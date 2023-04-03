Alphabet

My handwriting’s always been bad, but these days it’s bordering on awful. Perhaps I’m channeling my inner Phoenician, for now my printed “A” could pass for a Canaanite “aleph” in the ancient Mediterranean world. This musing began by reading “Untangling the Alphabet,” a Smithsonian article by Chris Klimek, that described the 2016 discovery of an old ivory comb in the ancient Canaanite city of Lachish. The Hebrew University archeologists originally thought it was merely a small bone, but microscopic scrutiny of it revealed writing: “May this tusk root out the lice of the hair and the beard,” which is “the oldest known complete sentence written in Canaanite.” And it even revealed fossilized lice.

“Aleph” is the first letter in the ancient Semitic alphabet that became the proto-Canaanite alphabet. This their neighbors, the Phoenicians, took to the Greeks, who relayed it to the Etruscans, and then the Romans. “We trace the origins of the alphabet from ancient Egypt to today,” according to the British Library’s online article, “The Evolution of the Alphabet.” “The first archaeological evidence dates from around 1850 BC in the period we know of as the 12th Dynasty (2000–1775 BC). In the Wadi el Hol (‘Terrible valley’) — a shortcut through the desert between Abydos and Thebes — graffiti can be seen on a cliff face that was written by non-native Egyptian speakers, who took elements of Egyptian writing and adapted them to sounds in their own language. For example, they take an existing hieroglyph, a wavy line that stood for n, (the initial character in ‘nt’ and ‘nwy’ meaning ‘water’) and used it instead to stand for the initial sound of their own word for water, ‘mayim’; it would become our letter ‘M’.”