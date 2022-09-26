Zarf, splooting, flongmaker — once you start noticing the quirky words in which our tongue is so rich, they’re seemingly everywhere. Even “quirk” is quirky, etymologically speaking. In 1560s England quirk meant “a quibble, an artful evasion … perhaps originally a technical term for a twist or flourish in weaving,” and by 1600 it meant “peculiar.” In 1806 “quirky” (“shifty, abounding in quirks, irregular”) emerged, but according to the Online Etymological Dictionary, the term’s sense of “idiosyncratic” wasn’t recorded until 1960. As for zarfs, they’re often misattributed to the patent Jay Sorenson obtained in 1995 for the ubiquitous cardboard sleeves that protect hands from red hot paper coffee cups. Sorenson is a rich man because of this patent, but he didn’t invent the zarf; that occurred in Turkey in the 1500s, where “zarf” means “envelope.” For the past 500 years Turks (and Russians and many other Asian nationals) have served their coffee in glasses set into metal holders with handles.
Dog handlers know about splooting, but it has big city squirrel observers concerned, according to a recent NY Times article by Adela Suliman who described Central Park squirrels “sprawled out, limbs outstretched, and lying still.” She goes on to note that “on hot days, squirrels keep cool by splooting (stretching out) on cool surfaces to reduce body heat.
It’s sometimes referred to as ‘heat dumping’.” Many mammals do this, but the term’s not made it into any major dictionaries so far, and Suliman quotes an Oxford English Dictionary lexicographer saying, “Sploot is of relatively recent coinage,” but it’s on their radar and they are “tracking” it. There’s more than one style of splooting to consider; there’s the “Classic Sploot” (one back leg beneath the body and another kicked out to the back), the “Side Sploot” (like the Classic but with one leg out to the side), and the “Full Sploot” (both legs behind the body with the front legs extended.
QI (Quite Interesting), the BBC comedy gameshow, revolves around fascinating words and trivia and requires comedian panelists to answer “extremely obscure” questions. For example, “Why does the House of Lords smell like urine?” This and other samples of which can be found at bit.ly/3Rd4EbA, but a fuller explanation of the House of Lords situation was found on Flicker.com: “The favored cloth for suits worn by the landed peerage in the House was Harris Tweed for two reasons: It was symbolic. Each great estate had its own tweed just as clans had tartans. It was very tough — ideal for shooting on one’s estate — and hence a suit could last generations.”
Its one drawback was the method of its manufacture. Sheeps’ wool does not hold dye well and so requires a chemical mordant to fix it. In the Tweed manufacturing areas this was usually stale human urine. The cloth when it came off the loom was also loosely woven and needed to be ‘fulled’ to thicken it up and make it weatherproof. This was also done using stale human urine. The process of kneading and beating the urine-soaked fabric was known as ‘waulking.’ Whilst this made the life of the tweed weaver unappealing it had little effect on the wearer of the garments — unless that garment became wet, when the faint smell of stale human urine would rise off it. Hence after a rain shower the House of Lords, or rather the hereditary peers in their old Tweeds, would smell of stale urine.”
Another QI question that impelled me to some researching was the origin of the term “flongmaker.”
Flong” is in all the major dictionaries; Merriam Webster’s defines flong as “A sheet (as of several layers of tissue paper superimposed on a sheet of heavier paper) used for making a stereotype matrix.” And a “stereotype” is “a compressed mass of paper sheets, forming a matrix or mold for stereotype plates.” Clear as mud so far, so I turned to Wikipedia who provided a more lucid explanation. “In printing, a stereotype, stereoplate or simply a stereo, is a solid plate of type metal, cast from a papier-mâché or plaster mold taken from the surface of a form of type.” The mold was known as a flong.
Flongs made printers’ work much easier and less expensive, as Nathaniel Hawthorne’s experience with “The Scarlet Letter” illuminates. His printers made 2,500 copies — a very large number at that time — when it was first published in 1850. The book sold out right away, so, to print more copies, the publisher had to pay printers to reset all the type (by hand in those days) to make another 2,500 copies, which also sold out immediately, so for the third printing they had to reset the type yet again. A few decades later they could have made a cheap paper flong from the original typesetting and simply poured molten lead into it to be ready to print more copies.
Think of the News Miner’s daily “Entertainment” page; it consists of an article at the top about some celebrity hi-jinx, with Ann Landers under it, the NY Times crossword beneath that, and Sudoku and a few other puzzles at the bottom. Once the newspaper received mailed shipments of sturdy flongs from which they could quickly reproduce that page (and pages for comics, national ads, etc.) for local consumption. Flongs tended to be burned soon after being used, and few survive. However, there’s a library for flongs, the St. Bride Library in London, which is “one of the world’s most significant collections of books about printing, typography, paper-making and graphic design.” It contains printing presses and the related technology, including a few flongs.
One of the early proponents of flongs was Charles Stanhope, Third Lord of Stanhope who was something of a prodigy in the late 1700s, attending Eton College at age 9. He became a forward-thinking politician (anti-slavery, pro free education), noted scientist (particularly on electricity), and an inventor. For example, Stanhope devised the first iron printing press (they were mostly wooden before), a monochord for tuning musical instruments, improved canal locks, and made two early calculating machines. He was also seen as a little eccentric; History-Computer.com describes Stanhope as “a very strange peer — a man with enormous mental energies and earnestness, who devoted a large part of his time and income not to pleasures and parties, but to experiments, science and philosophy. According to the memories of his contemporaries, he was a tall and thin man (he was frequently compared to Don Quixote, whom he resembled not only in appearance but still more in valour and high-mindedness), who looked pale, but had a very powerful mind and voice and used to wave his arms around a lot when he was explaining things.”
The same site said “the death of Stanhope’s first wife was a tragedy for him, for neither his second wife nor his children inspired him with deep affection.” But his happy first marriage produced the quirky Lady Hester Stanhope. As described in an article by Marcel Theroux in The Guardian, after “she was shaken by a failed love affair, she left England when she was in her 30s, never to return. She traveled to Europe, then the Middle East, lost all her clothes in a shipwreck and started dressing as a man. She visited harems, smoked pipes, impressed the Bedouin with her horsemanship and, having discovered a mysterious map that suggested treasure was buried under the ruins of a mosque, undertook pioneering archaeological work in Palestine. She also travelled to Turkey, Malta, Egypt and Syria, finally settling in a turbulent corner of Lebanon.” She became known as “The Queen of the Desert,” and probably drank her coffee from a zarf.
Humans are wired to find oddities intriguing, and more unsualness seems to appear as we go through life, particularly if you hang out in libraries. As Roald Dahl wrote, “Grown-ups are complicated creatures, full of quirks and secrets.”
Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. He can be reached at hillofbooks@gmail.com.