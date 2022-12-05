Who's hungry?

Mukbang is a recent Internet phenomenon in which video recordings of hosts eating large amounts of food are streamed on an online platform. It originated in South Korea and has since become a global trend.

Business management specialist Tom Peters wrote that “As a consumer, you want to associate with brands whose powerful presence creates a halo effect that rubs off on you,” and that’s also certainly true of librarians, who gravitate to the most authoritative sources of information.

That’s why I turned to the Oxford English Dictionary, the apex of English lexicography, to find a definition of mukbanging. That term is relatively recent and isn’t in the OED’s print or online versions, but, boy howdy, there’s a lot about plain old “muck.”

Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. He can be reached at hillofbooks@gmail.com.