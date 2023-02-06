New York City

Recent thoughts about Rube Goldberg had me wondering how Reuben, the eldest son of Biblical Jacob, whose name in Hebrew meant, “Behold, a son,” wound up shortened, and according to the American Heritage Dictionary, meaning “An unsophisticated country person; considered in the 19th century to be a male name typical of rural American communities.” It also mentions an earlier “Reuben Rustick,” a “pseudonym used in 1774 by a staff writer of the popular British periodical The Lady’s Magazine.” Since the late 14th century the same rural affront has been applied to “hick,” which was a pet name for “Richard.” Consideration of how humans enjoy labeling things was heightened by an internet meme listing “The 20 Most Unusual High School Mascots in Texas.” These include the Itasca Wampus Cats, the Central Catholic Buttons, and the ever-popular Hutto Hippos, as well as the two best nicknamed teams: the Winters Blizzards and the Hamlin Pied Pipers, both of which I played football against.

Growing up in rustic West Texas, I never thought about the City of Gotham apart from Batman’s mythical stomping grounds, and was oblivious to its connections to New York City until reading “So, Why Do We Call It Gotham, Anyway?,” an informative article by the New York Public Library librarian Carla Nigro.

Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. He can be reached at hillofbooks@gmail.com.