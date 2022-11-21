Poetry contest

MetrO

What makes a good poem? That, especially among the literary subset, is up for debate.

Children of the early ‘50s were exposed to some awful poems in the mid-60s. We hungered for anything smacking of adulthood and sophistication, and the lyrics of the Merseyside Sound fit the bill. There were livelier luminaries that were technically part of the Merseyside Sound, but I associate it with “slow song” groups like Chad and Jeremy, Gerry and the Pacemakers, and Jonathan King, whose big hit was the mournful “Everyone’s Gone to the Moon” that begins “Eyes full of sorrow, never wet/ Hands full of money, all in debt/ Sun coming out in the middle of June/ Everyone’s gone to the moon.”

Named for the River Mersey that flows through Liverpool, England, the Merseyside music was a sub-genre of rock ‘n roll’s British invasion of the 1960s, and, like most music aimed at teen markets, it smacked of the puerile, navel-gazing concerns of late adolescence that’s simply a part of that stage of life. But it spoke to us, and we loved it.

Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. He can be reached at hillofbooks@gmail.com.