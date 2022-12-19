It shouldn’t have been surprising that, as the BBC recently announced, “the word Wordle itself crowned the top spot as Google’s most searched term globally and in the U.S. in 2022,” especially since so many of my close intimates are devotees. Learning that factoid came while enjoying a book an old friend recommended that I obtained from our public library, Keith Thomson’s “Born to be Hanged: The Epic Story of the Gentlemen Pirates Who Raided the South Seas, Rescued a Princess, and Stole a Fortune.” The New York Journal of Books called it “filled with tension, conflict and explicit details to make it an enjoyable as well as educational read.” Thomson drew from the journals of seven pirates who participated in a particular escapade in 1680 wherein they walked from the Caribbean side of Panama to the Pacific to raid Spanish towns there that were thought to house caches of gold and silver.
“The book opens with an excellent history of pirating in the late 1600s and explains that the various concepts of the swashbuckling pirate that are seen in today’s literature are not quite the reality of such men.” One such aspect was that, contrary to promoters of the annual “Talk Like a Pirate Day,” “Arr” wasn’t a popular piratical expression until the 1950 movie version of “Treasure Island.” According to “How to Talk Like a Pirate,” by Grammarly.com’s Shundalyn Allen, “The rolling R’s of yarr (and arr) probably derive from a dialect of Southwest England. According to an article on the Dialect Blog, fictional pirates might speak with this accent because the popular actor Robert Newton used this type of accent when he portrayed Long John Silver and Blackbeard in films. Other actors copied, and the stereotyped speech spread.” Apparently, they did say “damn” a lot, though.
The most successful of the journaling pirates, at least from a literary perspective, was William Dampier. According to a Wikipedia entry about him, Dampier was “an English explorer, pirate, privateer, navigator and naturalist who became the first Englishman to explore parts of what is today Australia, and the first person to circumnavigate the world three times. He has also been described as Australia’s first natural historian, as well as one of the most important British explorers of the period between Francis Drake (16th century) and James Cook (18th century), he ‘bridged those two eras’ with a mix of piratical derring-do of the former and scientific inquiry of the later.”
The Encyclopedia Britannica noted that Dampier was also a hydrographer, for his journals included the first wind maps, as well as currents, tides and other worthy seagoing information from around the world, adding that “he had a genius for observation, especially of scientific phenomena affecting a seaman’s life; his style is usually admirable — easy, clear and manly. His knowledge of natural history, though not scientific, appears surprisingly accurate and trustworthy.”
Dampier also introduced a wealth of words, according to the Smithsonian, adding over 1,000 listed to the English lexicon, including avocado, barbeque, kumquat, breadfruit, posse, tortilla and chopsticks. Dampier’s information proved so helpful that upon returning to England after piratically circumnavigating the globe, his best-selling 1697 book, “A New Voyage Round the World,” so impressed the British Admiralty that they gave him command of a 26-gun warship to explore the east coast of New Holland, as the Dutch called Australia. Dampier collected the first information about and samples of that continent’s animal and plant life, but his ship sank off the Australian coast. He and his crew were rescued by a British merchantman, but upon returning home, Dampier was quickly court-martialed and found guilty of cruelty, had his pay reduced and was dismissed from the navy. What’d they expect from a pirate? His book can be borrowed from UAF’s Rasmuson Library (your public library card works there, too!) or read online through Project Gutenberg.
(Court-martial notwithstanding, when the War of Spanish Succession broke out in 1701,the navy issued Dampier a letter of marque — a license to practice piracy against French and Spanish shipping — and gave him command of another 26-gun ship. Along the way, the navigator of a companion ship, the Cinque Port, believed the vessel to be so leaky he refused to go any further, so the captain marooned him. The officer’s name was Alexander Selkirk, but you know him better as Robinson Crusoe. Dampier circumnavigated the world again, but he returned home shipless and penniless in 1707. He joined another privateer that captured a Spanish treasure galleon, but he died in 1715, years before the government divvied up the loot.
Like most pirates, Dampier was adept at irritating others, and he’d have enjoyed a 1937 book a kind-hearted reader sent me: “How to Lose Friends and Alienate People: A Burlesque by Irving D. Tressler.” The “burlesque” part refers to Tressler satirizing Dale Carnegie’s 1936 “How to Win Friends and Influence People,” with chapters like “How to Make People Dislike You Instantly” (“The quickest and simplest way to make people dislike you is to ask them to take care of your dog for the weekend”), “Always Turn a Conversation Into an Argument,” and “If You’re Wrong, Don’t Admit it!” It was Tressler.’s only literary success and seemingly a book for our times, but as the NY Times review said, “He had a good idea for this burlesque … and when one has finished reading the book the idea still remains the best thing about it. Parts of the parody text are funny, but it takes a brilliant parodist to be funny for 230 pages, and this author is not quite so brilliant as that.”
Tress;er might have been pretty good at alienating people, though. The online article, “The Strange Case of Irving Dart Tressler,” cites a 1998 Seattle Times piece by Dale Turner: “Dale Carnegie, after a rich life and a successful career, died at his home in Forest Hills, N.Y., in 1955 of natural causes at the age of 67, optimistic, cheerful and vibrant to the end. Irving Tressler, who wrote the parody, committed suicide in 1944 at the age of 35. His obituary noted ironically that he was best known for his take-off on Carnegie’s book.”
Carnegie (who’d changed his name from Carnagey) began his career selling correspondence courses to ranchers, and soon successfully sold soap, lard and bacon for Amour & Company. By 1911, he’d saved up $500 and set out to fulfill his dream of being a Chautauqua lecturer or an actor. While living at the New York YMCA, Carnegie began offering public speaking classes to the residents. News spread, and by 1916 he was selling out Carnegie (as in Andrew) Hall and by 1934 his spiel had added “how to influence people” and grown to a 14-week course that was popular with businessmen. One of these, Leon Shimkin, worked for Simon & Schuster Publishing, and he enabled Carnegie’s writing “How to Win Friends and Influence People,” which was, and remains, a huge bestseller, selling over 30 million copies worldwide, 250,000 copies annually, and ranking eighth among the New York Public Library’s most borrowed book all-time. All geniuses stand on the shoulders of previous ones and Carnegie was perched upon Samuel Smiles, the British Victorian author and government reformer who, in 1859, authored the first self-help book, appropriately titled, “Self-Help,” that, according to multiple sources, promoted thrift and claimed that poverty was caused largely by irresponsible habits, while also attacking materialism and laissez-faire government. It has been called ‘the bible of mid-Victorian liberalism’ and had lasting effects on British political thought.
Your public library is the epitome of the self-help movement, and it continues to provide lasting beneficial effects for millions of Americans. As fictional pirate Captain Flint, said, “In the dark, there is discovery, there is possibility, there is freedom in the dark once someone has illuminated it.”