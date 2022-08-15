Effie Kokrine Snowshoe Tea Race

Boiling water is poured through a filter to brew a cup of tea during the 6th Annual Snowshoe Tea Race at Effie Kokrine Charter School Friday morning, March10, 2017. Seven teams from three schools competed in this year's contest, in which teammates ran a snowshoe relay, after which they started a fire using natural materials and a flint striker, used that fire to melt snow and boil the water for one minute, and finally brewed a cup of tea that was tasted for approval by an Elder.

 Eric Engman/News-Miner

Carl Sandburg’s line, “Strange things blow in through my window on the wings of the night wind,” sure resonates. For the 38 years that I’ve written a weekly newspaper column, doing so always provides a refuge from the tumult of the moment, finding respite by considering the world’s strangenesses.

For instance, in eight grade my family moved to a village in Vermont where my 5-year-old brother immediately told the locals we were from outer space. Within a few weeks, a nearby married couple named Hill became the first known UFO abductees, and I was expelled from school my first day for saying “Yes ma’am” to the teacher and “Yes sir” to the principal, because kids there only said that to be sarcastic. When I arrived home with those glad tidings, I was confronted with a $30 COD package addressed to me that contained an obviously self-published book: “The Hollow Earth” by Raymond Bernard.

Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. He can be reached at hillofbooks@gmail.com.