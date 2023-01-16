Word of the Year

Alfred Lord Tennyson claimed that “Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering ‘It will be happier,’” but is he to be trusted? Your new year resolution is fast approaching its demise because Forbes reports that “40% of Americans make self-resolutions at the beginning of each year, however only 8% actually accomplish them.”

A company called Foursquare — which bills itself as “the leading cloud-based location technology platform for unlocking the power of places and movement” and specializes in tapping into smartphones and other electronic communication devices to track and sell information to other companies about where you go and when you go there — annually predicts “Fall Off the Wagon Day,” when most people abandon their resolutions. This year it’s February 9th.Foursquare tracked the check-in times for people at gyms and fast-food restaurants and found gym visits jumped 36% the first weeks of January, while fast-food businesses saw a 13 percent drop. Those trends begin reversing around the second Saturday in February, and much more so around the second week of April.

