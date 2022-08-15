Carl Sandburg’s line, “Strange things blow in through my window on the wings of the night wind,” sure resonates. For the 38 years that I’ve written a weekly newspaper column, doing so always provides a refuge from the tumult of the moment, finding respite by considering the world’s strangenesses.
For instance, in eight grade my family moved to a village in Vermont where my 5-year-old brother immediately told the locals we were from outer space. Within a few weeks, a nearby married couple named Hill became the first known UFO abductees, and I was expelled from school my first day for saying “Yes ma’am” to the teacher and “Yes sir” to the principal, because kids there only said that to be sarcastic. When I arrived home with those glad tidings, I was confronted with a $30 COD package addressed to me that contained an obviously self-published book: “The Hollow Earth” by Raymond Bernard.
The theory that the Earth is hollow was promoted in 1692 by Edward Halley of comet and diving bell fame, though it was definitively disproven in 1774. That didn’t inhibit other wild-eyed hollow earth proponents, like Cyrus Reed Teed, according to Wired.com. In 1869 with his “very own brand of medicine combined alchemy with zaps of electricity and doses of magnetism, he electrocuted himself so badly that he passed out. Which is just as well, for when he came to, he realized he was the living incarnation of Jesus Christ. Not only that, he also decided that the Earth is actually an inverted sphere.” Nor did it deter “Dr. Bernard” whose 1964 book claimed that’s where UFOs come from. Martin Gardner, the popular recreational mathematician and pseudo-science debunker, exposed Bernard as Walter Isidor Seigmeister from a prominent New York family who had a PhD in education. In his 30s Seigmeister left and searched for the safest place to build a utopia during nuclear fallout, and in Ecuador met “the Hermit Saint of the Andes,” Johnny Lovewisdom (aka John Wierlo). They planned a “Camp of Saints” there, but that fell through, so Seigmeister moved to Florida and cranked out books about health food, fruitism and breatharianism, which Wikipedia describes as “the belief that it is possible for a person to live without consuming food, and in some cases, water. It is considered a deadly pseudo-science by scientists and medical professionals.”
I’d never heard of him, his theory or his book it, but my folks weren’t convinced. I had to earn the $30 to reimburse them, but I still own it. I figured some other Greg Hill had ordered it, like the Gregory Hill whose pen name was Malcalypse the Younger. He co-authored “The Principia Discordia, or How the West Was Lost,” and saying it’s muddled is putting it mildly. The basic premise of that Greg’s book is “Discordia allows a person to behave the way they personally feel is proper”; that also describes too many people nowadays. You can read it (for free!) and judge for yourself at PrincipiaDiscordia.com. The Discordian Society is listed in a respected reference book at our library, The Encyclopedia of Cults, Sects, and New Religions” as being “founded in a bowling alley in Hawthorne California in 1957 by Gregory Hill” and is “a religion devoted to the worship of Eris, the Goddess of Confusion, who tossed the golden apple inscribed ‘To the Fairest One’ into the wedding feast of Peleus and Thetis. The ensuing dispute among the goddesses led to the Trojan War.” The Discordians didn’t make it into “Melton’s Encyclopedia of American Religions,” another prestigious library book, even though an even tinier group, the Nudist Christian Church of the Blessed Virgin Jesus, founded by Zeus Cosmos, did.
Even something as commonplace as tea has its owns strangeness. When my family moved back to Texas, my dad drove me there earlier so I could attend summer football practice. He wanted to stop to sleep only once and purchased highly caffeinated coffee lozenges that I had to consume as well to help keep him awake, leaving me disliking coffee and leading to a passion for tea. Graduating from the weak, yet cloying iced tea of the south to my preferred strong black nilgiri tea (straight from the Blue Mountains of southern India), took time, but, while aware that proper tea comes from the two upper-most leaves and their middle bud, I never bothered to figure out the meanings of terms on the packaging like “orange pekoe,” “fannings and dust,” and the coded acronyms that accompany better quality teas. In “Tea Acronyms: What Do Those Words Mean?,” an online article by Heather Edwards, tea described as “TGFBOP,” for example, translates as Tippy (“leaves which include an abundance of golden or silvery tips” and is supposed to provide “a sweeter liquor”), Golden (“young tips or buds … picked early in the season”), Flowery (“large leaves … with an abundance of tips”), Broken (“leaves crushed or broken”), Orange (from either the Dutch East India Company’s attempt to gain approval from the Royal Dutch House of orange, or “the orange-gold color of the cup … What we know for sure is that it is not related to the fruit”), and Pekoe (corruption of a Chinese word for “white down/hair which appears on exceptional white tea buds.
This tea research led to Rabindranath Tagore, “the Bard of Bengal” and fellow tea devotee who’d been unknown to me despite his being among the great literary figures of all time, who wrote “Come o come ye tea-thirsty restless ones — the kettle boils, bubbles and sings musically!” Tagore was “a Bengali polymath who worked as a poet, writer, playwright, composer, philosopher, social reformer and painter. He reshaped Bengali literature and music as well as Indian art … he became in 1913 the first non-European and the first lyricist to win the Nobel Prize in Literature.” Tagore was born in 1861 into a wealthy and well-connected family who supported independence from Britain, but he avoided formal education, believing “that proper teaching does not explain things; proper teaching stokes curiosity.” Nevertheless, his father insisted on him enrolling in an English public school and study for the law, but Tagore left that to focus on Shakespeare’s plays and British folk music before returning home to manage the family estates. When he was 40 Tagore founded an ashram with “an experimental school, groves of trees, gardens, and a library.” A man after my own tastes!
Tagore was knighted by King George V, but renounced it in 1919 when British General Dyer ordered his Gurkha troops to open fire on peaceful Indian demonstrators opposed to the arrest of a pro-independence leader, killing around 1,500 and wounding another 1,200. Tagore opposed extreme nationalism, escaped an assassination attempt (when his assassins began arguing among themselves), and died peacefully in 1941. Along the way he created a minor tea-related controversy while visiting Japan, where he was a revered poet. The TeaBox.com blog said when he was invited to a tea ceremony, “Everyone was using cups, but Tagore was inspired to pour a little bit of tea into the saucer. Then he started drinking from the saucer. His Japanese friends who were seated at the same table also started drinking tea in Tagore’s way. Then one of them asked Tagore, “Sir, why do you drink like this?” Tagore replied, “This is our traditional Indian way. But why do you have to follow my way?” They answered, “Because you are so great.” That could be apocryphal since TeaBox noted that “there is no ‘Indian tradition’ of ‘drinking tea from dishes as such — as Indians traditionally did not use saucers.”
Nonetheless, they added, Tagore “took time off from being a polymath to endorse Indian teas. That is how it is with geniuses: sometimes they take a break and do stuff that is either mundane, or bizarre. Mozart turned card tricks, Edison played with wet concrete, Emily Dickinson baked cakes and Tagore endorsed Made-in-India products in newspaper ads.”
As for me, as C.S. Lewis said, “You can never get a cup of tea large enough or a book long enough to suit me.”
Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. He can be reached at hillofbooks@gmail.com.