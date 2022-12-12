At the library

METROCREATIVE

A lifetime of librarying has shown that the more you learn, the more you realize how little you know. Usama ibn Munqidh’s “Book of Contemplation” is one of my favorite browsing books, and contemplating it yesterday led to considering how prone we all are to generalizing. Many slick thinkers have commented on the subject, but often favor cleverness over substance, along the lines of Mark Twain’s, “All generalizations are false, including this one.” Webster’s defines “generalization” as both “a general statement, law, principle or proposition,” and “the act or process whereby a learned response is made to a stimulus similar to, but not identical with, the conditioned stimulus.” The latter refers to skills people must master to do things that can be accomplished in various ways depending upon the situation; for example, turning on lights might require using an up-and-down-switch, one that twists, or a chain that’s pulled. It’s a skill people with special needs often have to work to acquire.

Webster’s says that the broader term “generalizing” means “to derive or induce a general conception or principle from particulars; to draw a general conclusion from.” That’s what Usama, who lived from 1095-1188 CE, had me thinking about. The Smithsonian described “Book of Contemplation” as “Full of wit and melancholy,” and reading it’s like having a worldly, open-minded uncle recalling a most eventful life in a casual, almost stream of consciousness manner, but, speaking generally, Usama was unlike most of our uncles. Historian Bogdan Smarandache described him as “a distinguished poet, warrior and nobleman born just months before Pope Urban II preached the First Crusade.” Usama’s father ruled a small city in what is now Western Syria, and when his father retired and his uncle became the ruler, he was exiled and became attached to a series of powerful overlords as a faris, or Moslem knight, and frequently as an emissary to “the Franks,” the Moslem’s term for all Europeans.

Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. He can be reached at hillofbooks@gmail.com.