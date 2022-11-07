Wordy

Shakespeare certainly knew his way around our lingo, but perhaps not as much as is usually thought, according to “Five Myths About Shakespeare’s Contribution to the English Language” published by TheConversation.com last August. It described how Lancaster University’s Encyclopedia of Shakespeare’s Language project employs large computers to analyze every one of the Bard’s written words. 

Nathaniel Hawthorne could have been talking about Wordle players when he said, “Words — so innocent and powerless as they are standing in a dictionary, how potent for good and evil they become in the hands of one who knows how to combine them.”

There are plenty of regular players of the NY Times popular Wordle puzzle — by some estimates 3 million — and their devotion to Wordle seems, to us nonparticipants, almost addictive, since “Words are,” as Rudyard Kipling noted, “the most powerful drug used by mankind.” In Wordle, they tell me, players try to guess a randomly selected five-letter word, and many Wordle fans rely on certain stock words to get a leg up in the game. “Crane” was considered by many to be the most revealing starting word, but last August Forbes.com published “Wordle Has A New Best Starting Word After Wordle Bot Update”: “Crane has been replaced by slate. Slate is now the very best opening Wordle word out there, though both these words are highly effective openers.”

Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. He can be reached at hillofbooks@gmail.com.