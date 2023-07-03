Sweet smell of change

Metro Creative

A rose by any other color is still a rose, right?

 Metro Creative

Once upon a time I was a sprinter for the Texas Track Club. I’d participated in junior Amateur Athletic Union meets and won a couple of bronzes, but the Texas Track Club (TTC) was the high point of my running career. A few years earlier the team was featured on Sports Illustrated’s cover and in an article titled “Flamin’ Mamie’s Bouffant Belles.”

Yes, the TTC was a women’s team composed of high school and college-age female athletes from around the nation, and they so easily trounced Texas competition they needed to be challenged to get ready for big national track meets.

Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. He can be reached at hillofbooks@gmail.com.