The precious days of Alaska summer seem to whiz by, and there’s a couple of reasons for it, viz., critical flicker-fusion frequency (CFF) and an old saying, “Time flies when you’re having fun.”
The line’s originator is unknown, but Chaucer said something similar (“while we dawdle our lives pass swiftly”), and the earliest known English use of “time flies” is “tempus fugit,” a shortened translation of the Latin phrase by the Roman poet Vigil: “fugit inreparabile tempus” or “time escapes and is irretrievable.”
The CFF theory links the perception of time’s passing to evolution. “Generally the smaller an animal is, and the faster its metabolic rate, the slower time passes,” according to “Time Passes More Slowly For Flies,” a The Guardian article. “The evidence comes from research into the ability of animals to detect separate flashes of fast-flickering light. ‘Critical flicker fusion frequency’ — the point at which the flashes seem to merge together, so that a light source appears constant — provides an indication of time perception. Comparing studies of the phenomenon in different animals revealed the link with size,” and “there’s a large difference between big and small species. Animals smaller than us see the world in slo-mo. It seems to be almost a fact of life …. ‘The effect may also account for the way time seems to speed up as we get older,’ said Dr, Andrew Jackson from Trinity College Dublin,, who led the research. He noticed the way small children always seem to be in such a hurry …. ‘People have shown in humans that flicker fusion frequency is related to a person’s subjective perception of time, and it changes with age. It’s certainly faster in children.’”
CFF is discussed in more detail in “Critical Flicker Fusion Frequency: A Narrative Review,” an article from the National Institute of Health that noted “A high CFF threshold is crucial for flying animals … that need an efficient visual system, e.g., to detect rapidly approaching objects to avoid colliding with them.” CFF is discussed in clear, scientific terms in “How the World Sounds to Animals,” a wonderful Youtube video by Benn Jordan. Viewing it was revelatory and made me rethink how my dog perceives me. However, I couldn’t help noticing the NIH article didn’t use “et. al.” to save the reader’s time instead of the long list of contributing authors after the first, Natalia D. Mankowska.
And while we’re at it, “e.g,” abbreviates the Latin “exempli gratia,” which in our lingo means “for example,” and can be used “when giving a noncomprehensive list,” according to Uppsala University’s “Common Text Abbreviations.” It’s often confused with “i.e.,” which is Latin for “id est” and means “this is” or “in other words.” I.e. is used “when rephrasing or giving clarifying information.”
My favorite Latin abbreviation is “viz.,” which is shortened from “videlict,” which means “namely.”
I favor other literary time savers, viz., proofreading marks; topping my list is the caret, the little housetop symbol that looks like %5E and is described in Wikipedia as “a V-shaped grapheme, usually inverted and sometimes extended, used in proofreading and typography to indicate that additional material needs to be inserted at the point indicated.” Caret comes “from the Latin carēre, “to lack; to be separated from,” while “carrot” comes from the Greek term for that vegetable,“karaton,” which stemmed from the Proto-IndoEuropean root word “ker-,” which meant “horn.” “Carat” means a measure of the fineness of gold, or the weight of gemstones, and the Online Etymology Dictionary tells us it was ultimately “from the Arabic ‘qirat’, fruit of the carob tree,’ and ‘weight of 4 grains’.”
Joan Rivers was something of a comic diamond in the rough, and when she died in 2014 she left an archival library a coveted treasure. As described in “A Crown Jewel of Comedy: The Joan Rivers Card Catalog of Jokes Finds a Home,” a NY Times article by Jason Zinoman, a delegation from the Smithsonian met with Joan’s daughter and heir, Melissa Rivers, hoping she’d donate her mother’s “meticulously organized collection of 65,000 typewritten jokes” to their institution. Her card catalog was organized by topics; under “Fashion,” for example, are “My dress is by Calvin Klein … my body is by Frito Lay,” and Rivers’ succinct critique of Queen Elizabeth’s fashion sense: “Gowns by Helen Keller.”
