Once upon a time I was a sprinter for the Texas Track Club. I’d participated in junior Amateur Athletic Union meets and won a couple of bronzes, but the Texas Track Club (TTC) was the high point of my running career. A few years earlier the team was featured on Sports Illustrated’s cover and in an article titled “Flamin’ Mamie’s Bouffant Belles.”
Yes, the TTC was a women’s team composed of high school and college-age female athletes from around the nation, and they so easily trounced Texas competition they needed to be challenged to get ready for big national track meets.
So, their coach, Mrs. Margaret Ellison (called “Miz El-son” to her face and Flamin’ Mamie when her hot pink bouffant was turned) signed my equally swift best friend and me, who were faster than the women, to be the team rabbits. They chased us during workouts, and we competed with them in the men’s events at state meets as a two-man team. Miz El’son was determined to elevate national appreciation of women runners and selected girls based on their ability and looks, designed eye-catching uniforms, and took the team to beauticians before every meet to get huge, flashy hairdos. With their hair, good looks, and tight uniforms, they stood out but they tended to not be shy. The team parties were memorable.
The Belles came to mind recently when reading about the Beaker Bell culture which is named after its distinct pottery style.
In “The Beaker People: A New Population for Ancient Britain,” James McNish wrote that “around 4,500 years ago, a new, bell-shaped pottery style appeared in Iberia, in present-day Spain and Portugal. These ‘bell-beakers’ quickly spread across Europe, reaching Britain fewer than 100 years later.” The Beaker people also spread bronze smelting and other technologies throughout Western and Central Europe and quickly displaced Britain’s neolithic, Stonehenge-building people.
In 2018 the British Natural History Museum participated in “the largest study of ancient human DNA ever conducted” to determine whether the new technology was spread by people migrating, like in Britain, or by ideas being passed around, like the Beaker people did from Iberia to Central Europe. There Beaker culture supplanted the oldest European cultures that built megasites, which are defined as “a site that is anomalously large in comparison to others from the same period and region” in modern day Romania and Ukraine. Romania’s Cucuteni civilization existed from 5500 to 3500 BCE, had their own pottery style, built cities housing thousands and are described in scientific, yet readable detail in “The Horse, the Wagon, and Language,” a library book by David Anthony that I enjoyed enough to buy my own copy. The Cucuteni civilization was the oldest one confirmed in European, and it preceded civilization in Mesopotamia (3500 – 2200 BCE) and Egypt (3400 BCE – 300 CE).
The Cucuteni people had an advanced system for housing and desalination for their extensive agriculture and livestock cultivation. The Thracians, ancestors of modern Romanians, were the result of the merging of the Cucuteni civilization with “Indo-European nomads.”
Some of those nomads were Beaker Bell pioneers, and soon Cucuteni potters were making Beaker pot knock-offs. However, nothing’s known about how the Cucuteni and Beaker people engaged in hanky-panky, because they were preliterate societies and couldn’t write, and so had no librarians and libraries Mesopotamia did. Thanks to those libraries we know that “The Earliest Recorded Kiss Goes Back At Least 4,500 Years to Mesopotamia,” according to a Washington Post article by that title written by Mark Johnson.
Scientists thought that the firs recorded kiss was in India 3,500 years ago.
The Mesopotamian tablet was identified by Danish researchers studying the transmission of Herpes virus during the Bronze Age (apparently something else the Beakers passed along).
People were probably kissing long before then and talking about it in one of the Indo-European family of languages that was discovered by a lawyer and judge, Sir William Jones who in the 1700s noticed similarities between Greek, Latin, Sanskrit, Germanic, and Celtic languages. He was a linguistic prodigy; his Wikipedia article states that “in addition to his native languages English and Welsh, [he] learned Greek, Latin, Persian, Arabic, Hebrew and the basics of Chinese writing at an early age. By the end of his life he knew eight languages with critical thoroughness, was fluent in a further eight, with a dictionary at hand, and had a fair competence in another twelve.”
Sir William was quite a guy, born in 1746 and “was a friend of American independence” who “made a fruitless attempt to resolve the American Revolution in concert with Benjamin Franklin.”
