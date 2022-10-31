The name game

Metro Creative

Naming babies is important, and so is reading to them daily and letting them see you reading for pleasure.

 Metro Creative

Shakespeare wrote that a “Good name in man and woman is the immediate jewel of their souls,” but you wonder when observing modern baby names.

Baby name books are one of the most perennially popular genres in public libraries across the land, turned to for inspiration by thoughtful expectant parents, like my wife and I. We married while in college where I played men’s soccer, and as our nearest competitor was 75 miles away, and no team bus, we carpooled. Clare usually accompanied me, reading aloud as I drove, reawakening the gentle thrill of being read to as a child. Once a teammate named Brandan rode with us, and his name stuck with us years later when we were pregnant. We feared saddling our newborn with a moniker that would invite ridicule and consulted baby name books to check out the meanings of potential names.

Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. He can be reached at hillofbooks@gmail.com.