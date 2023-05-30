Two quotes related to efficiency that all seahorses can go along with were juxtaposed in my reading journeys last week.
First, there was Theresa May, Britain’s former prime minister, promising at the beginning of her mercifully short-term tenure that “I will be ruthless in cutting out waste, streamlining structures, and improving efficiency.” The second, “I believe that clean water is the most efficient way to change the world,” comes from former pro footballer Chris Long, who took a “life-changing trip to Africa” in 2013 where he learned about the lack of clean water in East Africa.
Two years later, he founded Waterboys, a nonprofit intended to raise enough money to fund 32 wells there, one for each NFL team. All seahorses support clean water, especially since they’ve been hit hard by pollution and the loss of the preferred habitat, seaweed forests and coral reefs. They’re also near-perfect examples of streamlined structures.
Dwarf seahorses, for instance, feed on copepods, dust-sized crustaceans that prey upon phytoplankton and can sprint 500 body-lengths per second when disturbed, compared with cheetahs who top out at 30 body lengths per second. However, there’s a bunch of copepods; in fact, “the copepod may be the most abundant single species of animal on Earth,” according to the Monterey Bay Aquarium website, because they “inhabit a huge range of waters, from fresh to hyper salty; from subterranean caves to high altitude lakes; from polar ice-water to hydrothermal vents.” Even hunting jittery, dust speck-sized copepods, the dwarf seahorse is close to the top in predation efficiency, being successful 90% of the time it hunts (our beloved Alaska dragonflies top the list at 95% efficient predation while sharks lag behind at 60%). The seahorse’s feat is due to the streamlined structure of its head. “Seahorses Are Stealthy, Efficient Hunters,” a zmescience.com article by Mihai Andrei, says, “When seahorses hunt, their throats arch like springs, allowing them to rapidly rotate their heads and suck their prey in. But this suction only works at small distances (about 1 millimeter), so it’s essential for them to sneak up on the prey, since they’re awful swimmers.”
How they are so very sneaky was a mystery until researchers employed high-speed digital 3-D holography, as described in EarthSky.org’s “Dwarf Seahorse’s Deadly Secret Weapon” article, that showed “that the seahorse’s head has a ‘no wake zone’ — a shape evolved to disturb the water as little as possible, allowing the seahorse to sneak up on the copepod undetected almost every time. To make sure that it really was about the head shape, and not a behavioral strategy like inhaling a tiny gulp of water, the researchers even repeated the experiment with a dead seahorse. When they saw the no wake zone again, they knew their suspicions were correct.”
Considering other efficiencies, particularly in communications, led me to “penmanship porn” websites, like Penmanshipporn.tumblr.com, that’s “dedicated to specimens of beautiful penmanship.” Reddit, “an American social news aggregation, content rating, and discussion website,” whose users submit content that voted up or down by other members, organizes these posts “by subject into user-created boards called ‘communities’.” One of these is an active community that eschews submissions by people seeking help in translating terrible handwriting. Those wanting help in that, or help in improving their penmanship, are referred to Reddit’s r/Handwriting community.
I learned about these sites in Isabella Paoletto’s New York Times article, “What Killed Penmanship.” She described how cursive handwriting was dropped from the so-called Common Core educational standards in 2010, and she cited people who prefer typing over handwriting because it’s much quicker, and their minds seem to work faster than their hands.
Paoletto also described the work of Kate Gladstone who began Handwriting Repair, a handwriting coaching business in 1987 that focused on helping doctors and hospitals improve their notoriously bad penmanship to avoid malpractice troubles. “Now her clientele is about 75% adults 18-37, a generation Ms. Gladstone said, that experienced various factors, such as budget cuts in schools and curriculum changes, which led to a decline in penmanship.” She charges $100 for her first in-person session and $75 for subsequent ones (plus travel).