Sir William was appointed a Supreme Court Judge in Calcutta where he fell in love with Indian culture, founded the Asiatic Society, studied the Vedas at Nadiya Hindu University and became a fluent Sanskritist.
He was dissatisfied with the pandits, Indian wise men who helped the Brits interpret Hindu laws but whose opinions tended to vary wildly. So, he oversaw the creation of a Sanskrit “digest of Hindu laws,” to bring consistency to judicial rulings. Jacob Grimm, of fairy tale fame, also worked for linguistic consistency.
The Grimm brothers wrote German grammar books and a dictionary, and Jacob was particularly interested in how consonants changed systematically between Proto-Indo-European and Proto-Germanic languages, and he created “Grimm’s Law, which shows how related words in different languages sometimes consistently begin with different letters. For example, our word “foot” is “pods” in Proto-Indo-European (PIE), “fots” in Proto-Germanic (PG), and “podos” in Greek, and “pada” in Sanskrit, while our word “brother” was “broþer” in PG, which our English descended from, and “breh ter” in PIE, PG’s ancestor.
After all, we’re all brothers under the skin, even Ayn Rand, who added, “I, for one, would be willing to skin humanity to prove it.”
No need for that extreme as far as retired history teacher from England Adrian Targett is concerned since he’s the direct descendant of the Cheddar Man. According to the Smithsonian, another Natural History Museum team re-examined the remains of “the oldest almost complete skeleton ever found in Britain. Over the years, research has shown that he stood around five-foot-five, he was well-fed, and he likely died in his early 20s. Now ….. genome analysis has revealed that Cheddar Man had dark brown skin and blue eyes — a discovery that adds to a growing body of research indicating that the evolution of human skin color was far more complex than previously believed.”
The Cheddar Man’s skeleton was found in the Cheddar Gorge in Somerset, England in 1903, where he’d been a very long time.
He was among the first pre-Beaker “wave of migrants to establish a continuous human presence in Britain after around 11,700 years ago; before that, humans had temporarily settled in the region and cleared out during various ice ages …. The first humans to leave Africa 40,000 years ago are believed to have had dark skin, which would have been advantageous in sunny climates.
“But humans did not uniformly develop light skin when they reached the colder regions of Europe …. humans in the regions of Spain, Luxembourg and Hungary likely had dark skin. Genes for light skin may have only become widespread in Britain around 6,000 years ago, when farmers from the Middle East migrated to the region and began to reproduce with indigenous populations.”
In fact, “around ten percent of people with white British ancestry are descended from this group of first settler.” That makes it very fitting that Britain’s most respected rose cultivator, David Austin Roses, “who breed the world’s most prestigious blooms” and who for 60-plus years “has named one or two new varieties after historical British figures, including Queen Elizabeth II, Emily Brontë, Roald Dahl and Charles Darwin. Until this year, those people have all been white,” according to “Prestigious Rose Breeder Names Its New Bloom for a Black Gardener,” a NYTimes article by Remy Tumin.
The new rose is called the “Dannahue,” named for celebrity gardener Danny Clarke, host of the BBC program “The Instant Gardner,” and whose full first name is Dannahue.
Clarke’s Jamaican father was in the British Army, they relocated often, and each time his dad had him start a family garden “as a way of acclimating him to his new surroundings. Once he was older and had his own garden to look after, Mr. Clarke’s childhood memories of being outside came flooding back.
Eventually, he traded a sales job for garden shears. In 2014, he rebranded himself as the Black Gardener to highlight the lack of diversity in his industry, an issue that he said could be traced back to slavery, when working the land was seen as demeaning.
“I’m on a mission to change that and to change that perspective,” he said. “At the end of the day, nature is a right, not a privilege.’”
“According to David Austin Roses, the Dannahue is a versatile rose that can grow in the sun or the shade, in containers on a balcony or along hedges in a vast green space, and in multiple soil types. It is also great for pollinators. It is, in essence, sending ‘the exact same message’ as Mr. Clarke.”