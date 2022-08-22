Joy and sadness
Metro Creative

Shakespeare maintained that “God has given you one face, and you make yourself another,” but some consider not losing face more important.

That was the case with Andocides, an Athenian born in 440 BCE, as described by Debra Hamel in “The Mutilation of the Herms: Unpacking an Ancient Mystery.” Hamel’s among the most entertaining historians you’ll likely encounter; the Classical Review said she writes “in a clear and lively style and at the Greekless and the Greek history-less reader.” “Reading Herodotus,” her jaunty condensation of Herodotus’ “The History,” won my admiration, which has been reinforced by reading several of her other books about ancient Greece.

Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. He can be reached at hillofbooks@gmail.com.