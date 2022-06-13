John Paul Kotter, the Konosuke Matsushita Professor of Leadership, emeritus, at Harvard Business School, “is a thought leader in business, leadership, and change,” according to his Wikipedia article.
So, he knows a thing or two about communicating, such as, “Great communicators have an appreciation for positioning. They understand the people they’re trying to reach and what they can and can’t hear. They send their message in through an open door rather than trying to push it through a wall.” It’s obvious that for all the power of the internet to relay information, communicating on nearly every level has become atrocious. As Kotter noted, “Good communication is not just data transfer. You need to show people something that addresses their anxieties, that accepts their anger, that is credible in a very gut-level sense, and that evokes faith in the vision.” That reminded me of several effective communicators: the historian and author Allan Eckert, a couple of guys named James Logan that he introduced me to, and the leaders of the Library Support Group that made the improvements to Noel Wien Library possible a quarter century ago.
The Library Support Group was welded together in 1996 by Sandra Stringer, who communicated amazingly well as presiding officer of the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly, again as special assistant to Mayor Jim Sampson, and apparently in all her interpersonal interactions. She convinced the mayor of the need to remodel the aging library facility, and she persuaded a staunch conservative, the late Glenn Hackney, and Mary Ann Eininger, a liberal labor organizer to co-chair a focus group to support the library renovation and to communicate through their joint leadership that public libraries are community-wide concerns and not partisan issues. Our library has enjoyed strong community support since its inception in the early 1900s — look no farther than the fact that well over 50% of all borough residents own library cards that they’ve used in the past two years. Nonetheless, construction is costly and, while a lot of the needed funds came from the library’s membership in the Bentley Trust, a bond issue was necessary, and that wouldn’t have passed at if all the members of the support group hadn’t beat the bushes to back it, and I believe Glenn Hackney’s active endorsement ultimately tipped the scales.
Glenn loved and used his library, regularly visiting it several times a week, always smiling and never feeling better. While he and I didn’t agree on some things politically, our mutual belief in the library as an important community institution got us well past that, and our bonding over cupcakes at the support group meetings sealed the deal. We realized that we had the same, deeply-held belief in the proper approach to consuming cupcakes and muffins: separate the bottom from the top, saving the latter for last to savor. Moreover, Glenn’s way of gently working his message “in through an open door rather than trying to push it through a wall” convinced a number of other local organizations and individuals, like the Pioneers of Alaska, and individuals, such as banker Bill Green, to be community heroes and make significant contributions to the building fund.
Allan Eckert had a different mode of getting ideas across. A novelist, playwright, and naturalist specializing in historical novels for adults and children, Eckert leapt into my consciousness after reading “The Frontiersmen,” his riveting account of the cultural collision in the Ohio Valley in the mid-1700s. It features the life of Simon Kenton, one of the nation’s most accomplished, and least known, woodsmen of the 1700s. How important a figure was Kenton? Well, once he rescued Daniel Boone, who’d been wounded in a Shawnee Indian attack, by picking Boone up and running away with him until several warriors were about to overtake them. Kenton turned and used Boone to knock them down before carrying his weaponized human to safety. Obviously, Kenton was strong; and an eyewitness described him as “tall and well-proportioned, a countenance pleasant but dignified. There was nothing uncommon in his dress; his hunting shirt hung carelessly but gracefully on his shoulders.”
FrontierFolk.org’s “Official Simon Kenton Page” noted that, “In September of 1778 Simon was captured by Shawnee Indians. He was tied, his hands bound, to a wild horse galloping through the trees. He was forced to run the infamous 1/4 mile ‘gauntlet’ (which killed many prisoners) nine times. After the sixth, while attempting escape, had a hole hammered in his skull and was unconscious for two days. With a war club and axe, his arm and collarbone were broken … Finally in June 1779 he was able to escape from Detroit. After a 30-day march he made it back to the American settlements … The Indians also knew him as ‘the man whose gun is never empty for his skill of running and reloading his faithful flintlock at the same time.”
Eckert’s historical “Winning of America” series reads like novels but, such was his skill at communicating, his books are so thoroughly drawn from letters, diaries and first-person accounts that libraries catalog them as non-fiction. He also introduced examples of good and bad communicators unfamiliar to me. Foremost among the latter were two guys named James Logan. One, known as “Logan the Orator,” was a Cayuga war chief whose father had established such good relations with James Logan, William Penn’s secretary, that he named his first son after him. Eckert described how the namesake was thoroughly committed to trying to be a go-between between the Native peoples and the white colonists. Then a group of trappers, led by two truly horrific brothers, Jacob and Daniel Greathouse, lured the orator’s family to share a meal and then massacred them all, including Logan’s pregnant wife, in a fashion too cruel and brutal to describe in this space. Suffice to say the orator reverted back to the war chief who soon exacted a horrendous toll on white settlements.
His fellow tribesmen eventually caught up with one of the Greathouses, and his wife, and made examples of them that is better read about in Eckert’s book.
Never again would the orator attend peace negotiations. Instead he sent a letter that communicated effectively: “During the course of the last long and bloody war, Logan remained idle in his cabin, an advocate for peace. Such was my love for the white … I have even thought to live with you but for the injuries of one man. Col. Cresap [who was in charge of the Greathouses but wasn’t at the atrocity], the last spring, in cold blood, and unprovoked, murdered all the relations of Logan, not sparing even my women and children. There runs not a drop of my blood in the veins of any living creature … Who is there to mourn for Logan? Not one.”
Meanwhile, Logan the secretary rose from Penn’s aide to mayor of Philadelphia and chief justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. He accrued great wealth and spent a lot of it on books. He was a true bibliophile, confessing to a friend that, “books are my disease. He amassed a well-portioned gentleman’s library of around 3,000 tomes, considered at the time to be the best library in America. He built the “Loganian Library” but it had deficiencies for regular 18th century readers: most books were in Latin or Greek, very few were English-language fiction or verse, and nearly none touch on political and religious issues.
However, Logan also mentored one Benjamin Franklin, that consummate communicator, who got him to select the first books for the Library Company of Philadelphia that Franklin and other businessmen started in 1731, and eventually the Loganian and the Library Company were united. The lesson, as the Buddha said, is “Whatever words we utter should be chosen with care, for people will hear them and be influenced by them for good or ill.”