A lifetime of librarying has shown that the more you learn, the more you realize how little you know. Usama ibn Munqidh’s “Book of Contemplation” is one of my favorite browsing books, and contemplating it yesterday led to considering how prone we all are to generalizing. Many slick thinkers have commented on the subject, but often favor cleverness over substance, along the lines of Mark Twain’s, “All generalizations are false, including this one.” Webster’s defines “generalization” as both “a general statement, law, principle or proposition,” and “the act or process whereby a learned response is made to a stimulus similar to, but not identical with, the conditioned stimulus.” The latter refers to skills people must master to do things that can be accomplished in various ways depending upon the situation; for example, turning on lights might require using an up-and-down-switch, one that twists, or a chain that’s pulled. It’s a skill people with special needs often have to work to acquire.
Webster’s says that the broader term “generalizing” means “to derive or induce a general conception or principle from particulars; to draw a general conclusion from.” That’s what Usama, who lived from 1095-1188 CE, had me thinking about. The Smithsonian described “Book of Contemplation” as “Full of wit and melancholy,” and reading it’s like having a worldly, open-minded uncle recalling a most eventful life in a casual, almost stream of consciousness manner, but, speaking generally, Usama was unlike most of our uncles. Historian Bogdan Smarandache described him as “a distinguished poet, warrior and nobleman born just months before Pope Urban II preached the First Crusade.” Usama’s father ruled a small city in what is now Western Syria, and when his father retired and his uncle became the ruler, he was exiled and became attached to a series of powerful overlords as a faris, or Moslem knight, and frequently as an emissary to “the Franks,” the Moslem’s term for all Europeans.
Again generalizing, compared to the Moslem knights, the Europeans were barbaric in almost every regard: literacy, hygiene, art, architecture, science, medicine, cuisine, etc., but that’s not our usual view of the Crusades which is driven by European perspectives, particularly from movies, and is terribly misleading. In “Warfare During the Crusades: Usama ibn Mundiqdh and His Memoirs,” Adam Ali wrote that “We get the juxtaposition, when depicting crusader warfare in popular culture, of the heavily armored European knights fighting the lightly armored warriors and soldiers of the Middle East. The opponents of the Crusaders are often portrayed wearing flowing robes and turbans, wielding scimitars.” Typical Moslem nobleman warriors were outfitted much like crusaders; Usama wore overlapping layers of heavily padded chainmail, a metal helmet, and carried a heavy sword spear, shield, javelin, and mace.
Usama had numerous friends among the crusaders, include Knights Templar, but still wrote “when one comes to recount cases regarding the Franks, he cannot but glorify Allah and sanctify him, for he sees them as animals possessing the virtues of courage and fighting, but nothing else; just as animals have only the virtues of strength and carrying loads. I shall now give some instances of their doings and their curious mentality.” He tells of developing “mutual bonds of amity and friendship with a “Frankish knight” who decided to return home and offered to take Usama’s 14-year-old son with him to “see the knights and learn wisdom and chivalry. When he returns he will be a wise man.” Usama declined while hiding his shock, but Usama generalized, to, and wrote “even if my son was taken captive, his captivity could not bring him worse misfortune than carrying him into the land of the Franks.”
This line of thought brought me to contemplating Molly Ivins and how people worldwide tend to judge their southern countrymen as slow-witted, because of how they speak. Ivins was among the most entertaining, insightful, and no-holds-barred journalists of the late 20th century and flavored her writing with Southern colloquialisms and informality. She grew up wealthy, graduated from Smith College, and got a masters from the Columbia School of Journalism, where one of her classmates was my boss in the Texas Legislature, Rep. Smiling Dave Allred, through whom I got to meet her, one of my heroes. As described in her NYTimes obituary, “In her syndicated column, which appeared in about 350 newspapers, Ms. Ivins cultivated the voice of a folksy populist who derided those who she thought acted too big for their britches. She was rowdy and profane, but she could filet her opponents with droll precision.”
Ivins especially focused on the inanities of Texas politics, with the NYTimes writing that, “When the Legislature is set to convene, she warned her readers, ‘every village is about to lose its idiot.’” While working for the Dallas Times Herald, in describing the intelligence of a local congressman she wrote, “If his I.Q. slips any lower, we’ll have to water him twice a day.” Readers were appalled and some advertisers boycotted the paper, who in turn rented billboards that read “Molly Ivins Can’t Say That, Can She?” which became the title of her first book. Her critics also castigated her Will Rogers-like vernacular writing style as “manufactured cornpone,” but “her friends marveled at how fast she could drop her Texas voice for what they called her Smith voice. Sometimes she combined them, as in ‘The sine qua non, [something absolutely necessary] as we say in Amarillo.’”
She also earned a star in heaven for never shying away from using “y’all,” the simple contraction of “you” and “all” and the only grammatically legitimate second person inclusive pronoun in English. That and her accent didn’t help during her brief stint at the NY Times, and why is explained in a ScientificAmerican.com article, “Why Does a Southern Drawl Sound Uneducated to Some?” “Studies have shown that whether you are from the North or South, a Southern twang pegs the speaker as comparatively dimwitted, but also likely to be a nicer person than folks who speak like a Yankee … Numerous studies show that we instantly attach cultural stereotypes and subjective judgments about people’s knowledge and abilities from hearing their accent in speech. A 2011 study … found that in categorizing people, a person’s accent carried more weight than even visual cues to ethnicity.”
How quick is “instant” in this instance? In “Yale Study Shows Class Bias in Hiring Based on Few Seconds of Speech,” published by Yale.edu, researchers “found that reciting seven random words is sufficient to allow people to discern the speaker’s social class with above-chance accuracy … The researchers also showed that pronunciation cues in an individual’s speech communicate their social status more accurately than the content of their speech.” It added that “people can accurately assess a stranger’s socioeconomic position — defined by their income, education, and occupation status — based on brief speech patterns and shows that these snap perceptions influence hiring managers in ways that favor job applicants from higher social classes.”
Your public library is designed to help clarify the murky waters of generalization. There you can get down to specifics, separate the wheat from the chaff, and, if so inclined, even learn how to speak with a “middle-American” accent. For as Niccolo Machiavelli, a poster boy for specifics, generalized, “Men are more apt to be mistaken in their generalizations than in their particular observations.”
