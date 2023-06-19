All the time in the world

Metro Creative

Time seems to fly by as you get older, and that’s no joke.

The precious days of Alaska summer seem to whiz by, and there’s a couple of reasons for it, viz., critical flicker-fusion frequency (CFF) and an old saying, “Time flies when you’re having fun.”

The line’s originator is unknown, but Chaucer said something similar (“while we dawdle our lives pass swiftly”), and the earliest known English use of “time flies” is “tempus fugit,” a shortened translation of the Latin phrase by the Roman poet Vigil: “fugit inreparabile tempus” or “time escapes and is irretrievable.”

