It’s wise to occasionally consider the little-noticed yet larger aspects of life. I did just that when a smoke alarm battery died at 1 a.m., yet again. While fetching the ladder from outside I started adding up all the battery-powered devices I associate with. I’m skewed toward Luddite-ism, but the number was still staggering, depressing, and incomplete; the rechargeable wine bottle opener my mother gave me just came to mind, and others exist. Therefore, exploring how to properly charge these cordless electricity gobblers is sensible, and Geoffrey Fowler of the Washington Post helps with a recent article, “You’re Charging Wrong: 5 Ways to Make Gadget Batteries Last Longer.”
One of Fowler’s suggestions is of particular importance to Alaskans: We shouldn’t recharge batteries in extreme weather since they perform best at 72 degrees or cooler, so long as it’s above freezing. Other hints: Don’t let batteries completely discharge nor leave them in rechargers once they’re at 100% since that stresses them. “All devices are designed and manufactured with a target number of times the battery can be completely discharged and recharged. It’s typically between 300 and 1000 … Don’t start charging until your battery reaches about 20% — and try to stop when you get to about 80%. This will make sure you maximize each cycle while keeping the battery free of stress.”
Other sorts of batteries need attention, too, like the one that powers our brains. One of that organ’s lesser-known parts is noradrenaline, AKA the “stress transmitter.” It’s described in a ScienceDaily.com article, “Stress Transmitter Wakes Your Brain More than 100 Times a Night, and Is Perfectly Normal.” That’s correct, noradrenaline, which is related to adrenaline, powers our “fight or flight” response and wakes our brains very briefly as we slumber. “There is a lot more to sleep than meets the eye,” and noradrenaline’s influence on sleeping is something we share with all other mammals. “Even though noradrenaline technically causes the brain to wake up more than 100 times a night, we do not think of it as waking up. Neurologically, you do wake up, because your brain activity during these very brief moments is the same as when you are awake. But the moment is so brief that the sleeper will not notice.” In fact, “the refreshing part of sleep is driven by waves of noradrenaline … You could say that the short awakenings reset the brain so that it is ready to store memory when you dive back into sleep.”
Albert Schweitzer claimed that “Happiness is nothing more than good health and a bad memory,” but a healthy memory is critical to human well-being. Taking afternoon naps has been shown to boost memories, but not in everyone. Napping makes me feel out of sorts, but my roommate of 49 years has got her 15-20 minute power naps down to a fine art, according to the National Sleep Foundation. According to “Benefits of Napping,” an NSF article from last year, “a 20 minute nap is the best length. A short nap like this allows your mind and body to rest without entering the deeper stages of sleep. If you have time and a need for a longer nap, napping for 60 to 90 minutes is enough time to have deep, slow-wave sleep, but end up in the lighter stages of sleep so you feel alert when you awake. Medium-length naps of around 45 minutes can be problematic because you will likely wake up during slow-wave sleep, the deepest stage, which can leave you with that groggy feeling — called sleep inertia — when you wake up.”
“Scientists have found that when people napped around 30 minutes, they had better memory recall and superior overall cognition than both non-nappers and those who napped longer.” The NSF recommended several steps for productive napping: nap before 2 PM so your normal nighttime sleep patterns aren’t disrupted, drink “a small amount of coffee” just before napping since the coffee will help you awaken in a half-hour hit your system about that time, and nap in cool, quiet, and dark places. Napping’s not for me, but its benefits to others are evident; as one of my heroes, Congresswoman Barbara Jordan, pointed out, “Think what a better world it would be if we all, the whole world, had cookies and milk about three o’clock every afternoon and then lay down on our blankets for a nap.”
Another well-established fact is that our memories decline as we age, and with a sieve-like memory since childhood, “A Neurologist’s Tips to Protect Your Memory,” a recent NY Times article by Hope Reese, caught my eye, especially when I read that, according to neurologist Dr. Richard Restak of the George Washington Hospital University School of Medicine and Health, and author of over 20 books about memory, “decline is not inevitable.” Restak said that our working memory, “which falls between immediate recall and long-term memory, and is tied to intelligence, concentration and achievement ... this is the most critical type of memory, and exercises to strengthen it should be practiced daily.” Restak “points to 10 ‘sins’, or ‘stumbling blocks” that can erode memory skills.
“Inattention is the biggest cause for memory difficulties, Restak said. “It means you didn’t properly encode the memory.” It’s important to give your memory regular workouts, such as adding without calculators, memorizing shopping lists instead of relying on a written list, or playing memory enhancing games like Restak’s favorite: 20 Questions since “the questioner must hold all of the previous answers in memory in order to guess the correct answer.” Restak also warned against technology-related practices that distract our focus, like smartphones; “the greatest impediment of memory is distraction … many of these tools have been designed with the aim of addicting the person using them, and, as a result, we are often distracted by them ... this impedes our ability to focus on the present moment, which is critical for encoding memories.”
A good way to counter this is reading more novels. “One early indicator of memory issues, according to Dr. Restak, is giving up on fiction. ‘People, when they begin to have memory difficulties, tend to switch to reading nonfiction,’ he said.” “Fiction requires active engagement with the text, starting at the beginning and working through to the end. You have to remember what the character did on Page 3 by the time you get to Page 11.” The boost novel reading brings is described in “7 Ways Reading Benefits Your Brain,” an article from TheBestBrainPossible.com.” “When you read, your brain is doing a lot more than just deciphering words on a page. Reading is more neurobiologically demanding than processing images or speech. It’s a neural workout. As you read, disparate parts of your brain — such as vision, language, and associative learning — work together … reading can help protect memory and thinking skills, especially as you age.” Reading also lowers the levels of beta-amyloid, a brain protein involved in Alzheimer’s, by keeping the mind cognitively stimulated.”
Some reading can lead to memory loss, like “Straub’s Manual of Mixed Drinks.” Compiled in 1913 by Jacques Straub, the Golden Age’s leading New York bartender his 700 recipes includes coolers, cobblers, daisies, fizzes, flips, highballs, sours, slings, smashes, toddies, and cocktails, including his “Alaska Cocktail” (2.25 ounces gin, .75 ounce yellow Chartreuse, a dash of orange bitters, and a lemon twist). Careful perusal revealed only one other state so honored: Nebraska, a disgusting concoction made with black pepper, ginger beer, fresh corn on the cob, vodka, salt, cayenne, and corn simple syrup. Straub was also known for Diarrhea Mixture: 3 dashes of Jamaica ginger, 1 dash peppermint, 1 pony (1 oz.) blackberry brandy, 1 pony “good” brandy, and “a little nutmeg on top.” Surprisingly, Straub was a teetotaler himself. To settle my stomach and protect my memory, I prefer the advice of “Peanuts” creator Charles Schulz: “Learn from yesterday, live for today, look to tomorrow, rest this afternoon.”
Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. He can be reached at hillofbooks@gmail.com.