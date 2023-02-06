Recent thoughts about Rube Goldberg had me wondering how Reuben, the eldest son of Biblical Jacob, whose name in Hebrew meant, “Behold, a son,” wound up shortened, and according to the American Heritage Dictionary, meaning “An unsophisticated country person; considered in the 19th century to be a male name typical of rural American communities.” It also mentions an earlier “Reuben Rustick,” a “pseudonym used in 1774 by a staff writer of the popular British periodical The Lady’s Magazine.” Since the late 14th century the same rural affront has been applied to “hick,” which was a pet name for “Richard.” Consideration of how humans enjoy labeling things was heightened by an internet meme listing “The 20 Most Unusual High School Mascots in Texas.” These include the Itasca Wampus Cats, the Central Catholic Buttons, and the ever-popular Hutto Hippos, as well as the two best nicknamed teams: the Winters Blizzards and the Hamlin Pied Pipers, both of which I played football against.
Growing up in rustic West Texas, I never thought about the City of Gotham apart from Batman’s mythical stomping grounds, and was oblivious to its connections to New York City until reading “So, Why Do We Call It Gotham, Anyway?,” an informative article by the New York Public Library librarian Carla Nigro.
It seems that over time Gothamites have been considered babbling idiots or clever tricksters, or both. According to Nigro, “English proverbs tell of a village called Gotham or Gottam, meaning ‘Goat’s Town’ in old Anglo-Saxon. Folk tales of the Middle Ages make Gotham out to be the village of simple-minded fools, perhaps because the goat was considered a foolish animal. Some tales describe the denizens of Gotham as only playing the fool, a ruse used to avert the wrath of the sinister King John.”
It was ruinously expensive to host visits by royalty and their large retinues, and the Gothamites allegedly pretended to be utter fools so that the king would go visit somewhere else. Nigro wrote “it was doubtless this more beguiling — if tricksterish — sense of Gotham that Manhattanites assumed as an acceptable nickname.”
“Gotham” was first applied to New York City by Washington Irving and his pals, according to Nigro.
“Irving was being less than flattering when he nicknamed the city in 1807. Irving was sort of a ringleader of a group known as the Lads of Kilkenny, ‘a loosely knit pack of literary-minded young blades out for a good time.’ The Lads … organized to create the literary magazine called Salmagundi. In Salmagundi, Irving and the Lads published essays concerning events in ‘the thrice renowned and delectable city of GOTHAM.’”
Some of us are quicker to label than others, and the reigning champ is still Favell Lee Mortimer, a very unhappy woman, yet a very popular author, who disparaged most of the world’s residents in her books “Far Off: Asia and Australia” and “Far Off: Africa and America,” despite never leaving England except for quick trips to Brussels as a teenager and to Edinburgh. Favell had reasons aplenty for being miserable. Raised in the Anglican faith, she befriended a young Evangelical named Henry Manning who converted her. He was the love of her life until age 25, when her mother forbade further correspondence with him on religious grounds. He soon married an Anglican clergyman’s daughter, and Favell languished until she eloped with Reverend Thomas Mortimer at age 31 who was such a “cruel and violent husband” that she spent most of her 9-year marriage until his death at her brother’s house. Meanwhile, Favell still pined for Manning who broke his long silence by writing to request that she send him the love letters he’d given her while refusing to return hers. Then, worst of all to Favell, after he was widowed, Manning became a Catholic and eventually a cardinal, and, salt in the wound, he went on record that Favell was never a love-interest, but more of “a spiritual mother.”
By this time Favell was well-known and had sold a million copies of her 1833 bestseller “The Peep of the Day: or a Series of the Earliest Religious Instruction the Infant Mind Is Capable of Receiving: With Verses Illustrative of the Subjects,” her first and most popular book. It’s described as “a Bible primer aimed at 4-year-olds that now seems bizarrely and characteristically sadistic” in “The Clumsiest People in Europe, Or Mrs. Mortimer’s Bad-Tempered Guide to the Victorian World,” by Todd Pruzan, an amusing tome I spotted and glommed at the Literacy Council of Alaska’s Forget-Me-Not Bookstore. The title doesn’t overstate it; here’s the beginning of page one of the book’s first chapter, “Of the Body.”
“God has covered your bones with flesh. Your flesh is soft and warm. In your flesh there is blood. God has put skin outside, and it covers your flesh and blood like a coat. Now all these things, the bones, and flesh, and blood, and skin, are called your body. How kind of God it was to give you a body. I hope that your body will not get hurt. Will your bones break? — Yes, they would, if you were to fall down from a high place, or if a cart were to go over them. If you were to be very sick, your flesh would waste away, and you would have scarcely anything left but skin and bones. Did you ever see a child who had been sick a very long while? I have seen a sick baby. It had not round cheeks like yours, and a fat arm like this. The baby’s flesh was almost gone, and its little bones were only covered with skin. God has kept you strong and well.
“How easy it would be to hurt your poor little body! If it were to fall into the fire, it would be burned up. If hot water were thrown upon it, it would be scalded. If it were to fall into deep water, and not be taken out very soon, it would be drowned. If a great knife were run through your body, the blood would come out. If a great box were to fall on your head, your head would be crushed. If you were to fall out of the window, your neck would be broken. If you were not to eat some food for a few days, your little body would be very sick, your breath would stop, and you would grow cold, and you would soon be dead. You see that you have a very weak little body. Can you keep your own body from being sick, and from getting hurt?”
Favell’s “Far Off” books are equally unsparing. In “France they like being smart but are not very clean,” “it would almost make you sick to go to church in Iceland,” “the Spaniards are not only idle; they are very cruel,” “the poor people of Mexico cannot bear working,” and “very wicked customs are observed in Japan,” Favell wrote. Bad husbands and competing religions and sects are understandably some of Flavell’s favorite topics. In his memoir, Churchill said “It certainly did not justify its title.” It shouldn’t be confused with the Peep O’ Day Boys who Wikipedia says were “an agrarian Protestant association in 18th century Ireland” that became politicized, and rivals to “the Catholic Defenders.”
Three intriguing labels appear in the beginning of Kipling’s “Jungle Book” story titled “Her Majesty’s Servants.” “You can work it out by Fractions or by simple Rule of Three/ But the way of Tweedle-dum is not the way of Tweedle-dee/ You can twist if, you can run it, you can plait it till you drop/ But the way of Pilly Winky’s not the way of Winkie Pop!”
With the help of the Noel Wien Library reference staff and the Kipling Society webpage, I learned that Winkipop was a famous racehorse in the early 1900s, and in Kipling’s poem, “The Song of the Banjo,” that instrument described its sound as “Pilly-willy-winky-winky-pop!” Masterclass.com defines the “Rule of Three” as “a writing principle based on the idea that humans process information through pattern recognition. As the smallest number that allows us to recognize a pattern in a set, three can help us craft memorable phrases. The rule of three is also incredibly useful as a structural tool: comedians use the rule of three to craft three-part jokes (set up, build anticipation, punch line) and screenplays generally follow a three-act structure, as in “What do Putin, Batman, and Will Smith have in common? They all attacked a comedian.”
