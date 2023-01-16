Alfred Lord Tennyson claimed that “Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering ‘It will be happier,’” but is he to be trusted? Your new year resolution is fast approaching its demise because Forbes reports that “40% of Americans make self-resolutions at the beginning of each year, however only 8% actually accomplish them.”
A company called Foursquare — which bills itself as “the leading cloud-based location technology platform for unlocking the power of places and movement” and specializes in tapping into smartphones and other electronic communication devices to track and sell information to other companies about where you go and when you go there — annually predicts “Fall Off the Wagon Day,” when most people abandon their resolutions. This year it’s February 9th.Foursquare tracked the check-in times for people at gyms and fast-food restaurants and found gym visits jumped 36% the first weeks of January, while fast-food businesses saw a 13 percent drop. Those trends begin reversing around the second Saturday in February, and much more so around the second week of April.
Some resolutions are worse than others
“The 8 Most Unhealthy New Year’s Resolutions You Can Make,” an eatthis.com article by Caroline Thomason, RDN, wrote that “Unhealthy New Year’s resolutions often include making extreme diet changes, drastically cutting calories, fixating on a number on the scale,” and “experts agree that extreme restriction all at once tends to be unsustainable.”
Thomason cites advice from a number of prominent dietitians, including Sharon Puello, who’s an MA, RD, CDN, and a CDCES.
“Going vegan tops my list of least healthy New Year’s resolutions. This may come as a surprise, but few people anticipate the sheer dedication one must have to create a well-rounded diet when following a vegan diet,” Puello said.
Kelsy Lorencz, RDN, suggested, “Instead of giving up and cutting out foods, focus on adding more healthful foods to your diet.”
This “baby-step” approach to changing lifestyles is backed by Justin Baksh, LMHC, MCAP, and Chief Clinical Officer at Foundations Wellness Center in his article, “New Year’s Resolutions May be Harmful to Your Mental Health … 5 Things to Do Instead,” which includes “Set smaller, more attainable goals.” According to Baksh, instead of attempting big, unrealistic changes in diet or exercise, one should focus on small improvements over time; recognizing those achievements day-by-day will reinforce your efforts.
My most successful new year resolution was reading a day’s activities from Samuel Pepys’ 1660-1669 diary nightly at bedtime. It was engrossing and my resolution lasted all nine years of the greatest diary in the English language, which illuminated a fascinating age and fostered a tight friendship with Sam.
Besides, regular reading’s good for your memory, according to “Stop Drinking, Keep Reading, Look After Your Hearing: A Neurologist’s Tips for Fighting Memory Loss and Alzheimer’s.”
This Guardian article by Gaby Hinsliff was one of the best articles they ran in 2022. Hinsliff, who interviewed renowned neuroscientist Dr. Richard Restak, writes that, “Similarly, Restak has noticed that many patients in the early stages of dementia stop reading fiction, because it’s too difficult to remember what the character said or did a few chapters earlier — which is unfortunate, he says, because reading complex novels can be a valuable mental workout in itself.”
Hinsleff explained further, “Like following a recipe, keeping track of fictional plots is an exercise of working memory — as distinct from short-term memory (temporarily storing something like a phone number that you can safely forget the minute you’ve dialed it) or episodic memory, which covers things like recollections of childhood. Hinsliff goes on to state that, “Working memory is what we use to ‘work with the information we have’ says Restack … it’s the one we should all prioritize. Left to its own devices, memory naturally starts to decline from your 30s onwards.”
The evolution of resolution
That’s a worthy resolution, but that term has changed a lot over the centuries. The Online Etymology Dictionary says it was spelled “resolucioun” in the late 1300s, and meant “a breaking or reducing into parts; process of breaking up, dissolution” because back then “resolve” meant “melt, dissolve, reduce to liquid; separate into component parts,” from the Latin “resolvre” (to loosen, unyoke, undo).
Shakespeare used it that way, as when Hamlet said, “O! that this too too solid flesh would melt/ Thaw and resolve itself into dew.” At the same time, resolution meant solving mathematical problems. In the 1540s it came to mean the “power of holding firmly, character of acting with a fixed purpose,” but, says the above mentioned etymological dictionary, “New Year’s resolution in reference to a specific intention to better oneself is from at least the 1780s, and through 19th century they generally were of a pious nature.”
For example, in his Gettysburg Address Lincoln said, “we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain.”
Nonetheless, the personal issues that everyone confronts — and resolutions for helping correct them — are worthwhile and doable. Take procrastination, for example.
In his Jan. 5, 2023 Washington Post article, “What Causes Your Brain to Procrastinate and How to Face It,” Richard Sima cited a 2022 study in the journal Nature Communications that suggests that “a root of procrastination may lie in a cognitive bias — we believe that doing tasks will somehow be easier in the future.
Sima goes on to quote Samuel McClure, a professor of psychology and cognitive neuroscientist at Arizona State University. “You know it’s going to stink in the future just as much as it’s going to stink doing it now, but internally you just can’t help yourself,” Mclure said.
In the same article, Sima quotes Raphaël Le Bouc, a neurologist at the Paris Brain Institute, as saying, “ ... the true cognitive mechanisms behind it are not really known. And this might be a reason why it’s difficult to overcome this tendency,” Le Bouc said.
Studies conducted by those two worthies have two potential ways of battling procrastination: practice remembering the task you want to address “because procrastination is a repeated decision, you need to remember you had something on your plate in the first place,” Sima wrote, noting that a technique known as episodic future thinking can be helpful.
“Envisioning your future self — the one who will be saddled with unpaid bills, looming deadlines and unwashed dishes — could remind you that procrastinating is not making the task any easier,” Sima wrote
It’s still wise to choose your resolutions with care, and Abu Hayyan al-Tawhidi is a case in point.
Born in 923 to a poor family of date pickers (Tawhidi is Persian for “date picker”), he was educated in Baghdad under the guardianship of his mean uncle and became a librarian/scribe. Wikipedia calls him “one of the most influential intellectuals and thinkers of the 10th century,” and the Encyclopedia Iranica described how al-Tawhidi was influenced by Abu Sulayman Muhammad, his contemporary who was the Baghdad equivalent of Socrates.
Muslimphilosophy.com notes that Sulayman was a humanist who “assembled around him a circle of philosophers and litterateurs who met regularly in sessions to discuss topics related to philosophy, religion” and “his philosophical ideas displayed Aristotelian and Neoplatonic motifs.” Like Socrates, Sulayman “preferred oral instruction over writing. We owe to his student and protégé Abu Hayyan al-Tawhidi most of the information concerning his philosophical ideas and doctrines.”
Al-Tawhidi recorded the sessions of Sulayman’s salon in two books “Conversations” and the “Book of Pleasure and Conviviality,” which both survive.
This line of thinking didn’t sit well with religious hardliners, but al-Tawhidi was a resolved humanist, and a brief biographical note in Lapham’s Quarterly said, “his intellectual nonconformism and unflinching promotion of humanist ideals made him a suspect figure in the eyes of many Muslims.”
When al-Tawhidi’s main employer was executed, he was out of work and luck and died in poverty and unrecognized. Perhaps he could have received solace from Benjamin Franklin, who advised, “Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let every new year find you a better man.”