Kids Literary Farmers Market

Kris Capps/News-Miner

Kids spelled words on a Scrabble board made out of birch bark at The Folk School booth during the Kids Literacy Farmers Market in July 2021.

 Kris Capps/News-Miner

Zarf, splooting, flongmaker — once you start noticing the quirky words in which our tongue is so rich, they’re seemingly everywhere. Even “quirk” is quirky, etymologically speaking. In 1560s England quirk meant “a quibble, an artful evasion … perhaps originally a technical term for a twist or flourish in weaving,” and by 1600 it meant “peculiar.” In 1806 “quirky” (“shifty, abounding in quirks, irregular”) emerged, but according to the Online Etymological Dictionary, the term’s sense of “idiosyncratic” wasn’t recorded until 1960. As for zarfs, they’re often misattributed to the patent Jay Sorenson obtained in 1995 for the ubiquitous cardboard sleeves that protect hands from red hot paper coffee cups. Sorenson is a rich man because of this patent, but he didn’t invent the zarf; that occurred in Turkey in the 1500s, where “zarf” means “envelope.” For the past 500 years Turks (and Russians and many other Asian nationals) have served their coffee in glasses set into metal holders with handles.

Dog handlers know about splooting, but it has big city squirrel observers concerned, according to a recent NY Times article by Adela Suliman who described Central Park squirrels “sprawled out, limbs outstretched, and lying still.” She goes on to note that “on hot days, squirrels keep cool by splooting (stretching out) on cool surfaces to reduce body heat.

Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. He can be reached at hillofbooks@gmail.com.