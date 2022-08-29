Wise old Isaac Asimov offered this solid advice: “Your assumptions are your windows on the world. Scrub them off every once in a while, or the light won’t come in.”
After last year that certainly should apply to any assumptions we might harbor for what the coming winter has in store. Scary weather news around the world dominates the daily media, and locally we only have to look back a few weeks to the unusual and frighteningly destructive windstorm of late July. Our assumptions can be honed by seeking additional information that’s recent, relevant and credible. Since the aforementioned blow, a 40-foot birch is still lying across GVEA’s power line and tugging our power pole over. I’ve been in information-seeking mode and reading a reference to “pulse storms” recently caught my attention.
The article was a technical paper titled “Standardizing the Definition of a ‘Pulse’ Thunderstorm,” and it reads like that suggests. I’ll spare you their jargonese that, in fairness, is to be expected in academic settings; instead here’s a “recent, relevant, and credible” definition from the National Central Library of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA): a pulse storm is “a thunderstorm within which a brief period (pulse) of strong updraft occurs, during and immediately after which the storm produces a short episode of severe weather. These storms generally are not tornado producers, but often produce large hail and/or damaging winds.”
Here I must briefly digress to point out that weather has a homophone, a word that sounds the same as another word but has a different meaning and/or spelling. “Whether” can engender confusion when linked to “or not.” Patricia O’Conner’s Grammarphobia blog advises that “In the phrase ‘whether or not,’ the ‘or not’ is often optional. When the choice is up to you, you can generally use either ‘whether’ or ‘if.’ But you definitely need ‘or not’ when you mean ‘regardless of,’ as in, ‘I’m out of here whether you like it or not!’” Whether or not you deny that the Earth’s climate is changing rapidly and disturbingly, we all have to live with extreme weather’s consequences and having an idea of what’s coming, both in near terms and farther out, and planning accordingly is a pretty good idea.
Keith R. Thompson is a retired professional pilot, an advanced amateur meteorologist, and serves as the volunteer coordinator for El Paso and Teller counties in Colorado for the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow network, “managing almost 500 volunteer weather observers who daily submit weather observations, severe weather reports, and other data used by a myriad of private and public agencies.” Thompson’s blog, Weatherhawks.com, contains a bunch of informative explanations of little-known aspects of the weather.
In “The NOAA Central Library: A Treasure Trove for Weather and Climate Researchers,” he wrote, “If you’re a climate or weather researcher, or just curious what the weather was on a particular date in the past, the collections available in the NOAA Central Library should be your first stop. From archival and current photos, rare books, research papers, and historical weather maps, it’s a great place to start your research or just casually browse.”
However, the NOAA Central Library says that while they are “the the flagship library of NOAA’s network of over 20 research libraries” and “also a selective federal depository library for United States federal government,” their mission statement is “to support and further NOAA’s mission of promoting global environmental stewardship in order to conserve and wisely manage the Nation’s marine and coastal resources … The NCRL provides scientific, technical and legislative information covering global climate change, aquaculture, coastal zone management, fisheries, meteorology, ocean/atmospheric interactions, remote sensing, cartography, geophysics, photogrammetry, GIS, and water resources to NOAA scientists, administrators, and others working in related disciplines in support of NOAA’s programs,” adding that “the NCRL primarily serves the NOAA research community of federal and contract employees within the Department of Commerce as well as other government agencies.”
That’s OK with a curious yet casual investigator, like me, who prefers his meteorology in simple layman’s terms. Besides, poking around the Weatherhawks blog immediately revealed articles of Alaska interest. For example, in “A Better Way to Track Smoke From Wildfires,” Thompson described a computer model NOAA introduced last year “that forecasts not only the spread and intensity of wildfire smoke in high resolution, but also models the impact of smoke on weather. Called the High Resolution Rapid Refresh — Smoke (HRRR — Smoke), the model provides hourly weather and smoke forecasts using real-time satellite data, weather observations, vegetation maps, and a metric called fire radiative power (FRP) which measures the heat released by fires” and provides “48-hour advance forecast of the smoke amount, plume height, and movement, as well as the smoke’s effect on wind, temperature, and visibility.”
My favorite weatherman has to be Sir Hubert Wilkins, the Australian Arctic explorer (he was knighted in 1928 for flying from Barrow to Spitsbergen, Norway, as navigator for Carl Ben Eielson), noted photographer and WWI hero (Wikipedia reports that “When Sir John Monash was asked by the visiting American journalist Lowell Thomas — who had written With Lawrence in Arabia and made him an international hero — if Australia had a similar hero, Monash spoke of Wilkins: ‘Yes, there was one. He was a highly accomplished and absolutely fearless combat photographer. What happened to him is a story of epic proportions. Wounded many times ... he always came through. At times he brought in the wounded, at other times he supplied vital intelligence of enemy activity he observed. At one point he even rallied troops as a combat officer ... His record was unique’”), ornithologist, and geographer, and, by all accounts, an exceptionally nice guy. It’s interesting to note that Wilkins’ amazing life began on a dusty sheep farm continually plagued by devastating droughts that were unpredictable in the late 1800s. He dreamed of being able to predict the weather far enough ahead so farmers could deal with it proactively. Meteorology was his lifelong interest, and he was an early proponent of the theory that Earth’s polar climate is driving the whole planet’s weather.
Many of us seek our weather knowledge from the National Weather Service (www.weather.gov/afg/) or from Weather Underground (www.wunderground.com), which shouldn’t be confused with my least favorite weathermen, i.e. the Weather Underground. They were a radical left-wing terrorist organization founded in 1969 on the Ann Arbor campus of the University of Michigan who were originally called “the Weathermen,” whose “express political goal was to create a revolutionary party to overthrow American imperialism,” according to Wikipedia, who added that they “conducted a bombing campaign targeting government buildings and several banks” and that the group began “to disintegrate after the United States reached a peace accord in Vietnam in 1973 and it was defunct by 1977.”
They took their name from one of Bob Dylan’s lyrics, “You don’t need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows.”
Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. He can be reached at hillofbooks@gmail.com.