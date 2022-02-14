C.S. Lewis wrote, “We are not living in a world where all roads are radii of a circle and where all, if followed long enough, will therefore draw gradually nearer and finally meet at the center: rather in a world where every road, after a few miles, forks into two, and each of those into two again, and at each fork, you must make a decision.”
Many of those decisions are of less import than others. For example, life in the current pandemic entails all sorts of decisions, from masking to ingesting horse de-wormer potions, while my fellow ardent tea consumers must decide if microwaving your brew is right and proper.
The tea controversy erupted when ABC Radio in Sydney, Australia ran a story about a study by the University of Newcastle’s Dr. Quan Vuong, who specializes in research into how to make household foods more nutritious, and many of his techniques involve extracting more chemical nutrients using microwaves. He wrote that traditional tea brewing for three minutes extracts about 62% of the available catechins — “a type of phenolic compound very abundant in tea, cocoa and berries to which are ascribed a potent antioxidant activity,” according to ScienceDirect.com.
Vuong found that microwaving a tea bag in a cup of water extracted 80% and increased the caffeine by 15%. It also produced a tiny increase in l-theanine — “a bioactive amide amino acid present in different plants and fungi, especially in tea. Theanine has influential effects on lifestyle associated diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, hypertension, stress relief, tumor suppression, menstruation and liver injury.”
So, ABC ran with how microwaving tea made it healthier, and it was picked up by news outlets worldwide: The Guardian, ABC News, The Huffington Post, New York Magazine, Yahoo News, and even Cosmopolitan among many others. This decision had unintended consequences since there were several problems from the get-go.
For one thing, ABC and all the rest misquoted Vuong’s process — pour hot water into a cup with a teabag; let steep 30 seconds; microwave one minute — by switching the last two steps and saying to microwave for 30 seconds and steep for one minute. For another, Vuong’s process produces bad-tasting tea; his study’s final paragraph admits that his tea “may be more bitter and astringent than when prepared as suggested by the manufacturers.”
Moreover, microwaving’s increased theanine levels were so slight as to be negligible. To increase those catechins and theanines traditionally beyond that of microwaving, SpecialtyTeaAlliance.com recommends simply re-steeping your tea leaves in the traditional manner.
Abigail Adams had much more pressing decisions to make when the smallpox epidemic was sweeping the American colonies and killing 100,000 people.
According to “‘A fearsome decision’: Abigail Adams Had Her Children Inoculated Against Smallpox,” a December 2020 Washington Post article, “In 1776, the only medical preventive was an inoculation that had been developed in Boston in the 1720s by Cotton Mather, a Puritan minister, and Zabdiel Boylston, a physician, and was based on techniques shown to them by enslaved Africans, including one of Mather’s enslaved men, Onesimus. But the procedure was considered so dangerous that a number of states eventually banned it.
So many people ignored the ban, however, that in June 1776, Massachusetts suspended its prohibition, and many doctors set up shop in Boston to perform inoculations. Abigail Adams headed to Boston with her four children — 11-year-old Abigail (called “Nabby”), John Quincy, age 9; Charles, age 6, and 4-year-old Thomas.
She had the support of her husband, who had gone through the painful process of inoculation in 1764 and wanted his family protected … The treatment involved scraping a smallpox-infected serum into the skin. If the procedure were successful, pock marks would occur in about 10 days. The term ‘small pocks’ led to the name smallpox.”
After making her decision to vaccinate, she wrote her husband who was attending the Continental Congress in Philadelphia, “God grant that we may all go comfortably through the Distemper.” And they did.
The decision to ban books is fraught with unanticipated consequences. When Tennessee’s McMinn School Board voted last month to remove from their libraries Art Spiegleman’s “Maus,” the first graphic novel to win a Pulitzer Prize, the book sold out on Amazon within a week when its overall sales went up 753% and continues to sell well to all who want to know what the fuss is about. Those deciding to read it with an open mind will find it a compelling and beautifully rendered account of a painful time.
Libraries catalog “Maus” as nonfiction since Spiegleman described his parents’ true experiences in Auschwitz, and how that shaped them as parents. He depicts the Jewish characters as mice, the Germans as cats, Americans as dogs, and so on.
We’ve all seen horrible photographs of Holocaust imprisonments and often we shield our imaginations from the magnitude of the dreadfulness but portraying the characters as animals allows readers enough detachment to better recognize the extent of the horror, just as dolls and hand puppets enable abused children to describe what happened to them.
The infamous “slippery slope” is another consequence, as we learned at our local library 30 years ago. A graphic novel titled “Billy Budd, KGB” was objected to because it contained scenes of violence and sexuality and a formal request to remove it was initiated.
Before that issue was finally decided, another local resident filed an objection to the King James Bible on the grounds that it contained violence and sexuality.
A recent internet meme states, “There is a book where the couple is nude until the authority forces them to wear clothing. They have premarital sex and have two sons. One son kills the other. There is no record if they ever married. The book is filled with violence, murder, and torture, and it’s a bestseller.” As American paleoanthropologist Ian Tattersall, noted, it’s “highly probable that from the very beginning, apart from death, the only ironclad rule of human experience has been the Law of Unintended Consequences.”
A much nicer example of unintended consequences comes from a small public branch library in Boise, Idaho, where author Dillon Helbig’s new 81-page book has prospective readers who have it reserved for a whole year from now.
The title is “The Adventures of Dillon Helbig’s Crismis” by “Dillon His Self,” but don’t go to Amazon to find it for there’s only the one copy Dillon, an 8-year-old, made by hand. His mom’s a big reader and devoted library patron who reads to Dillon daily, and a consequence is him slipping his book onto a library shelf for other kids to read during a visit.
Fearful that the library might throw his book away, he confessed to his mom, who alerted the library staff. “Once we got our hands on the book,” the librarian in charge said, “we took a look at it, and quickly determined that it was a good book. A high-quality book that was very relevant to our community, it fit all of our collection development criteria.”
All public and school libraries have publicly approved criteria they use to choose books for their collections, along with steps for reviewing books that are challenged. But in Tennessee, and especially Texas, school boards are ignoring all that, many times without ever reading the books in question, basing their decisions on parent comments.
These are often similar word-for-word, because what’s happening is being orchestrated nation-wide. Last week a Tennessee minister organized a public book burning of “Maus,” the Harry Potter books, and other titles he thinks everyone else shouldn’t read.
“Don’t join the book burners,” President Dwight D. Eisenhower wrote. “Don’t think you’re going to conceal faults by concealing evidence that they ever existed. Don’t be afraid to go into your library and read every book.”