This brings us to “Writing vs. Typing Debate,” an Oxford Learning article that cites research, “which shows that writing notes by hand allowed participants to retain information better than those who typed on a laptop, even if they wrote fewer words overall. When students take notes by hand, it develops a stronger conceptual understanding than by typing. Since handwriting is slower and more tedious, it makes it harder to take notes verbatim. Therefore, students have to actually process the information and summarize it in a way that makes sense for them … Yes, writing by hand is a slower task, but it makes it so that students have to be more selective in what they’re writing. Researchers have also found that the actual processes involved in writing by hand mean students have a deeper understanding of the material.”
The Oxford staff go on to provide a section on “How to Take Study Notes: 5 Effective Methods,” which take different approaches to reach particular results. These include “The Cornell Method that “helps organize class notes into easily digestible summaries. This method is effective because the main points, details, study cues, and summary are all written in one place. The notetaker’s paper is divided into 3 sections: a main 6” in-class note section, a 2.5” margin on the left dedicated to noting cues when the notes are reviewed, and a 2” summary section to highlight the main points from the notes section. This results in notes being neatly organized and summarized. Other approaches are “The Outline Method” that “uses headings and bullet points to organize topics; “The Charting Method,” which divides the page into columns labeled by category; and “The Sentence Method,” or simply writing down each topic as a jot note sentence.
However, it’s “The Mapping Method” that I embrace; it’s “a more visual way to organize your class notes. This technique is useful when learning about relationships between topics,” and, being a lateral thinker, it helps me pull together my scattered thoughts, as evidenced in these columns.
Mapping suits my mental organizing and writing styles, but it still falls prey to my horrible handwriting, which I devised in high school for low purposes, thinking that if it was neat, though not particularly easy to read, tired teacher’s eyes might give me the benefit of the doubt. This has proven a double-edged sword, with several generations of my secretaries being driven to distraction trying to type up my notes, which often as not I couldn’t read.
That’s another reason Poggio Bracciolini is such a hero to me. Among other notable things, Poggio was a famous book-hunter and, consequently, one of the leading lights of the Renaissance. As described in Oxford Bibliographies, “Poggio Bracciolini (b. 1380–d. 1459) is one of the more interesting of the early Italian humanists. He spent almost fifty years in the service of the papacy but never took orders and had no hesitations about ridiculing the vices of churchmen.” Poggio came from a poor family, but as Stephen Greenblatt described him in “The Swerve: How the World Became Modern,” his Pulitzer Prize-winning book about Poggio’s book hunting, Poggio “read widely and attentively,” had “a capacious memory, possessed considerable personal charm. He was a marvelous raconteur, a sly gossip, and an indefatigable teller of jokes, many of them off-color,” and his long, distinguished career working for a string of popes provided the free time and resources to go on long forays into moldy monastic libraries searching for lost writings by classic authors.
It was Poggio’s gorgeous handwriting that led to those church jobs, quickly rising from a cardinal’s secretary to becoming the Apostolicus Secretarius, the pope’s personal secretary who was esteemed because of his “extraordinarily beautiful book hand.” As Greenblatt wrote, Poggio “was a superbly well-trained scribe, with exceptionally fine handwriting, great powers of concentration, and a high degree of accuracy … By century’s end printers … would print in a typeface whose clarity and elegance remain unrivalled after five centuries. That typeface was based on the beautiful handwriting of Poggio.” And before then he was quick enough with it to make copies of ancient books he couldn’t buy or steal from the monastic libraries.
Another script, with “pointed letters with thick lines and sharp angles” known as “blackletter” or Gothic, was used throughout Western Europe from the 1100s to the 1600s, and was continued to be uses in Scandinavian countries until the 1870s and in Germany until 1941, when Hitler began to believe it was of Jewish origin. It actually came from the script developed during Charlemagne’s reign, and Wikipedia says “Gothic was first used to describe this script in 15th century Italy, in the midst of the Renaissance because Renaissance humanists believed this style was barbaric, and Gothic was a synonym for barbaric.”
What’s barbaric today is being a slave to technology and losing the ability to communicate clearly. As Ginger Rogers put it, “Sure, jets are fast and economical, but, oh my, what fun we’ve lost and what leisure we’ve sacrificed in the race to efficiency.”