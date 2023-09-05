The world of literature has its share of bullies, such as the prototypical sucker-punching writer, Ernest Hemingway, who’s included in “Respected Writers Who Were Actually Terrible People,” a grunge.com article by Nolan Moore. However, Hemingway earned entry into that catalog of shame not for his obviously rampant, drunken bullying, but because “things took a dark turn when Hemingway joined the KGB, the notorious Soviet spy agency. Part secret police, part intelligence organization, the KGB made its name jailing political opponents and murdering enemies of the state. When it comes to digging up dirt and hunting down dissidents, the KGB is right up there with the Stasi and the Gestapo. In other words, if you get a job with the KGB, you’re automatically not cool. And according to books like ‘Spies: The Rise and Fall of the KGB in America’ and ‘Writer, Sailor, Soldier, Spy,’ Hemingway actually volunteered to do a bit of espionage for the Soviets. He was given the codename ‘Argo’ — a ship from Greek mythology; fitting for such a nautical guy — and he met with the KGB agents in both London and Havana. But despite his willing attitude, Hemingway was a lousy spy. According to official KGB files, Argo never delivered any political information, and the Russians soon gave up on their undercover author.”

A bully is “a blustering, browbeating person, especially one who is habitually cruel, insulting, or threatening to others who are weaker, smaller, or in some way vulnerable,” according to Merriam-Webster, and that description partially matches another literary, but far more likable bully, W.C. Fields. Fields is best known as a comic actor and master juggler in movies, but he’s included in the estimable Dictionary of Literary Biography’s volume “American Screenwriters.” That article includes a photo of Fields dangling one of his favorite targets to bully, the 14-month-old child actor Baby LeRoy (aka Billy Lee Schensker), “whom he heartedly disliked.” The rumor that on the set he spiked LeRoy’s bottle with gin to calm him down was never disproved, and while Fields enjoyed saying, “Children should neither be seen nor heard from — ever again,” his will gave a small fortune to an orphanage, and when Baby LeRoy was 14 and his acting career failed, Fields sent money to his family to tide them over.

