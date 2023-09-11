A Tree Grows in Brooklyn by Betty Smith

In the great 1943 novel, “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn,” a young mother asked her mother how she could “make a different world” for her daughter and received some true-tested advice: “Every day you must read one page from some good book to your child. Every day this must be until the child learns to read. Then she must read every day, I know this is the secret.” She does this and her girl “would never be lonely again, never miss the lack of intimate friends. Books became her friends and there was one for every mood. There was poetry for quiet companionship. There was adventure when she tired of quiet hours. There would be love stories when she came into adolescence, and when she wanted to feel a closeness with someone she could read a biography. On that day when she first knew she could read.”

But how to define good books, much less great ones? When it comes to a book’s greatness, that’s completely subjective, as reflected in “The Great Books of Western Civilization,” the 54-volume set that adorns many personal and public libraries despite rarely being read. Our local library hosted a Great Books Discussion Group for several decades led by UAF’s Dr. Don Triplehorn, an indomitable hero of books and learning, but it took all his emeritus-level teaching skills and students hell-bent on acquiring a good working knowledge of our culture’s intellectual underpinnings to get through the entire course. That aspiration fits perfectly within one of the guiding principles of public libraries, to be “the People’s University.” But without the group discussion aspect, “Great Books” can make pretty turgid independent reading, and those beautifully bound sets languish unread in personal and public libraries across the land.

Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. He can be reached at hillofbooks@gmail.com.