The recent Terrence Cole Memorial Booksale came as a relief to the constant barrage of news about the frighteningly successful efforts of political groups to ban library books, such as “Book Banning Efforts Surged in 2021” (New York Times April 2022) and “Schools Nationwide Are Quietly Removing Books From Their Libraries” (Washington Post March 2022). The booksale produced nearly $20,000 for the Noel Wien Library building fund, and it was packed with eager, mostly masked readers who were as unafraid of the intellectual challenges Terrence’s library might contain as they were of prosopagnosia, aka face blindness. One in 50 people suffer from true prosopagnosia according to FaceBlind.org. Prior to this century scientists thought prosopagnosia was caused only by brain traumas but now realize it can be caused early in life by neurodevelopmental impairments.
Sufferers compensate by looking for non-facial clues, such as hair, gait, voice, etc., but at the booksale there was no trouble recognizing those eager readers, all eaten up with curiosity about the many treasures larding the thousands of books from Terrence’s wide-ranging library. Besides being our state’s greatest historian and a marvelously engaging professor, he was a hoot to be around, perpetually smiling, full of joy and wit, and ever alert to amusing aspects of life. An active member of the Borough’s Library Commission for several decades and passionate defender of intellectual freedom, he once shared a pertinent quote the American writer Charles Bukwoski wrote in response to the banning of one of his books: “Censorship is the tool of those who have the need to hide actualities from themselves and from others. Their fear is only their inability to face what is real, and I can’t vent any anger against them. I only feel this appalling sadness. Somewhere, in their upbringing, they were shielded against the total facts of our existence. They were only taught to look one way when many ways exist.”
Terrence’s personal library reflected his openness to considering all points of view, and that mirrors the goal of public libraries as well. It’s immensely satisfying to all concerned that most of his amazingly varied collection of books, maps, and ephemera are now scattered among hundreds of fellow Fairbanksans’ own libraries, including mine. The booksale was gratifying on many levels: it was held in Noel Wien Library where I joyfully labored; it honored a man who played important roles in promoting that institution; it was packed with the sort of people I most enjoy being around; and it will help bring about our main library’s long-overdue expansion. Naturally, I came away from the sale with some treasures, including first editions of “A Writer’s Diary” by Virginia Woolf and a 1943 guidebook titled “A Guide to Alaska: Last American Frontier” that provides an excellent verbal snapshot of Interior Alaska
The latter was published by the Federal Writers’ Project (FWP), part of the Works Progress Administration that created millions of jobs for Americans, including writers and librarians, during the Great Depression. The goal of the FWP was to “create a unique self-portrait of America” covering all 48 states, Alaska, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C., and it barely accomplished that goal before being unfunded in 1943 after “the most poisonous attacks against the FWP came from the House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC) and its chair, media-savvy Congressman Martin Dies Jr. of Texas,” per Wikipedia. This committee claimed FWP harbored Communists and set the ugly tone for Senator Joe McCarthy’s infamous red scare a decade later, relying on “inquisitorial scare tactics, innuendo, and unsupported accusations.”
That happened to Dashiell Hammett, whose 1941 novel “The Maltese Falcon” was banned because of its author’s previous communist affiliations. Hammett despised fascism more than “mainstream American politics” and enlisted in the Army as a private even though he was nearly 50 and suffered from TB. Assigned to Adak Island, he oversaw The Adakian, the camp newspaper. Morale in the Aleutians was terrible, and Hammett addressed it by writing “The Battle of the Aleutians: A Graphic History 1942-1943” that explained the details of the Japanese invasion and repulsion and illustrated it with maps, drawings and photos. The University of Texas’ rare book archives, the Harry Ransom Center (HRC) has a small collection of Hammett’s papers that accompanies a much larger one of Lillian Hellmann’s, his paramour. The HRC was given a rare copy of “Battle of the Aleutians” and provides an online version at bit.ly/3ktzGhh.
A testament to the low morale in the Aleutians is found in “Wind Blown and Dripping,” another one I snagged in my foray through Terrence’s books. It’s a collection of cartoons by soldiers stationed there. Its introduction is by Hammett and begins, “These cartoons originally were scratched into waxed paper stencils … This is a medium, to make an artist long for the good old days when a craftsman had nice cave walls and handfuls of red and yellow ocher to work with … This business of showing what we’re like is the heart of the whole thing … There is in man a need to see himself, to have himself and his pursuits and environment expressed. This is the necessity that set early man to daubing his cave wall with ochered representations of the hunt … No art can have an older, a more honorable, a more truly authentic basis.”
Another of my Terrence books is “Jay’s Journal of Anomalies,” a collection of the quarterly journals written by stage magician, actor, writer, “scholar of the unusual,” and honorary librarian, Ricky Jay. Named one of the NY Times’ “Notable Books” and LA Times’ “Best Books of the Year” in 2003, Jay’s subjects included performing dogs stealing acts from other dogs, how 16th century bowlers cheated, “the ancient relationship between conjuring and dentistry,” and “the exploits of human flies.” Jay, author of “Learned Pigs & Fireproof Women: Unique, Eccentric and Amazing Entertainers,” was known as a scrupulous researcher whose books include copious annotated footnotes. He started also young. Jay’s likely the youngest magician (age 7) to perform a full act on TV, first to play comedy clubs, and first to open for a rock and roll band when he appeared with Ike and Tina Turner and Timothy Leary in the 1960s.
Besides his incredible sleight of hand tricks, acting in films like “Boogie Nights” and “Tomorrow Never Dies” and the TV series “Deadwood,” for which he also wrote, and assisting libraries in developing their conjuring collections, he could really throw a mean card. Jay could fling playing cards 190 feet at 90 mph, throw them in the air like boomerangs and halve them with scissors on their return, and shoot them into watermelons’ (“the most prodigious of household fruits”) rinds (the “thick, pachydermatous outer melon layer”). He co-founded Deceptive Practices, that provided movie productions with “Arcane Knowledge of a Need-to-Know Basis.” And, like Terrence, he really loved his books and libraries.
Alberto Rios’ poem, “Don’t Go into the Library,” could have been applied to Terrence’s booksale. “The library is dangerous – Don’t go in. If you do/ You know what will happen. It’s like a pet store or a bakery -/ Every single time you’ll come out of there holding something in your arms … In all those books, something for everyone, The deli offerings of civilization itself./ The library is the book of books, its concrete and wood and glass covers/ Keeping within them the very big, very long story of everything./ The library is dangerous, full of answers. If you go inside/ You may not come out the same person who went in.”