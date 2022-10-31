Shakespeare wrote that a “Good name in man and woman is the immediate jewel of their souls,” but you wonder when observing modern baby names.
Baby name books are one of the most perennially popular genres in public libraries across the land, turned to for inspiration by thoughtful expectant parents, like my wife and I. We married while in college where I played men’s soccer, and as our nearest competitor was 75 miles away, and no team bus, we carpooled. Clare usually accompanied me, reading aloud as I drove, reawakening the gentle thrill of being read to as a child. Once a teammate named Brandan rode with us, and his name stuck with us years later when we were pregnant. We feared saddling our newborn with a moniker that would invite ridicule and consulted baby name books to check out the meanings of potential names.
Fortunately, it turns out, for we both liked “Brandan” which sounded good and wasn’t overly common. However, we learned in one book that in Ireland, “Brandan” means “stinking hair,” and that was that; he was named Gabriel.
Many parents these days think unique and clever names outweigh all other factors. For example, Parent.com reported that that the Kardashian family alone have saddled their offspring with Chicago, Saint, Psalm, True, Stormi and West, all of which made the “50 Most Cringeworthy Baby Names of 2021.” Celebrities lead the way with off-the-wall naming. Rob Morrow named his daughter “Tu,” Jason Lee named his boy “Pilot Inspektor,” and, not to be outdone, Elon Musk named his sone “X Æ A-Xii.” It would profit these folks to read “3 Surprising Ways Your Name Affects Your Success,” an online article from BusinessInsider.com, that cites studies showing that employers and others are drawn to names that are short, easy to pronounce, common, and close to the beginning of the alphabet.
In a Gigacalculator survey named in “The Baby Names That Parents Are Most Likely to Regret,” a Cosmopolitan.com article, “30 percent of parents admitted they didn’t give enough thought to their children’s names,” and half of these “reported that their child’s name no longer suited them.” At the top of the article’s most regretted names for boys’ were Hunter, Jaxon, Carter and Tobias, and for girls Aurora, Arabella, Lyla and Amber.
The Kardashians’ monikers seem tame compared to a bad name list from MomJunction.com that includes girls named Little Sweetmeat, ABCDE and I’munique. Danger was on the boys’ list, as were Bogart Che Peyote, and Clitis, whose French parents named him after their favorite American actor, Clitis Wood. Others were named Sssst, Hashtag, Jermajesty and Rage. Even these sound relatively OK compared with almost any of the names in “John Train’s Most Remarkable names,” an addictive little compilation of some truly incredible first and last names of real people. Train verified them all, even Mrs. Belcher Wack Wack (she married Mr. Wack twice), A. Purdy Outhouse (a perennial political candidate in upstate New York), Oldmouse Waltz (a member of the Federal Writers Project), Oofty Goofty Bowman (a Shakespearean actor from Racine, Wisconsin) and Humperdink Fangboner (a Sandusky, Ohio lumber dealer, whose neighbors included Ovid Futch, Xenophon Hassenpflug and Kitty Ditty). Believe it or not, but these are some of Train’s tamer offerings, many of which are hilarious but wouldn’t pass muster in a family newspaper.
Who was this Train? Professionally he was a leading financial advisor in New York City to wealthy families, but he was also author of popular books on investing and finance, was active in American clandestine operations in Afghanistan, and was a co-founder and the namer of the estimable Paris Review literary magazine. Train died last August at age 94, and his NY Times obituary begins, “One day, while John Train was a graduate student in comparative literature at Harvard University, he encountered in an issue of Collier’s magazine the name of a man that would inspire a lifelong interest: Katz Meow of Hoquiam, Wash. Mr. Train reported the discovery to friends and they began telling him about other unusual names, including Melissy Dalciny Caldony Yankee Pankee Devil-Take-The-Irishman Garrison, of Tryon City, N.C. He wrote three entire books devoted to the subject of “remarkable names of real people,” bringing to attention an Englishman called Strangeways Pigg Strangeways and the Ohio resident Mary Louise Pantzaroff.”
In the preface to “Remarkable Names,” actor/author George Plimpton, a Harvard classmate of Train’s, noted the rigor with which Train authenticated his names, and described how once, during a television talk-show, the host challenged Train’s veracity, picked a random name from Train’s book, and placed a call to Halloween Buggage in New Orleans on live air. “Halloween Buggage not only answered the phone but informed the startled and doubtless humbled talk-show host that it was a practice in the Buggage household to name offspring after the day of their birth, if it happened to be a holiday, and that she indeed had a younger sister in the other room named Easter Buggage.”
Plimpton, a Harvard Lampoon co-editor with Train, added, “I have asked Train if he felt that some of the remarkable names could cause psychic damage to their bearers. Was it possible to go through llife with the name Odious Champagne, a paper-mill employee from Winslow, Maine? No to the first, yes to the second. Train felt it was like any other peculiarity — being too tall or short, or having too pronounced a nose — one not only learned to accept such things, but very often used such idiosyncrasies to advantage. ‘It may be odd,’ he said, ‘today not to have an odd name.’”
Naming babies is important, and so is reading to them daily, letting them see you often reading for pleasure.
“How to Raise a Reader,” a NYTimes article by Pamela Paul has solid advice on how to achieve that, including “reacquaint yourself with reading — if you want to raise a reader, be a reader,” and “Read out loud, every day. Any book … You can read anything to a newborn. The content doesn’t matter.” Reading to slightly older children is addressed in “Reading to Your Toddler? Print Books Are Better than Digital Ones,” another NYTimes article, that cites “new research suggesting that print books are the best way to go.” It’s by Dr. Perri Klass, medical director for the Reach Out and Read nonprofit, who reported that a University of Michigan study showed that toddlers are “particularly susceptible to distraction by electronic enhancements,” and even nonenhanced electronic books impair toddlers’ development of concentration and comprehension skills. “The tablet itself made it harder for parents and children to engage in the rich back-and-forth” that print books engendered.
If that’s not enough, consider this article from Tucson’s La Paloma Academy: “The Secret to Your Child’s Success: Focus on Reading,” which states “the best way for young students to gain knowledge, and, therefore, good grades, is through reading comprehension. It notes that of adults making less than $30K per year, 36% hadn’t read a book in the last year, while those making more than $75K per year, only 13% hadn’t read a book. And “students who lack good reading skills in 3rd grade are four times more likely to drop out of school, and 85% of all juvenile offenders have reading problems.”
Clearly, raising a reader is the name of the game.