The world of literature has its share of bullies, such as the prototypical sucker-punching writer, Ernest Hemingway, who’s included in “Respected Writers Who Were Actually Terrible People,” a grunge.com article by Nolan Moore. However, Hemingway earned entry into that catalog of shame not for his obviously rampant, drunken bullying, but because “things took a dark turn when Hemingway joined the KGB, the notorious Soviet spy agency. Part secret police, part intelligence organization, the KGB made its name jailing political opponents and murdering enemies of the state. When it comes to digging up dirt and hunting down dissidents, the KGB is right up there with the Stasi and the Gestapo. In other words, if you get a job with the KGB, you’re automatically not cool. And according to books like ‘Spies: The Rise and Fall of the KGB in America’ and ‘Writer, Sailor, Soldier, Spy,’ Hemingway actually volunteered to do a bit of espionage for the Soviets. He was given the codename ‘Argo’ — a ship from Greek mythology; fitting for such a nautical guy — and he met with the KGB agents in both London and Havana. But despite his willing attitude, Hemingway was a lousy spy. According to official KGB files, Argo never delivered any political information, and the Russians soon gave up on their undercover author.”
A bully is “a blustering, browbeating person, especially one who is habitually cruel, insulting, or threatening to others who are weaker, smaller, or in some way vulnerable,” according to Merriam-Webster, and that description partially matches another literary, but far more likable bully, W.C. Fields. Fields is best known as a comic actor and master juggler in movies, but he’s included in the estimable Dictionary of Literary Biography’s volume “American Screenwriters.” That article includes a photo of Fields dangling one of his favorite targets to bully, the 14-month-old child actor Baby LeRoy (aka Billy Lee Schensker), “whom he heartedly disliked.” The rumor that on the set he spiked LeRoy’s bottle with gin to calm him down was never disproved, and while Fields enjoyed saying, “Children should neither be seen nor heard from — ever again,” his will gave a small fortune to an orphanage, and when Baby LeRoy was 14 and his acting career failed, Fields sent money to his family to tide them over.
Fields was himself a kid once. He was born in Philadelphia where at age nine he saw a vaudevillian juggler perform and was hooked, earning his greengrocer father’s ire practicing with the produce. He left home and by 16 was juggling. Fields’ comic juggling led to stints with Ziegfeld’s Follies, and Broadway. Soon he was writing and acting for Mack Sennet’s silent comedies, and that led to other minor film parts and eventually stardom. Fields took on anyone he felt was diminishing his public persona, especially directors, actors, and other writers. He created his own screenplays for ten of his movies, mostly under assumed names, including for “The Bank Dick” in which his pseudonym was Mahatma Kane Jeeves, a joking reference to a line from a play he acted in wherein a character told his butler, “My hat, my cane, Jeeves.”
Fictional bullies abound as well and are less painful to consider. The mention of Jeeves, valet to Bertie Wooster in many of the 96 books P.G. Wodehouse authored, is among the greatest comic characters in literature, as is Bertie, who was regularly confronted by his fictional nemesis, the uber-bully Roderick Spode.
In Wodehouse’s upperclass English world set between the two world wars, Spode first appeared in1938’s “The Code of the Woosters” and immediately threatened to rip Bertie’s head off and make him eat it. In Bertie’s eyes, Spode is “about seven feet tall, and swathed in a plaid ulster which made him look about six feet across. He caught the eye and arrested it.”
I adore Wodehouse, and you should, too! Whoops! There I go being a librarian bully. You, too, might like him, because, as Nicholas Barber, author of “The Man Who Wrote the Most Perfect Sentences Ever Written,” a BBC article, noted, “If we’re talking about culture that makes people happy, we have to start with the works of PG Wodehouse. There are two reasons why. One reason is that making people happy was Wodehouse’s overriding ambition. The other reason is that he was better at it than any other writer in history.” He goes on to quote another Wodehouse fancier (and we are legion) “Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” author Douglas Adams: “What Wodehouse writes is pure word music. It matters not one whit that he writes endless variations on a theme of pig kidnappings, lofty butlers, and ludicrous impostures. He is the greatest musician of the English language, and exploring variations of familiar material is what musicians do all day.”
