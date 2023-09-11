In the great 1943 novel, “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn,” a young mother asked her mother how she could “make a different world” for her daughter and received some true-tested advice: “Every day you must read one page from some good book to your child. Every day this must be until the child learns to read. Then she must read every day, I know this is the secret.” She does this and her girl “would never be lonely again, never miss the lack of intimate friends. Books became her friends and there was one for every mood. There was poetry for quiet companionship. There was adventure when she tired of quiet hours. There would be love stories when she came into adolescence, and when she wanted to feel a closeness with someone she could read a biography. On that day when she first knew she could read.”
But how to define good books, much less great ones? When it comes to a book’s greatness, that’s completely subjective, as reflected in “The Great Books of Western Civilization,” the 54-volume set that adorns many personal and public libraries despite rarely being read. Our local library hosted a Great Books Discussion Group for several decades led by UAF’s Dr. Don Triplehorn, an indomitable hero of books and learning, but it took all his emeritus-level teaching skills and students hell-bent on acquiring a good working knowledge of our culture’s intellectual underpinnings to get through the entire course. That aspiration fits perfectly within one of the guiding principles of public libraries, to be “the People’s University.” But without the group discussion aspect, “Great Books” can make pretty turgid independent reading, and those beautifully bound sets languish unread in personal and public libraries across the land.
Public librarians are regularly sought out by people wanting to know the worth of their old books. My invariable response is “I’m not an expert.” Accredited book appraisers are expensive because they’ve gone through long apprenticeships to know precisely what to look for in terms of value and condition. Then I tell them about the time a library patron asked me to evaluate three books from the late 1700s she’d inherited. I told her I saw nothing special about them but passed them along to an expert who immediately noticed that one of the book’s endpapers were made from old Continental Congress currency.
But I do describe the basics of evaluating old books: rarity, condition, demand, and its close cousin, provenance. In the rare book trade, a book’s considered young if it was printed only a century ago, and “old” if printed before 1830. Condition — Fine, Mint, Near-Mint, etc. — is hard for non-specialists to correctly ascertain, but demand can more easily be approximated by using BookFinder.com. BookFinder’s a free website (created in 1997 by a 19-year-old UCLA student) that lists current prices for 150 million books, including new, used, and rare ones, that are offered by over 100,000 booksellers. Its search engine far surpasses Amazon’s in the variety of things you can search for (first editions, signed copies, publisher, etc.), and its detailed descriptions of each book’s true condition are much more reliable. But caveat your emptor; the values shown are what it’ll cost to buy it, not what a book dealer will pay for your copy — that’ll be around half the listed price. In my estimation, the true value of books often boils down to their provenance, both public and personal. For instance, my copy of “The Hundred Days” that my favorite author, Patrick O’Brian, signed and personally sent me shortly before he died is worth more to me than the $384.16 AbeBooks lists their signed copy for in BookFinder. Publicly it’s worth $384, but personally it’s priceless.
Being a regular visitor to BookFinder, I recently looked up my first edition of “Wind, Sand, and Stars,” the aviation memoirs of Antoine Saint-Exupery, the author of “The Little Prince,” and found my slightly battered copy is worth between $150-$250. Saint-Exupery was shot down flying a P-38 fighter for the Free French army during WWII, and didn’t sign many copies, but if he’d signed mine its value would’ve jumped to the $1,124 — $2,253 range. Serendipitously, in researching this I learned that the famous aviator and Nazi-admirer Charles Lindberg, quickly became disgusted with the German fascists once he became aware of their atrocities. After being refused readmission into the U.S. military due to his pre-war pro-German speeches, he had a naval uniform made without insignia, went to the Pacific, and flew P-38’s on 50 combat missions as a civilian.
“A Tree Grows in Brooklyn” provides another strong example of the provenance of good books. Author Betty Smith intended her book, originally titled “They Live in Brooklyn,” to be nonfiction, but in 1942 an editor at Harper & Brothers suggested expanding it into a novel and changing the title to “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn.” Smith took the advice and in 1943 her book was such a bestseller that a second printing had to be run even before the original publication date. The tree’s survival in the midst of its urban setting is a metaphor for the power of human perseverance and hope during hardship. That’s why, after Smith’s book was selected by the government to be published in pocket paperback editions that could fit in military uniform pockets and sent to military personnel around the globe, it was so immensely popular among the men and women facing the horror of modern warfare during WWII.
The selection and distribution of Smith’s and hundreds of other titles were overseen by the War Book Council that was created in 1942 “to recommend books to the public that would assist in the goals of the war effort,” according to Wikipedia. The Council’s most fruitful program was the Armed Services Division (ASD), which printed and distributed 122,951,031 copies of popular paperbacks — classics, bestsellers like Smith’s, humor and poetry — to the troops under the motto, “Books are weapons in the war of ideas.” As booklovers know, good books can temporarily transport your mind to other places even during distress, and that proved very true and useful in the tedium and terror of wartime.
A reader of this column suggested I check out Molly Manning’s “When Books Went to War: The Stories That Helped Us Win World War II.” In it Manning describes the ASD program and how it brought solace to so many. The memorable introduction includes a fan letter from a 20-year-old hospitalized Marine who told how after seeing so much death and cruelty, including his best friend dying in his arms, “I have felt hard and cynical against this world and have felt sure that I was no longer capable of loving anything or anybody.” He was given “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn” in the hospital and wrote her that “I have read it twice and am halfway through it again … every time I read it I feel more deeply than I did before …. I don’t think I would have been able to sleep this night unless I bared my heart to the person who caused it to live again.”
The North Pole Library is operating at full steam and a visit there last week revealed a display of books about libraries and reading. Anders Rydell’s “The Book Thieves: The Nazi Looting of Europe’s Libraries and the Race to Return a Literary Heritage,” caught my eye and provided an interesting juxtaposition to “When Books Went to War.” The Nazis destroyed untold millions of books, but they also looted libraries. “The books they stole were collected for Nazi academies and research libraries [that were] created to wage a war of letters and rewrite literature and history according to Nazi mythology …. But when the war was over, most of the books were never returned. Millions languished in warehouses … and many even found their way into the public library system.” Today dedicated teams of librarians are still combing through German library catalogs searching for these lost books and trying to get them back to where they belong.
Millions of young Americans went through hell on earth to prevent the fascist destruction of literature, history, and science. My dad was one of them, a 17-year-old Marine corpsman on Guadalcanal who had a bunch of friends die in his arms, and, like Betty Smith’s young Marine fan, was hospitalized for physical and emotional wounds. He was one of the good guys, and the good guys won. As a popular internet meme puts it, “You don’t have to be a historian to know that the people banning books are never the good guys.”
You can get a first edition hardback copy of “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn” for $1,505, according to BookFinder, and a first edition of an ASE (printed on the high-acid content paper used in the war and its pages are now yellow and crumbly to the touch) for $792. You tell me, which is more valuable?
Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. He can be reached at hillofbooks@gmail.com.