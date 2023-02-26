The German playwright Berthold Brecht got it right when he claimed that “Because things are the way they are, things will not stay the way they are,” and new baseball rules and forgotten Tom Swifty jokes stand as proof. Beginning this year major league baseball pitchers are required to throw a pitch within 15 seconds of receiving it from the catcher, and, if there’s a baserunner, he has 20 seconds, or else the umpire will call a ball. Moreover, he can only try to pick off a baserunner, or even pretend to, three times; the fourth time the umpire will call a balk. The baserunners stealing bases will have half a foot less to travel since the bases have grown from 15 inches to 18, and the defensive shift, where most of infielders move to play to one side of the field, is banned and two players must be on the dirt surface of the infield on each side of second base. Fiddling with the ancient rules of baseball has enraged the more traditional, hidebound fans, but if they’re ancient enough they might still chuckle when reminded about the Tom Swifty fad. Merriam-Webster’s says that is “a play on words taking the form of a quotation ascribed to Tom and followed by an adverb,” but Wikipedia’s definition adds that: “a Tom Swifty is a phrase in which a quoted sentence is linked by a pun.” Examples clarify it further: “I dropped the toothpaste,” Tom said crestfallen; “I shouldn’t have eaten that whole pineapple,” Tom said dolefully; and “You call this a musical?” asked Les miserably. Like all puns, some are more “sophisticated” than others, like “Yes, I smell like a donkey,” Tom assented; “We can’t have this and eat it too,” said Tom archaically; or “Why do you bother? I for one couldn’t …,” said Tom carelessly.
Merriam-Webster’s and Wikipedia differ about the origin of Tom Swifty jokes, and I’m inclined to go with the latter since the former claims “the term was coined by Willard Espy,” a leading proponent of wordplay in the 1960s-70s whose books they happened to publish while Wikipedia maintains that “Tom Swifties first came to prominence in the United States with the 1963 publication of the book Tom Swifties by Paul Pease and Bill McDonough. The spread of Tom Swifties was abetted by an article in the May 31, 1963 edition of Time magazine.” They’re largely forgotten now, like jokes about elephants (“Q: Why did the elephant paint its toenails red? A: So it could hide in a cherry tree) and lost on most Americans younger than 50, but thanks to “generational amnesia,” it cuts both ways. As described by a BBC article by Richard Fisher, “Generational Amnesia: The Memory Loss That Harms the Planet,” “With age, there comes a predictable derision of youth that seems to afflict almost every demographic cohort over the age of 35 years or so.” Once Baby Boomers scorned “Gen-Xers who themselves grew up to be sniffy about the avocado-and-toast eating habits of ‘snowflake’ Millennials. And now it's the turn of Generation Z, with their TikToks and identity politics, to be judged by their elders. There's actually a scientific term for this: the ‘kids these days’ effect, which can be traced all the way back to the writing of the Ancient Greeks. ‘Since at least 624 BC, people have lamented the decline of the present generation of youth relative to earlier generations.’”
Fisher noted that,“New generations also have a habit of collectively forgetting how positive social change comes about through the dogged activism of minorities once shunned, such as Emmeline Pankhurst and the suffragettes' campaign for women's right to vote. He added that by the same token recent generations also forget how those predecessors have damaged the world too. In the 1990s generational amnesia was observed by researchers who studied fish. “Each generation of scientists seemed to be accepting the lower abundance and diversity they studied as their ‘baseline’. They did this despite stories that prior generations had experienced and observed ocean life quite differently ... Shifting baseline syndrome is perpetuated when each new generation perceives the environmental conditions in which they grew up as ‘normal’.” The same effect occurs in cultural and historical awareness between generations, and that’s especially troubling when new generations decide their predecessors’ books should be re-written to reflect their new sensibilities. For example, last week The New York Times article, “Roald Dahl’s Books Are Rewritten to Cut Potentially Offensive Language,” describes how “hundreds of words, including descriptions of characters’ appearances, races and genders, had been changed or removed in at least 10 of the author’s 19 children’s books” by the publisher, Puffin Books, including “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Matilda,” “BFG,” and, my personal favorite, “James and the Giant Peach.” Characters are no longer “fat,” Oompa Loompas are “small people” instead of “small men,” and a non-Dahl-sounding line was added to Dahl’s 1983 “The Witches,” whom he wrote are bald beneath their wigs: “There are plenty of other reasons why women might wear wigs and there is certainly nothing wrong with that.”
A Washington Post article by Michael Dirda, “Roald Dahl Is As Troubling As He Is Beloved. Can’t He Be Both?,” quotes Dahl as saying “There are very few messages in these books of mine. They are there simply to turn the child into a reader of books.” And he did, reaching multiple generations of children and selling 250 rowdy million books in 58 languages that regularly “celebrate kindness, independent thought, daring, loyalty and self-reliance,” just like Huckleberry Finn celebrates racial equality despite including the “N” word. However, Dirda writes, “Dahl remains a troubling, complicated figure. Waspishly opinionated, frequently offensive, a hard bargainer with publishers and swaggeringly obnoxious with his editors, he could also be irresistibly charming, outrageously funny and, in his younger days, a relentless Casanova. In later years, he transformed himself into a family man who was distinctly ‘sparky,’ his own word from ‘Danny the Champion of the World’ for what a father should be … Throughout his life, the writer also practiced, without fanfare, what Dennison describes as ‘habitual generosity.’”
Never a student, instead of college he worked for Shell Oil in Africa, became a fighter pilot in WWII, and after a crash injury, he was a diplomat/spy in Washington, D.C. There he met C.S. Forester, author of the Horatio Hornblower books, who got Dahl’s war memoirs published in Life Magazine, and writing became a living. In 1953 he married actress Patricia Neal and started writing for children, beginning with “James and the Giant Peach” which set the pattern for all the others. Dirda quoted Dahl saying children “love being spooked. They love suspense. They love action. They love ghosts. They love the finding of treasure. They love chocolates and toys and money. They love magic.” Dahl’s books supplied all these, as well as “plenty of rowdy, Dickensian gusto and tall-tale exaggeration. What’s more, his stories don’t flinch from the rude body humor — flatulence, belching, smelly feet, mock vomiting — that children find so funny. Even the nastiness of Dahl’s villains is deliberately over the top so that the young hero or heroine’s ultimate triumph may be all the more satisfying to child readers. Above all, though, Dahl resolutely eschews overt moralizing: ‘There are very few messages in these books of mine. They are there simply to turn the child into a reader of books.’” As Dahl’s biographer, Matthew Dennison, wrote that, “Dahl always resisted unnecessary sanitizing, noting that the author would recognize that alterations to his novels, brought on by the political climate, reflected adult views. “I never get any protests from children,” Mr. Dahl once said. “All you get are giggles of mirth and squirms of delight. I know what children like.” And as the spokesperson for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said about the censoring of Dahl’s books, “When it comes to our rich and varied literary heritage, the prime minister agrees with the BFG that we shouldn’t gobblefunk around with words.”