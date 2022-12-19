Wordle

Wordle, the popular online word game, on the New York Times website from a smartphone. Shutterstock

It shouldn’t have been surprising that, as the BBC recently announced, “the word Wordle itself crowned the top spot as Google’s most searched term globally and in the U.S. in 2022,” especially since so many of my close intimates are devotees. Learning that factoid came while enjoying a book an old friend recommended that I obtained from our public library, Keith Thomson’s “Born to be Hanged: The Epic Story of the Gentlemen Pirates Who Raided the South Seas, Rescued a Princess, and Stole a Fortune.” The New York Journal of Books called it “filled with tension, conflict and explicit details to make it an enjoyable as well as educational read.” Thomson drew from the journals of seven pirates who participated in a particular escapade in 1680 wherein they walked from the Caribbean side of Panama to the Pacific to raid Spanish towns there that were thought to house caches of gold and silver.

“The book opens with an excellent history of pirating in the late 1600s and explains that the various concepts of the swashbuckling pirate that are seen in today’s literature are not quite the reality of such men.” One such aspect was that, contrary to promoters of the annual “Talk Like a Pirate Day,” “Arr” wasn’t a popular piratical expression until the 1950 movie version of “Treasure Island.” According to “How to Talk Like a Pirate,” by Grammarly.com’s Shundalyn Allen, “The rolling R’s of yarr (and arr) probably derive from a dialect of Southwest England. According to an article on the Dialect Blog, fictional pirates might speak with this accent because the popular actor Robert Newton used this type of accent when he portrayed Long John Silver and Blackbeard in films. Other actors copied, and the stereotyped speech spread.” Apparently, they did say “damn” a lot, though.