Cicero, that old Roman wordsmith, claimed that “brevity is a great charm of eloquence,” so perhaps he admired brief words. Short words are often laced with history and meaning, like “snob,” which originally meant “a shoemaker or apprentice” back in 1781. By 1831 College boys used it to denigrate uneducated townsmen in Cambridge, and in 1843 it referred to “a person who vulgarly apes his social superiors.” This version was popularized by best-selling author William Thackery’s “Book of Snobs” in 1848, according to the Online Etymology Dictionary, but “the meaning later broadened to include those who insist on their gentility,” and “by 1911 the word had its modern sense of ‘one who despises those considered inferior in rank, attainment, or taste.”
It’s possible to be a lexophile, or word lover, like Cicero and me, without being a snob. In fact, some might consider us nerds, a term coined by Dr. Seuss in his 1950 classic, “If I Ran the Zoo,” which is now widely despised “for its use of racial stereotypes and caricatures,” a particularly greasy slope that we’ll discuss another time. Today’s short word topic is too gripping, and we shall mentally run, instead of merely, go, through a small set of them and see what we get (For the record, “run” has 645 different definitions, the most in the Oxford English Dictionary, while “go” has 368, “set” has 430, and “get” has 289). For example, “Spa” is a Walloon town in southern Belgium that’s been known for its cold, healing iron-rich waters since ancient times. Spa rose to prominence as a health resort in the 1330s, hosted the world’s first beauty pageant in 1888, and remains Belgium’s most popular tourist destination.
“Eat” came from the Old English word “etan” (“to consume food, devour”), and its later meaning of “to corrode, wear away” is first documented in the 1550s, “to take back what one has uttered” in the 1570s, and “to eat one’s heart out” from the 1590s. “Eating out” wasn’t used until 1930. “Out” is a derivation of another Old English term, “ut” (“out, without”) that’s brimming with meanings: “to a full end or conclusion” (1300). “no longer burning” (1400), “into public notice” (1540s), “away from one’s place of residence” (1600), to many a very few, and that’s just from among the adverbs. There are “out” verbs (“expel, put out”), nouns (“alibi”), and adjectives (“unconscious”).
The ubiquitous “the” is a fascinating word, as I learned reading “A Short History of the Word “The’,” on a blog titled Xefer.com. In Old English “the” was spelled “þe,” with the þ being pronounced like “th,” but back then the language was gendered (masculine and feminine) and was declensive with nominative, accusative, and other cases. When Middle English rolled around, the declensions and gender system eroded away. Even scribes often confused “þ” with “y,” as did printers. But use of the þ was fading; Geoffrey Chaucer always used “the,” and William Caxton, England’s first printer learned his trade and bought his equipment in Europe, and his type font didn’t have a þ, so he used y. That’s why those cutesy little businesses call themselves “Ye Olde Shoppe.”
There’s much more to consider about “the,” such as how “use of the definite article ‘the’ has declined ‘radically’ over the last century,” as described in a 2015 theguardian.com article. It cites Mark Liberman, a “distinguished professor” of linguistics at the University of Pennsylvania who studied the frequency of “the” in US presidential State of the Union addresses. George Washington opened his in 1790 with eleven “the”s in the first 89 words, while Barack Obama’s first ninety words contained merely five. This trend is backed up with data from the Google Book N-Gram Viewer, and other studies. Liberman speculated “that one part of the explanation is a long-term trend towards greater informality in writing.” And then there’s how Americans (“So man unvaccinated are in the hospital”) and British (“So many unvaccinated are in hospital”) use and don’t use “the” so differently. Another day.
Among the smallest words are punctuation marks, as discussed in “How Poets Use Punctuation as a Superpower and a Secret Weapon,” a recent NYTimes.com article by Elisa Gabbert. She described “Emily Dickinson’s dashes, typically standardized as em-dashes in print, though in her handwritten originals, the marks were more ambiguous, some appearing more like sloppy periods or commas, some lines slanted like slashes or even vertical, suggesting an idiosyncratic diacritical system. Alice Fulton invented a punctuation mark, a double equal sign she called “the bride” (a name for the background threads that give structure to lace) or “the sign of immersion.”
Other interesting printers’ devices include the asterism, defined by Wikipedia as “a typographic symbol consisting of three asterisks placed in a triangle, which is used for a variety of purposes. The name originates from the astronomical term for a group of stars. The asterism was originally used as a type of dinkus in typography, though increasingly rarely.” The dinkus is three dots in a triangle, rather than asterisks, and indicates “minor breaks in text.” To be clear, some asterisms and dinkuses appear in a row instead of a triangle. The fleuron serves the same purpose.
“Ode to a Dinkus” appeared in the Paris Review in 2018. It’s by Daisy Alioto who and there she wrote, “Three months ago, I was a normal person. Now all I think about 24-7 is the dinkus. Did you know that dinkuses is an anagram of unkissed? I did … Due to its proximity to the word dingus, which means, to define one ridiculous word with another, “doodad,” dinkus likely evolved from the Dutch and German ding, meaning “thing.” To the less continental ear, dinkus sounds slightly dirty, and I can confirm that it’s brought serious academics to giggles.”
The icon, which is defined by Understanding Comics author Scott McCloud as “any image used to represent a person, place, thing, or idea, communicates like any other word, and sometimes more universally. Comics and cartoons use iconography heavily, and these icons evolved along with the newspaper comics of the twentieth century. In 1980, cartoonist Mort Walker published “The Lexicon of Comicana,” which is described on Amazon as, “Written as a satire on the comic devices cartoonists use, the book quickly became a textbook for art students. Walker researched cartoons around the world to collect this international set of cartoon symbols. The names he invented for them now appear in dictionaries.”
A chronic doodler since infancy, Walker sold his first cartoon at age 12, and by 19 he was the chief editorial designer for Hallmark Brothers, which became Hallmark Cards. It was his influence that moved their artwork “from cuddly bears to gag cartoons.” After serving in WWII, Walker began a series of one-panel cartoons for the Saturday Evening Post featuring “a lazy, laid-back college student” who morphed into Beetle Bailey, with 200 million daily viewers and 92 paperback collections. He also began collecting and naming the various visual devices used by cartoonists. Since I possess a copy of Walker’s “Lexicon,” I can tell you that “indotherms” are wavy lines arising from a cartoon cup of coffee that indicate heat, “plewds” are those sweat drops springing from a head show emotion, and “vites” are straight lines “used to show a shine on a floor and are drawn vertically,” “dites identify a window or mirror and are drawn diagonally,” while “hites indicate speed and are drawn horizontally.”
The most popular are “grawlixes,” as defined by Merriam-Webster: “a series of typographical symbols (such as $#!) used in text as a replacement for profanity.”