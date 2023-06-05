Debby Hudson books

Debby Hudson/Unsplash

 Debby Hudson/Unsplash

Bad information abounds these days, thanks to mass and social media and a nasty breed of public figures. That makes “not judging books by their covers” a particularly apt idiom, or is it a proverb? The online Grammarist, Danielle McLeod, said “a proverb is a short phrase recognized in general use that offers good advice,” while “an idiom is a word or phrase that has taken on a meaning other than its literal use,” and in this case of book cover judgments, “both phrases are correct.” This is of little interest to bookworms — the insect variety rather than bibliophiles — even though “bookworm” is pure misinformation. Worms don’t eat books, but the wormy-looking larvae of moths, beetles, and cockroaches sure do, preferring books’ covers and bindings, especially the glues, cloth and leather, and that’s why libraries don’t want food inside. Booklice, by comparison are tiny wingless insects (usually less than1 mm) that dine on microscopic molds found inside books that flourish in libraries with bad climate control. Mold spores are everywhere in the air, and used books usually contain some since books “breathe” by absorbing humidity and, as those levels rise and fall, mold can flourish inside books. While I was librarying in the town, the Corsicana, Texas school superintendent decided to save money by turning off the air conditioning un the high school during the hot, humid summer while classes weren’t held. The teachers and staff returned to find about an inch of mold growing on every single surface in the school, even inside drawers and throughout the HVAC system, which had to replaced. He was later fired not for the mold, but for other cause.

Insects are about the only creatures who can enjoy the insides of fake books. In “Go Ahead, Judge This Book by Its Cover. There’s Nothing Inside,” a NY Times article by Anna Kode, she describes how “Fake books come in several different forms: once-real books that are hollowed out, fabric backdrops with images of books printed onto them, empty boxlike objects with faux titles and authors or sometimes just a facade of spines along a bookshelf.” Fake books have long been employed in movies and TV, and they’ve become more popular in homes, thanks in large part to people working from home and wanting to impress onlookers while Zooming from home during the Covid shutdown. However, fake books expect to be judged by their covers alone, or just their spines. For instance, DecBooks “specializes in creating fake tomes, by a special molding process that captures even the smallest of details from antique books” in a textured wallpaper.

Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. He can be reached at hillofbooks@gmail.com.