Wodehouse’s Roderick Spode secretly designed ladies underclothes until he suddenly inherited a title and became the 7th Earl of Sidcup. He still persisted in bullying the gentle, self-effacing Bertie, who described Spode as one of those “Dictators with tilted chins and blazing eyes, inflaming the populace with fiery words on the occasion of the opening of a new skittles alley.” Sidcup founded a fictional fascist group called the Saviors of Britain whose followers were called the Black Shorts because “by the time Spode formed his association, there were no shirts lefts,” an allusion to the 1930’s real fascist bullies: Mussolini’s Blackshirts, Hitler’s Brownshirts, the French Blueshirts, the Irish Greenshirts, the South African Greyshirts, the Mexican Goldshirts, and the U.S.’s own Silver Shirts.
Spode’s Wikipedia page (he warrants his own) states that “Spode is modeled after Sir Oswald Mosley, leader of the British Union of Fascists, who were nicknamed the Blackshirts.” Mosley was a real-life bully, who suddenly inherited a title and spent the family fortune underwriting his Blackshirts. He was described by a contemporary in his Wikipedia page as “strikingly handsome. He is probably the best orator in England. His personal magnetism is very great.”
Regular readers of this column might recall that I mentioned recently that in 1920 Mosley married Cynthia, the second daughter of Lord Curzon, the Viceroy of India and, again according to Wikipedia, soon began “an extended affair with his wife’s younger sister … and a separate affair with their stepmother.” Cynthia died in 1933, “after which Moseley married his mistress … in secret in Nazi Germany on October 6, 1936 in the Berlin home of Germany’s Minister of Public Enlightenment and Propaganda Joseph Goebbels. Adolf Hitler was their guest of honor.” That same month Mosley tried to lead his Blackshirts in a march through a Jewish neighborhood in London, but the police intervened and a few weeks afterwards the government passed the Public Order Act of 1936 which banned political uniforms and quasi-military organizations.
When the Battle of France broke out in 1940, he was “detained” and interned on the grounds of Holloway Prison. From then on Mosley was a political cipher and a national shame, a fitting end to all bullies, including those today who want to ban everyone from reading books the banners don’t happen to like. Few things inflamed American opinion against Nazi Germany more than their notorious burning of thousands of “un-German” books one night 90 years ago last May. The Nazis demanded a “pure” German culture and particularly focused on books about sexuality, including the entire 20,000-volume library of the Institute of Sex Research. Goebbels exhorted the crowd on, shouting “Yes to decency and morality in family and state!” Then the Nazis burned books that in their opinion criticized Germany, along with any literature that had “liberal, democratic tendencies,” as well as art books, anything written by Jews regardless of the subject, and many, many more. Before long they burned whole libraries all across Europe.
Charlie Schulz’s Lucy Van Pelt, the “crabbiest” of the immortal Peanuts comic strip characters, was a far more pleasant bully. She has her own Wikipedia page, too, which states, “Lucy often mocks and intimidates others, especially Charlie Brown and her younger brother, Linus. She is often the antagonist in a number of the comics.” On occasion she points out that “These five fingers: individually they’re nothing, but when I curl them together like this into a single unit, they form a weapon that is terrible to behold!” However, “she has moments of tenderness, such as when Linus replies to her despondency over the unfairness of life by saying ‘Well, for one thing, you have a little brother who loves you.’ Whereupon Lucy hugs her little brother and bursts into tears. Although she often torments, teases, and belittles Charlie Brown, she is genuinely fond of him, and their true friendship is obvious throughout the strip.”
Schulz was bullied as a boy. “When I was in grammar school, I skipped ahead a few grades. Suddenly I was the shortest, skinniest and youngest kid in my class. So, I was picked on all the time. That’s why I have always been against bullying of any kind … at any level.” He made this clear in “He’s a Bully, Charlie Brown,” his 44th prime-time animated TV special, and in Schulz’s statement that “Everything is valid. The only things that are not valid are bullying. invalidation, and pineapple pizza.”