Helen Keller once said, “Security is mostly a superstition. It does not exist in nature, nor do the children of men as a whole experience it. Avoiding danger is no safer in the long run than outright exposure. Life is either a daring adventure, or nothing.” And after a life in public libraries, I appreciate how Thucydides preceded Ms. Keller’s thoughts a couple of thousand years earlier when he wrote, “The bravest are surely those who have the clearest vision of what is before them, glory and danger alike, and yet notwithstanding, go out to meet it.” That’s certainly necessary when faced with Y2Q, “the date when quantum computers will defeat public-key cryptography,” as defined by James Nguyen in his Cyber Crime Magazine article, “Y2Q Will Be Here Sooner Than You Think.” How soon? Some experts say within the next decade, but according to the Cloud Security Alliance, who recently established the Countdown to Y2Q Clock to track new developments in the race to create the first quantum computer capable of easily solving all current computer encryption, China’s ahead of that timeline. This has governments and businesses scrambling to collect encrypted information and storing it to read after Y2Q.

This waning time of the year seems better suited to reflecting on the recent past, like “The 10 Oddest Guinness World Records of the Year,” as reported by United Press International. These new records include “Longest Journey by Pumpkin Boat (Paddling)” — won by Duane Hansen, who paddled his hollowed-out pumpkin 37.50 miles — “Farthest Distance to Blow a Pea” (84 feet, 11.28 inches by David Rush, his 250th Guinness record, including the 52 he set in 52 weeks in 2021), and one for Rachel Schmitt, an American living in Ireland who donned the Most Underpants in 30 Seconds (19).

Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. He can be reached at hillofbooks@gmail.com.