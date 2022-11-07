Nathaniel Hawthorne could have been talking about Wordle players when he said, “Words — so innocent and powerless as they are standing in a dictionary, how potent for good and evil they become in the hands of one who knows how to combine them.”
There are plenty of regular players of the NY Times popular Wordle puzzle — by some estimates 3 million — and their devotion to Wordle seems, to us nonparticipants, almost addictive, since “Words are,” as Rudyard Kipling noted, “the most powerful drug used by mankind.” In Wordle, they tell me, players try to guess a randomly selected five-letter word, and many Wordle fans rely on certain stock words to get a leg up in the game. “Crane” was considered by many to be the most revealing starting word, but last August Forbes.com published “Wordle Has A New Best Starting Word After Wordle Bot Update”: “Crane has been replaced by slate. Slate is now the very best opening Wordle word out there, though both these words are highly effective openers.”
Hold your horses; in September CNBC.com overturned “crane” in “Forget Bill Gates’ strategy: This Is the Best Wordle Starting Word According to MIT Researchers.” In a peer-reviewed paper, “A pair of MIT researchers recently set out to find the optimal starting word for the popular online puzzle, discovering that the statistically superior first guess is ‘salet,’ which is a 15th century helmet,” and “gives you the most possible information as a first guess,” according to MIT researcher Alex Paskov. Using MIT’s advanced artificial intelligence software and supercomputers, they proved that starting with “salet” solved the puzzle in an average of 3.421 guesses, and “even though the WordleBot-recommended ‘slate’ has the same letters as ‘salet,’ the latter performed 1% better in Paskov’s testing.”
Not to be outshined, The Washington Post has “Style Invitationals,” regular word-based competitions. A recent one asked readers to create anagrams using all 100 tiles from the Scrabble board game, and that attracted my attention. The first public library I directed was run by a nonprofit whose board president was an inspiring department store owner named Itta Lenowitz who drove a Jaguar and was a national-level Scrabble competitor. She also kept a dictionary in every room in her house, which I emulate – there’s even one in our woodshed. Winners are named in the Washington Post competitions, and the winner of the Scrabble anagram contest was an Atlanta physician, Dave Cohen, who has composed a new Scrabble anagram every day since 1997, so he’s had plenty of practice. Using the two blanks for an extra E and S, his winning submission was also a limerick: “A clown jumps over a trapeze,/ Arcs over one-eighty degrees./. Out into mid-air,/ Quite unaware/ Of his exiting billfold and keys.”
There are a bunch of words out there; the Oxford English Corpus (OEC), which contains more than 2 billion English language words drawn from novels and other literary works, academic journals, newspapers and magazines, Parliamentary debates, and even blogs, chat logs, and emails. The American equivalent is the Brown Corpus from Brown University, and both chart how frequently every word appears. “The Reading Teacher’s Book of Lists says that the OEC’s first 25 words account for one-third of all material printed in English, and half of all written English is drawn from the initial 100 words.” Here’s the OEC’s top ten: the, be, to, of, and, a, in, that, have, I, it. “Bob-nutting” probably ranks way down the OEC list, but it’s worth mentioning since the baseball playoffs are in full swing. It’s derived from the name of the owner of the perennially woeful Pittsburg Pirates, the notorious skinflint Bob Nutting. It means “a situation that looked promising, only to fall into disrepair because of austerity or malfeasance or incompetence or undeserved confidence or all of the above.” And it brought another unusual sporting word to mind. World Cup Soccer competition looms next month, and having played in over 300 FIFA men’s amateur soccer games, I can state unequivocally that the worst term for soccer defenders to hear, other than “own goal” (when he accidentally kicks the ball into his own team’s goal) is “nutmegged.” This occurs when an opposing player skillfully kicks the ball between the defender’s legs. Of course, “nutmeggers” are people from the Nutmeg state, Connecticut (after peddlers from there often selling them), according to Green’s Dictionary of Slang, which is mute about soccer references but is still an excellent resource for word-lovers.
Being a big fan of serendipitous browsing, I prefer using the big, green-covered three-volume set at our library, but Green’s is now also online at Greensdictofslang.com. That’s where I went to confirm my suspicions that the Carolina Chocolate Drops’ rousing rendition of “Your Baby Ain’t Sweet Like Mine,” an old African American classic, was naughty, for it includes references to “jelly roll,” which has all sorts of impolite connotations that I’ll let the curious among you look up for yourselves. The term “I’all” – an improper play on the excellent, legitimate, and useful “y’all” — wasn’t included in Green’s, and, surprisingly, neither was “y’all.” “I’all” is a despicable contraction of the singular “I” and the collective “all,” and hence, improper, especially compared to the only grammatically legal second-person plural, “y’all.” However, nearby in Green’s was “yally-molly: (“a quarrelsome woman”). Green’s includes examples drawn from literature of each word’s usage. For example, looking up “yummy” revealed the term’s first application appeared in song lyrics “Gay Paree,” an 1891 British musical: “Dick began to play the goat/ he chucked his girl beneath the chin/ Called her Yummiest of Totties.” And nearby to “yummy” was “yuck” (“anything or anyone seen as disgusting or repulsive; a fool — vomit — a joke”) and its delightful synonym, “yuck-a-buck.”
Shakespeare certainly knew his way around our lingo, but perhaps not as much as is usually thought, according to “Five Myths About Shakespeare’s Contribution to the English Language” published by TheConversation.com last August. It described how Lancaster University’s Encyclopedia of Shakespeare’s Language project employs large computers, like the Wordle players at MIT, to thoroughly analyze every one of the Bard’s written words. To the main myth, that “Shakespeare coined a vast number of words” the researchers replied, “Well, he did, but not as many as people think — even reputable sources assume more than 1,000. The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust puts it at 1,700, but carefully adds that this number concerns words whose earliest appearance is in Shakespeare’s works, noting that many words first recorded in Shakespeare’s writings were in common use before he recorded them for posterity … Even if you don’t make that distinction and include all words that appear first in a work attributed to Shakespeare, whether coined or recorded, numbers are grossly inflated … we’ve been using computers to search millions of words in texts pre-dating Shakespeare. With this method, we have found that only around 500 words do seem to first appear in Shakespeare. Of course, 500 is still huge and most writers neither coin a new word nor produce a first recording.”
Another myth is that “Shakespeare’s language constitutes one-quarter, a half, or even all of the words of today’s English language … The number of different words in Shakespeare’s texts is around 21,000 words. Some of those words are repeated, which is how we get to the total number of around one million words in works attributed to Shakespeare … Even if every word within Shakespeare had been coined by him (which is of course not the case, as noted above), that would still only be 4.2% of today’s English language.” As T.S. Eliot wrote, “last year’s words belong to last year’s language. And next year’s words await another voice.”
Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. He can be reached at hillofbooks@gmail.com.