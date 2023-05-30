Penmanship
Anne Nygard/Unsplash

Two quotes related to efficiency that all seahorses can go along with were juxtaposed in my reading journeys last week.

First, there was Theresa May, Britain’s former prime minister, promising at the beginning of her mercifully short-term tenure that “I will be ruthless in cutting out waste, streamlining structures, and improving efficiency.” The second, “I believe that clean water is the most efficient way to change the world,” comes from former pro footballer Chris Long, who took a “life-changing trip to Africa” in 2013 where he learned about the lack of clean water in East Africa.

Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. He can be reached at hillofbooks@gmail.com.