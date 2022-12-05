Business management specialist Tom Peters wrote that “As a consumer, you want to associate with brands whose powerful presence creates a halo effect that rubs off on you,” and that’s also certainly true of librarians, who gravitate to the most authoritative sources of information.
That’s why I turned to the Oxford English Dictionary, the apex of English lexicography, to find a definition of mukbanging. That term is relatively recent and isn’t in the OED’s print or online versions, but, boy howdy, there’s a lot about plain old “muck.”
With “Oxford” in its title, the OED usually lists the British definitions before the American ones. In this instance, “muck” is first defined as “the dung of cattle, usually mixed with decomposing vegetable matter,” and three meanings later as “U.S.: Soil material consisting of decayed plant remains, similar to peat.”
The OED can be surprisingly entertaining. For instance, a later definition for muck, “anything disgusting,” is followed by excerpts from English writings throughout history showing how it’s been used, and includes this 1959 quote from Iona and Peter Opie (the well-known English folklorists who specialized in tracing the histories of nursery rhymes) from their “Lore & Language of Schoolchildren”: “School dinners are ‘muck,’ ‘pig swill,’ ‘poison,’ ‘slops,’ ‘and Y.M.C.A. (Yesterday’s Muck Cooked Again).” Over the OED’s next 5-6 pages (each containing around 4,500 words of text), muck’s described in many other ways. Even casual glances reveal interesting tidbits; muck can be “waste material removed during mining operations,” “Lady Muck” is “a woman who puts on airs, has a condescending manner and is regarded as excessively conceited,” and a “muckender” is “a napkin or bib.”
However, “mukbang” is missing, so I turned to an article from the National Library of Medicine, “Mukbang and Disordered Eating,” in which Mattias Strand defined mukbang as “a recent Internet phenomenon in which video recordings of hosts eating large amounts of food are streamed on an online video platform. It originated in South Korea and has since become a global trend.” Wikipedia provided the term’s etymology: “the word mukbang is a portmanteau of the Korean words for ‘eating’ (mugneun) and ‘broadcast/TV show’ (bangsong).” He said mukbanging began in South Korea in 2009 and first featured attractive people cooking and eating food while interacting with their audiences in real time using social media.
Early mukbanging spun off a variety of offshoot video programs, or vlogs, including ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) mukbang, which “taps into the trend of streamers recording noises and sounds that make us ‘feel’ something as we watch — think slurps, loud chewing, crunching, and all those sounds that come hand-in-hand with enjoying a good meal.”
Another mukbang subgenre features “extreme eating” hosts who consume enormous amounts of food. Enter Nikocado Avocado, AKA Nicholas Perry. Born in Ukraine and raised near Philadelphia, Perry’s a classically-trained violinist with some serious mental and emotional issues, which spice up his extreme mukbang vlogs. His initial mukbanging career focused on healthy eating and veganism, but before long he was consuming entire fast food restaurants’ menus in one sitting, and his 5-foot, 6-inch frame ballooned from 160 to 350 pounds.
What happened? Perry’s mental instability from age 5 has been well-established, but the concept of audience capture also played a big role. My son learned about audience capture in a podcast he heard on the topic, and after his mentioning it, I found out there’s several types of audience capture, and the one in question was described in an online article by Gurwinder, titled “The Perils of Audience Capture: How influencers become brainwashed by their audiences.” The article’s first part uses Nicholas Perry to illustrate the phenomenon. Perry began by posting videos of himself presenting his passions: playing his violin and veganism. “He went largely unnoticed. A year later, he abandoned veganism, citing health concerns. Now free to eat whatever he wanted, he began uploading mukbang videos of himself consuming various dishes while talking to the camera, as if having dinner with a friend. These new videos quickly found a sizable audience, but as the audience grew, so did their demands. The comments sections of the videos soon became filled with people challenging Perry to eat as much as he physically could. Eager to please, he began to set himself torturous eating challenges, each bigger than the last. His audience applauded, but always demanded more … Nikocado, molded by his audience’s desires into a cartoonish extreme, is now a wholly different character from Nicholas Perry, the vegan violinist who first started making videos. Where Perry was mild-mannered and health conscious, Nikocado is loud, abrasive, and spectacularly grotesque. Where Perry was a picky eater, Nikocado devoured everything he could, including finally Perry himself. The rampant appetite for attention caused the person to be subsumed by the persona.”
Another form of audience capture that’s embraced by the world of advertising is “the method of capturing a specific audience … that can be used later to target campaigns against.”
That sort of technique, selling consumers’ personal likes, dislikes and other information, makes Facebook and similar sites lots of advertising revenue. Another form of audience capture is known in political circles as “regulatory capture,” which Wikipedia defines as “a form of corruption of authority that occurs when a political entity, policymaker, or regulator is co-opted to serve the commercial, ideological, or political interests of a minor constituency, such as a particular geographic area, industry, profession, or ideological group… When regulatory capture occurs, a special interest is prioritized over the general interests of the public, leading to a net loss for society.” Regulatory capture has run rampant in the U.S., like when someone with direct financial conflicts of interest, like Louis DeJoy, who owns stock in UPS and other USPS competitors, was named Postmaster and ordered many questionable changes that made USPS less attractive to consumers, such as shortening post office hours of operation, limiting deliveries, restricting the delivery of medical prescriptions and mail-in votes.
Advertising and consuming seemingly make the world go round, as shown in an online graphic from dig.com, “The Most Uniquely Popular Consumer Brands in Every State.” Alaska, like most of the Northwest, is a Costco state, Walmart rules in Texas and the deep south, while Ebay leads in the Midwest. Another graphic shows North America belonging to Amazon, South America controlled by Netflix, and most of Europe, Russia, and Asia trending to IKEA. That’s why it’s healthy to counterbalance that by reflecting on some of history’s great philanthropists, like Andrew Carnegie, who financed the construction of 2,509 public libraries, and his earliest predecessor Herodes Atticus.
“Herodes who,” you ask?
He was “the first great ancient philanthropist,” according to HistoryCollection.com. Born in 101 CE to “a fabulously wealthy Athenian family,” Herodes had an excellent education and career opportunities, and when he retired to Greece, to improve the lives of ordinary people. He privately funded scores of public building projects, including theaters, baths, and aqueducts that boosted employment while enhancing everyone’s quality of life. And “when Herodes died, the people of Athens mourned him greatly.” I suspect Elon Musk won’t engender that response, especially in these troubling times. As noted by “Small Is Beautiful” author E.F. Schumacher, a leading mid-20th century proponent of “appropriate technology (“user-friendly and ecologically suitable technology applicable to the scale of the community”), “Infinite growth of material consumption in a finite world is an impossibility.”