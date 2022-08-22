Shakespeare maintained that “God has given you one face, and you make yourself another,” but some consider not losing face more important.
That was the case with Andocides, an Athenian born in 440 BCE, as described by Debra Hamel in “The Mutilation of the Herms: Unpacking an Ancient Mystery.” Hamel’s among the most entertaining historians you’ll likely encounter; the Classical Review said she writes “in a clear and lively style and at the Greekless and the Greek history-less reader.” “Reading Herodotus,” her jaunty condensation of Herodotus’ “The History,” won my admiration, which has been reinforced by reading several of her other books about ancient Greece.
Hamel has advanced degrees in Greek and the classics from Yale, and her scholarship’s excellent, but she has an eye for topics that entice, such as “Trying Neira: The True Story of a Courtesan’s Scandalous Life in Ancient Greece.” As Yale’s Donald Kagan wrote about it, “Debra Hamel has written a marvelous account of a fascinating series of events in the life of a Greek woman of the fourth century B.C. She tells the tale with clarity and verve and, along the way, she teaches the reader a vast amount about Athenian society in the most interesting and entertaining way.”
Hamel draws heavily on speeches made in Athenian courts, since parts of the most important cases were recorded and survive. Much of “The Mutilation of the Herms” comes from Andocides’ speech in his defense, “On the Mysteries.” He was a member of a hetaireiai: “informal social clubs with perhaps 15 or 20 or 30 members each, were a characteristic feature of upper-class Athenian life. The club members — ‘hetairoi’ — shared similar interests and were usually around the same age … They met in one another’s houses … to enjoy symposia, drinking parties that could be the setting for anything from high-minded philosophical debate to the less rarified amusements provided by prostitutes. In 415 BCE a number of hetaireiai were implicated in two major scandals that erupted in Athens. First, one night in June there was widespread vandalism of most of hundreds of herms, small statues of the god Hermes placed outside doorways and entrances, a profane act that merited execution. Second, the investigation of the vandalism atrocity revealed that several hetaireiai groups had sacrilegiously performed the Eleusinian Mystery rites.
These sacred Mysteries “were a series of initiation ceremonies into the ancient cult of Demeter (the Greek goddess of the harvest)” but “we’re pretty much in the dark” about what transpired in the rites “and that’s because they were meant to be secret. People who had been initiated into the Mysteries were required never to reveal the secrets of the rites to noninitiates.” Violations constituted impiety, a capital offense, an so was mutilating herms, which looked, as Hamel described them, “like Pez dispensers with penises, with Hermes’ bearded head perched atop a stone pillar.”
When the body parts of hundreds of herms were desecrated by vandals one night in June 415 BCE, it was enormously alarming to the citizenry and, since it was popularly thought that an atrocity on that scale had to be committed by a bunch of the upper-class hetaireiai, it was seen as a precursor to an overthrow of their democracy by oligarchs.
The members of these social groups were very close, often swearing oaths of loyalty and supporting each other politically and financially.
One such oath was the “pistis, a mechanism by which the members of a group could establish mutual trust. By participating jointly in a commission of some outrage, the members were incriminated equally in the act” which “served as a safeguard against them betraying one another.”
Normally, a pistis was “a preliminary act, a crime committed in anticipation of some larger endeavor for which proof of trustworthiness was deemed necessary.” So, the Athenians saw the herm desecration as a precursor to an upper-class revolt. It’s interesting to compare this to the storming of the Michigan State Capitol building in April 2020 by armed protestors, some of whom were later arrested in the kidnapping attempt of the governor, and others participated in the violent events of January 6, 2021.
While Andocides was laid up with a broken collarbone his hetaireiai had participated in the vandalism (the herm outside his doorway was one of the few unmutilated ones), but he and his father and 41 other relatives and friends were imprisoned for impiety for illicitly participating in the Eleusinian Mysteries.
So they might be treated with leniency — execution for crimes such as theirs were commonplace — his fellow jailbirds beseeched him to name the names of his fellow hetaireiai members who’d done the vandalism.
He struggled internally for days until deciding to lose an enormous amount of social, political, and economic face by surrendering four of his hetaireiai members to save himself and 42 others.
Those four, along with the others implicated in knocking off Hermes’ heads and other significant body parts, known to the Athenians as “hermocopidai,” or “herm choppers,” were either executed or fled into exile.
Faces have always been important to humans since “Vultus est index animi,” or “the face is the index of the mind,” as the erudite Rex Stout wrote in “Death of a Doxy,” a Nero Wolfe mystery. Andocides successfully pled his case as recorded in his “On the Mysteries” speech, but while he escaped the gallows, he lost his rights as an Athenian citizen, along with his face, and left town. Perhaps he’d have benefited from reading a new book I got from our library about controlling one’s face and other body parts to enhance communicating, Vanessa Van Edwards’ “Cues: Master the Secret Language of Charismatic Communication.”
Her section of “Smile Science — described how researchers found that a smile can be as rewarding and stimulating to the brain as 2,000 bars of chocolate.” She wrote that a “real smile” — not continuous, but one that reaches all the way up making “eye crinkles,” and lasts a half second or less, versus a “fake smile” — constant and no crinkles.
Besides fake smiling, “Negative cues” for observant listeners include “question inflections” (ending your words questioningly “signals low confidence and insecurity”), “mouth shrugs” (pulling the corners of the mouth down into what looks like a frown), “one-sided shoulder shrugs” (low confidence), “deep swallows” (nervousness), and “halt cues” in the middle of sentences (“Liars halt. So do the very nervous”). Also be wary of “punctuators.” These are “cues, gestures, or facial expressions humans use to emphasize their words without the corresponding emotional meaning,” particularly the dread “nasal wing dilation,” or “nose flare” that’s a “nonverbal signal of aggression.” And if you want to know if a couple is moving towards divorce, look for signs of contempt that often inadvertently appear on their faces. “If it’s not addressed, it festers. Unchecked contempt can grow into disrespect and hatred if it’s not quelled.” Van Edwards cited a 30-year study that found that “if one or both people in a marriage flashed contempt about their partner in the intake interview, there was a 93 percent likelihood that couple would divorce.”
No one wants that or to walk around like the character P.G. Wodehouse described as having “the look of one who had drunk the cup of life and found a dead beetle at the bottom.”
Overhauling facial expressions ingrained by a lifetime is a daunting challenge. It can, however, be potentially quite helpful. For as W.C. Fields noted, “There comes a time in the affairs of man when he must take the bull by the tail and face the situation.”