Her largest category is titled “Tramp” with 1,756 jokes that are racy even by modern mores, and best of all, from a librarian’s perspective, her card catalog is cross-referenced! In any event, Melissa Rivers gave her mother’s jokes, letters, and other papers to National Comedy Center’s Carl Reiner Department of Archives (“the United States’ Official Home for Comedy History”) where they joined the papers of George Carlin, Carol Burnett, Lily Tomlin, and many more. Libraries and archives overlap a lot, but the main distinction between them is summarized by the University of Wisconsin Madison libraries: “Libraries collect and provide access to published materials in order to keep people informed, promote scholarship and provide entertainment. Archives collect and provide access to unpublished materials in order to ensure government accountability and to preserve institutional and cultural memory.”
It’s especially important in this angry, politically correct era to preserve the historical background of our evolving national sense of humor, for “The world is a comedy to those who think, a tragedy to those who feel,” as coined by George Bernard Shaw, who was born in 1856. Or did he? A diverting reference book at our public library, “The Quote Verifier,” states that “it was Horace Walpole who wrote in a 1776 letter, “I have often said, this world is a comedy to those that think, a tragedy to those that feel.” And when Mae West wooed Cary Grant in the 1931 film “She Done Him Wrong,” she didn’t say “Why don’t you come up and see me sometime”; she really asked, “Why don’t you come up sometime, see me ... ” West did say the oft-quoted line in her next movie, “I’m No Angel,” but it’s known that she was familiar with a blues song from a decade earlier titled “He May Be Your Man, But He Comes to See Me Sometimes.” The “Verifier” added that “She herself thought the line probably dated back to Delilah.”
Traveling back in time about a half century ago, the well-liked “Choose Your Own Adventure” books were created by Edward Packard. I found one about a spy adventure in the lovely Ester Post Office’s “little free library” book exchange (similar tiny exchange libraries are scattered around the borough and are mapped on the internet). This resonated since I’d recently read in the Dictionary of Literary Biography (DLB) about a remarkable 17th century woman who certainly chose her own adventures.
This was Aphra Behn, and she’s included in the DLB because her life was fascinating, and she drew upon aspects of it for the plays and novels she wrote that were so popular she became the first professional woman writer in English.
Behn was born to a country barber’s wife but was adopted by John Johnson, a minor noble who was named Lt. General of Surinam in 1663. He died on the way, so his family, including 23-year-old Aphra, were there for only a few months. Still she was able to “read enthusiastically in the French heroic romances that were to be found in nearly every lady’s library.” In 1664, soon after returning to England, Aphra married a Mr. Behn (pronounced “ben” and not “bean”) who died a year later leaving her penniless. She was “passionately devoted to King Charles II,” and by 1666 she was spying for him in Antwerp. Her adventures there are synopsized in an article from the National Archives, “Aphra Behn: Memoirs of a Shee Spy.” England was at war with the Dutch, and her assignment was to convince a former lover, William Scott, who’d fled from England under suspicion of being a Dutch spy, to become a double agent. Scott agreed if he was paid and pardoned, Aphra passed along the good word, but heard nothing back.
She eventually ran out of money, even pawning her jewelry, but, unfortunately, the Great Fire of London had broken out and everyone back home had bigger fish to fry.
Aphra borrowed enough to return home and was immediately thrown into debtor’s prison when she couldn’t repay the loan, but her royal connections got her sprung. Still broke, she drew upon her life’s loves and events and began writing plays that were so popular she became the “house playwright” for the Duke’s Company, ultimately producing 16 scripts.
In her forties she ran into more political trouble after casting a literary aspersion on the king’s illegitimate son, her plays lost royal and public favor, so she switched to writing novels, cranking out 14 in five years. She also carried out very public love affairs, hung out at court with rakes like the poster boy for rakishness, the Earl of Rochester, and lived the good life. She also produced some wonderful quotations, such as “There is no sinner like an old saint,” “Money speaks sense in a language all nations understand,” and “One hour of right-down love is worth an age of dully living on,” but my pick of them is, “That perfect tranquility of life, which is nowhere to be found but in retreat, a faithful friend, and a good library.”