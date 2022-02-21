Perhaps you recall the old tune, “My Grandfather’s Clock.” It sprang to mind recently after reading an online article “Why ‘Tock-Tick’ Doesn’t Sound Right to Your Ears,” sent by the son of Mrs. Vannoy, my high school English and home room teacher, who probably knew all about ablaut reduplication. “My Grandfather’s Clock” was written in 1876 by Henry Clay Work, who also composed “Marching Through Georgia” (his biggest hit) and other Civil War era songs.
In fact, during the mid-1800s Work was more popular than Stephen Foster. Work was an ardent abolitionist, and, when he was growing up, his parents’ farm was an Underground Railroad stop, for which his father was imprisoned. A self-taught musician, Work was employed as a printer specializing in setting musical type during which he composed songs in his head, supposedly using the printshop’s machinery noises for inspiration.
Work had an unhappy homelife and died in 1884 at age 51, according to Wikipedia, but he did eventually become a distant ancestor of Princess Diana of Wales, and he wrote a clock song so popular that it sold over a million copies of sheet music in his lifetime, and so memorable it’s been covered hundreds of times (by performers as disparate as Gene Krupa, Burl Ives, Sam Cooke and Boyz II Men) in languages around the world. TheClockDepot.com’s “History of The Grandfather Clock,” said that nearly 200 years ago two bachelor brothers ran the George Hotel in Piercebridge, England, where a longcase clock (as such devices were then known) kept perfect time until one brother died. It immediately started losing time — 15 minutes a day and soon an hour a day — despite clockmakers’ best efforts to repair it. “About 1875, an American songwriter named Henry Work happened to be staying at the George Hotel during a trip to England. He was told the story of the old clock and after seeing the clock for himself, decided to compose a song about the fascinating coincidence that the clock stopped forever the moment its elder owner passed away.” The song was so popular that “grandfather” became the identifier of that sort of timekeeper, replacing “longcase.” It begins, “My grandfather’s clock was too large for the shelf, So it stood ninety years on the floor; It was taller by half than the old man himself, Though it weighed not a pennyweight more. It was bought on the morn of the day that he was born, And was always his treasure and pride; But it stopp’d short — never to go again — When the old man died.”
However, the chorus’ original lyrics read, “Ninety years without slumbering (tick, tick, tick, tick), His life seconds numbering, (tick, tick, tick, tick), It stopp’d short — never to go again — When the old man died.” Nary a “tock” in sight, however, the relevant article appearing on TheClockDepot.com claimed the chorus is “Ninety years without slumbering (tic toc tic toc).”
At least no one claims the old clock said “tock-tick,” for that wouldn’t be right, and a BBC.com article, “The language rules we know — but don’t know we know,” explains why. It quotes Mark Forsyth, “a single paragraph from a book I wrote called ‘The Elements of Eloquence’ went viral. The guilty paragraph went like this: ‘Adjectives in English absolutely have to be in this order: opinion-size-age-shape-colour-origin-material-purpose Noun. So, you can have a lovely little old rectangular green French silver whittling knife. But if you mess with that word order in the slightest you’ll sound like a maniac. It’s an odd thing that every English speaker uses that list, but almost none of us could write it out’.” BBC’s Culture Editor tweeted that paragraph, it went viral, and interest surged in Forsyth’s book, which describes ablaut reduplication: “You are utterly familiar with the rule of ablaut reduplication. You’ve been using it all your life. It’s just that you’ve never heard of it. But if somebody said the words zag-zig, or ‘cross-criss you would know, deep down in your loins, that they were breaking a sacred rule of language. Reduplication in linguistics is when you repeat a word, sometimes with an altered consonant (lovey-dovey, fuddy-duddy, nitty-gritty), and sometimes with an altered vowel: bish-bash-bosh, ding-dang-dong. If there are three words then the order has to go I, A, O. If there are two words then the first is I and the second is either A or O,” like chit-chat, dilly-dally, hip hop, and, of course, tick-tock.
Forsyth explains how, but not why, tock-tick sounds and feels wrong, but Samantha Bellerose of Nurseryrhymecentral.com does in “Why Tick Tock and Not Tock Tick? Rule of Ablaut Reduplication” beginning with “Ablaut refers to the change or shift of the vowel. Reduplication refers to the duplication of the other letters in the word … ablaut reduplication basically helps us say these types of words much more easily … You should feel that as the sounds begin your tongue travels to the front of your mouth behind your teeth and as you continue to say the words your tongue moves further back in your mouth! … As you start saying [tick-tock], your tongue should be near or on top of your top set of teeth and as you continue to say it you push up against them more firmly until finally you’re touching them very quickly without any gaps at all! Then as you go to say tock your tongue moves back to be able to say the ‘o’ in tock … It is easier for our mouths to begin with forward sounds and therefore the ablaut reduplication rule means that when we change the vowels in similar and repeated words they are in the order of which they are easiest to say.”
Marilyn vos Savant, the self-professed world’s smartest human, is correct when advising us mortals to, “Be able to correctly pronounce the words you would like to speak and have excellent spoken grammar,” because the point of communicating is to be understood. The world’s languages are so diverse and often confusing that Rachel Gutman’s TheAtlantic.com article, “A Rare Universal Pattern in Human Languages,” comes as a relief. She wrote that some languages, for example Japanese, Basque, and Italian are spoken very fast, but “linguists have spent more time studying not just speech rate, but the effort a speaker has to exert to get a message across to a listener. By calculating how much information every syllable in a language conveys, it’s possible to compare the ‘efficiency’ of different languages.” Researchers have determined “that more efficient languages tend to be spoken more slowly. In other words, no matter how quickly speakers chatter, the rate of information they’re transmitting is roughly the same across languages.”
Speaking understandably takes energy and coordination, and the listener’s comprehension is enhanced if the speaker is informative enough to quickly enable listeners to narrow what they’re talking about. “Informativity in linguistics is usually calculated per syllable, and it’s measured in bits, just like computer files. The concept can be rather slippery when you’re talking about talking, but essentially, a bit of linguistic information is the amount of information that reduces uncertainty by half. In other words, if I utter an syllable that narrows down all the possible things in the world I could be talking about, that syllable carries one bit of information.” For example, the laconic “dinosaurs are my hobby” is faster than “of all my possible pastimes, ancient reptiles are most compelling.” Some languages are better at conveying information concisely and can be rendered more slowly. Still, when linguists compared 17 Eurasian languages, they found that regardless of how fast a language is spoken the average information density, or bits per syllable, is “about 39.15 bits per second.”
Nonetheless, as William Blake pointed out several centuries ago, “The hours of folly are measured by the clock; but of wisdom, no clock can measure.”