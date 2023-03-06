Shakespeare recommended to “love all, trust a few, do wrong to no one,” but who and what can you trust in this age of ChatGPT and social media and political liars?
There’s the “wisdom of the ages,” of course, but Chuck Berry disproved that when he wrote “C’est La Vie” while in prison in the early 1960s. You most likely know the catchy tune that begins, “It was a teenage wedding and the old folks wished ‘em well / You could see that Pierre did truly love the mademoiselle / And now the young monsieur and madam have rung the chapel bell / C’est la vie say the old folks, it goes to show you never can tell.”
Berry’s young couple “finished off an apartment with a two-room Roebuck sale / The coolerator was jammed with TV dinners and ginger ale / And when Pierre found work, the little money comin’ worked out well,” but it seems the old folks weren’t wrong to be doubtful.
“Divorce is 50% less likely for someone who is 25 years old when they wed, compared to 20,” according to a Psychology Today article, “The Best (and Worst) Ages for Couples to Get Married” since “if you’re young, you’re probably financially strapped and uncertain about your professional future; you likely have age-related pressures from family, friends, work, and school. Heck, your brain isn’t even fully developed yet.”
My child bride of nearly 50 years and I are exceptions, of course.
Scents and sensibility
Perhaps they ought to trust their noses. “In Relationships, Trust Your Sense of Smell, It’s Often Right,” a Sydney Morning Herald article by Caroline Zielinski, quotes Australian Dr. Mehmet Mahmut whose research to see if prisoners experience odors differently than the unincarcerated showed that “people with stronger psychopathic traits have lower levels of olfactory ability, finding it harder to distinguish between common smells like coffee, fish, and oranges.”
This work led to Mahmut’s later research that showed that “using oral contraceptives can alter women’s preferences for men’s body odor. We also know that women, regardless of their sexual orientation, tend to find body odor more important in a partner than men, who rely more heavily on visual cues.” Apparently, women using oral contraceptives sometimes find male aromas forbiddingly disgusting, and Mahmut said “repeated exposure to a smell we find disgusting will not make us learn to like it.”
Perhaps a visit to the library of smells can help struggling couples. The Osmotheque (this library’s official name that’s a portmanteau term derived from “osme,” the Greek word for scent, and “bibliotheque,” French for library) was founded in 1990 and fittingly located in Versailles, and the librarian-archivists are called “osmocurators.” The Osmotheque “is internationally responsible for the authentication, registration, preservation, documentation and reproduction of thousands of perfumes gathered from the past two millennia,” and current perfumers must donate samples and the recipes of their aromas there for copyright purposes. Their holdings go back to the “Parfum Royale” which the Parthian royalty doused themelves with, according to Pliny the Elder, the “Eau de la reine de Hongrie” toilet water used by Elizabeth of Poland, the Queen of Hungary in the early 1300s, and thousands of others up to the present day.
Space odyssey
And who should we trust about whether to use two spaces or one after periods? In Grammarly.com’s “How Many Spaces Go After a Period, One or Two?,” Kelly Konya wrote that, “Years ago, people learned how to type on a typewriter, which gave every character the same amount of space on a page. This meant the letter “I”, for example, was given the same amount of space as the letter W, even though it took up less space. What evolved from this practice — called monospaced typesetting — was the use of two spaces between sentences so that new sentences would stand out in the uneven text. But these days computer programs use proportionally spaced fonts, so it’s time to get rid of double spacing between sentences” to keep the formatting from looking outdated. Well, “phui” to that, as my favorite fictional detective, Nero Wolfe, would say. Konya cited various style manuals — the Chicago Manual, AP, etc. — that eschew double-spacing, but she included the Gregg Reference Manual, which states that the new one-space standard “should not be mechanically applied.In all cases, the deciding factor should be the appearance of the breaks between sentences in a given document. If the use of one space does not provide enough of a visual break, use two spaces instead,”
Moreover, “The Scientific Case for Two Spaces After a Period,” an article in The Atlantic — in which author James Hamblin cites a Skidmore College study headed by Professor Rebecca Johnson — that found that their “data suggest that all readers benefit from having two spaces after periods. Increased spacing has been shown to help facilitate processing in a number of other reading studies. Removing the spaces between words altogether drastically hurts our ability to read fluently, and increasing the amount of space between words helps us process the text.”
Amen! Science agrees that making readers’ comprehension easier is more important than looking cool.
The power of guilt
The way to find trustworthiness is to look for those with “guilt proneness” — a tendency to anticipate feeling guilty which is “a surprisingly powerful indicator of trustworthiness,” according to a study titled “Who is Trustworthy? Predicting Trustworthy Intentions and Behavior,” by University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business professor Emma Levine et al.
“Guilt-proneness predicts trustworthiness because people who are high in guilt-proneness feel more responsible for others [but that’s] not the same as feeling guilty, and this distinction is key to understanding why guilt-proneness is a positive trait, especially as it relates to trustworthiness. Guilt is a discrete, negative, self-conscious emotion that is evoked in response to wrongdoing. People experience guilt as a result of committing a transgression, and that emotional experience elicits reparative behavior. In contrast, guilt-proneness—[which] captures the anticipation of guilt over wrongdoing — causes people to avoid transgressing in the first place.”
Trust issues
Unfortunately, the person oft cited as “the most trusted man in America” is no longer with us in these unreliable times. That was CBS news anchorman Walter Cronkite, to whom honesty was the main professional attribute, and he was equally dedicated to the straight reporting of hard news, sticking to the important news of the day rather than wasting the viewers’ time with fillers stories about kittens stuck in trees or favorite holiday recipes. He decided to become a reporter after reading an article in American Boy magazine about journalism careers ,and worked on his high school newspaper and studied journalism at the University of Texas. A few years later he was in Europe reporting on WWII and the Nuremberg war crimes trials for United Press International. In 1950 he joined CBS and narrated the “You Were There” series, which re-enacted major historical events as if they were current news.
From the 1950s to the 80’s Cronkite headed CBS’ coverage of the presidential conventions, and in 1962 he became anchor and controlling editor of the CBS Evening News, which by 1970 was the most viewed news program in the country. His reputation for honesty continued to grow until his retirement in 1981. As the Encyclopedia of World Biography put it, “Cronkite raised television news broad casting to a level of professionalism that was praised around the world. His qualifications as a newspaperman and war correspondent, along with his unwillingness to stray from a hard news format that dealt only with important events and their facts, demonstrated that acceptance and popularity in television news need not rest on covering trivial topics. Walter Cronkite continues to be admired by both his colleagues and by his audience. For many people he is the example of what a broadcast journalist should be.”
If you, like Cronkite, believe that “in seeking truth you have to get both sides of a story,” you can trust your public library for that. For as Lao Tzu noted, “He who does not trust enough will not be trusted.”