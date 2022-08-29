Wind damage

Courtesy Morgan Gallagher

High winds that brought a cold front into Interior Alaska in early August took a toll on trees and power lines across the city and region leading to scattered power outages. Fairbanks residents Darren and Morgan Gallagher lost a large chokecherry tree at their home on Sixth Avenue.

 Courtesy Morgan Gallagher

Wise old Isaac Asimov offered this solid advice: “Your assumptions are your windows on the world. Scrub them off every once in a while, or the light won’t come in.”

After last year that certainly should apply to any assumptions we might harbor for what the coming winter has in store. Scary weather news around the world dominates the daily media, and locally we only have to look back a few weeks to the unusual and frighteningly destructive windstorm of late July. Our assumptions can be honed by seeking additional information that’s recent, relevant and credible. Since the aforementioned blow, a 40-foot birch is still lying across GVEA’s power line and tugging our power pole over. I’ve been in information-seeking mode and reading a reference to “pulse storms” recently caught my attention.

Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. He can be reached at hillofbooks@gmail.com.