A “thumb-pounder” is a colloquialism for a tradesman who’s unskilled at using a hammer, according to the Dictionary of American Regional English. Reading that reminded me about roofers I’ve known, and how one I grew up with, Raymond Hanley, referred to his hammer as a “New York screwdriver.” Roofing work in Texas summers is hard work, to put it mildly, and Raymond and his little brothers worked for his single-parent dad, a real taskmaster. Raymond remains among the toughest guys I’ve known, but even he quit playing football in high school due to the grueling two-a-day practices in August, saying he got enough hot work as a roofer, and roofers got water breaks.
Football players didn’t. Famed Alabama football coach Bear Bryant first coached at Texas A&M in the 1950s, and he turned their moribund football program around following a series of grueling double workouts in August without water. Soon many junior and high school coaches adopted the waterless practice. You can believe me when I say you can become desperate enough to do almost anything for water in a few hours. To top it off, at the end of each practice the entire team was paired off and, two at a time, took turns tackling each other with whoever tackled hardest in the coach’s often biased estimation getting to go shower, while the other had to run punishment drills for an unspecified amount of time. When practice was finally over, we were each given a, icy gallon jug of a salt-based lime drink.
That stuff wasn’t water, according to an interview with Dr. Kendra Frazier, a senior medical director in Chicago. She said everyone should shoot for around eight eight-ounce glasses of water daily, starting with one first thing in the morning since we wake up dehydrated. “Most of us sleep six to eight hours a night, and that’s a big chunk of the 24-hour day when we’re not drinking or eating any foods that have water naturally in it”. Coffee and tea aren’t water, neither are carbonated water, sports drinks, juice and water. “Juice is not water,” Frazier said. “Pop is not water. Coffee is not water. We are meant to drink water throughout the day to rehydrate.” Caffeine and carbonation dehydrate us and should be limited to one 8-ounce cup per day, but what about when that rundown feeling strikes in the middle of the day? “The number one cause of midday fatigue is dehydration … Every time you feel that way, drink a full glass of water. You have more energy when you drink water throughout the day. It also helps with concentration and short-term memory.”
The Center for Disease Control points out in “Get the Facts: Drinking Water and Intake” that “plain water consumption varies by age, race/ethnicity, socioeconomic status, and behavioral characteristics.” Most American are chronically dehydrated, and bodies forced to run on too little water can lead to a host of medical problems: dry, flakey skin, constipation, constant fatigue, ongoing muscle weakness, and frequent headaches. The CDC’s study showed that 22% of adults drink 8 cups or more of plain water, 35% drink 4 to 7 cups, and 36% consume 1 to 3 cups.
The remaining 7% drink no water at all. The magnitude of such stupidity shouldn’t be surprising, one-fourth of American believe the sun revolves around the earth. When a National Science Foundation survey asked “Does the Earth go around the Sun, or does the Sun go around the Earth,” 26% got it wrong. The same survey revealed that only 39% agreed that “the universe began with a big explosion,” and a mere 48% believe that “human beings, as we know them today, developed from earlier species of animals.”
For immediate proof of ignorance’s running rampant look no further than the debate over Covid vaccinations. Beside the massive infection and death rates we’re seeing among low-vaccination populations that the Delta variant is wreaking, a host of new Covid variants are developing as I write. The more non-vaccinated people are out there running around, the easier it will be for new ones to evolve. Yet a host of governors are more afraid of upsetting people without vaccinations by even requiring universal masking than they are about letting them die. There are plenty of precedents; leaders with foresight beyond the next election have. All sorts of restrictions – from mandating wearing seat belts and traffic laws to forced vaccinations, even over vociferous complaints.
George Washington’s ordering all his troops to be vaccinated probably enabled the Continental Army to prevail during the Revolution. Smallpox was newly epidemic in the American colonies from 1775-1783, but in Britain it had been endemic (“prevalent in a particular locality, region, or population,” according to the American Heritage Dictionary) for a long time ,and most of the British forces had contracted smallpox as children and were immune. Washington knew firsthand the horrors of that disease having contracted it as a nineteen-year-old, complete with fevers, stomach cramps, violent body aches, and pustules. As described in Dave Roos’ History.com article, “How Crude Smallpox Inoculations Helped George Washington Win the War,” “in really bad cases, individua; smallpox pustules ran together into a single pus-filled rash that seeped, cracked, and sloughed off in large sheets.”
Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. Contact him at 479-4344.