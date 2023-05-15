The first pop music my parents intentionally introduced me to was a 45 rpm with “Shoofly Pie and Apple Pan Dowdy” on the A side and “Marco the Polo Pony” on the other, both in the “bubblegum” genre, and not very good. They imprinted on me at age six, and their bouncy tunes and vapid lyrics (“Shoo Fly Pie and Apple Pandowdy/ Makes your eyes light up,/ Your tummy say ‘Howdy’”) became an indelible memory, partly because it was sung nasally and high by a young Wayne Newton. It was my only “grown-up record” and a heavy hitter on my in-house playlist until hearing the next door neighbor girl’s big sister play Elvis’ “You Ain’t Nothing But A Hound Dog.” Elvis versus Newton was quite a contrast and my tastes swung heavily towards the former, and my disdain for the latter grew for 65 years, until last week.
That’s when I idly wondered about this shoofly business and looked into it, only to discovered it wasn’t Mr. Newton’s choirboy voice but that of Jimmy Boyd, who reached stardom at age 13 singing “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” in 1952, a perennial Christmas favorite that brought Boyd international fame and an acting career. The shoofly was originally “a child’s rocker having a seat between two flat sides cut in the shape of an animal” as of 1886, according to the American Heritage Dictionary, and the pie was made “with a filling of molasses and brown sugar and a crumble topping.” For the record a pandowdy is “sliced fruit baked with sugar and spices in a deep dish, with a thick top crust.” And a shoo-fly bridge is a railroad term for “a temporary track laid around a major derailment.”
This shoofly interlude coincided with a friend’s emailed disdain for the expression “balls to the wall,” which she abhors despite the phrase’s actual meaning. In “Balls in the Air,” a Slate.com article, Jesse Sheidlower stated that “The expression comes from the world of military aviation. In many planes, control sticks are topped with a ball-shaped grip. One such control is the throttle—to get maximum power you push it all the way forward, to the front of the cockpit, or firewall (so-called because it prevents an engine fire from reaching the rest of the plane). Another control is the joystick—pushing it forward sends a plane into a dive. So, literally pushing the balls to the (fire)wall would put a plane into a maximum-speed dive, and figuratively going balls to the wall is doing something all-out, with maximum effort. The phrase is essentially the aeronautical equivalent of the automotive “pedal to the metal.” She added that it is “is first found in military-aviation sources that date from the Vietnam War, and it was recorded in the slang of U.S. Air Force Academy cadets in 1969,” and Korean War veterans employed it, too. Sheidlower also noted that “An earlier parallel is ‘balls-out,’ in the same sense, which is found in military-aviation sources that date from World War II … In both cases it’s likely that the possibility of an anatomical interpretation has helped the expressions gain wider use. “
Ever wondered what exactly is meant by “apple of my eye”? I did and found on the NoSweatShakespeare.com website that “It is in the Bible that phrase ‘apple of my eye’ is first used figuratively. The apple of the eye was a favorite idiom of the Old Testament writers to indicate something, and particularly a person, that one values above all other things. The phrase comes from a Hebrew expression that literally means ‘little man of the eye.’ It refers to the tiny reflection of yourself that you can see in other people’s pupils. To be the apple of someone’s eye clearly means that you are being focused on and watched closely by that person.” However, Shakespeare meant something different when in “A Midsummer’s Night Dream” he has Oberon the Fairy King order his servant, Puck, to approach the sleeping Demetrius with a love potion to “Sink in the apple of his eye.” According to the article, in the Bard’s day there was no scientific word to describe the pupil of the eye. In Shakespeare’s time they referred to the pupil as the ‘apple of the eye,’ as it was round and solid and resembled an apple. The term ‘pupil’ as we use it today, came much later … So the term ‘apple of the eye’ as Shakespeare uses it does not have an idiomatic or figurative meaning – it is quite literal.”
Speaking of odd expressions, should we say that Shen Kuo, the brilliant Chinese polymath, was “smart as a whip”? The Dictionary of Cliches states that “Smart as a whip means “Bright, clever, alert. A whip ‘smarts’ and operates with snap. In the days of horse-drawn vehicles one was often able to urge on the horse merely by flicking or cracking a whip near the animal, and if that failed, you could be sure of results by seeing that the flick or crack touched him lightly. The transfer must have arisen from that widespread exercise.” Shen Kuo, who lived from 960-1279, was responsible for making significant advances in “astronomy, mathematics, physics, geology, cartography, meteorology, navigation, zoology and botany. Besides his scholarly activities, Shen Kuo was a military tactician, a statesman, an administrator and a poet; he was the ultimate Renaissance man, according to “Shen Kuo, the First Renaissance Man?,” an American Association for the Advancement of Science article by Steven A. Edwards.. Shen’s book, “‘Dream Pool Essays’ contained the first mention of the magnetic compass. Shen recognized that magnetic north was not true north and correctly figured out the declination. He also realized that the polar star was actually a circumpolar star and through careful observation with an instrument of his own invention, he charted its rotation.” He achieved this by making observations of the moon and planets three times a night for five straight years.
Shen’s book made the first known mentions of climate change, the use of dry docks for ship repairs, and of moveable type being invented by Bi-Sheng four centuries before Gutenberg. Shen also described the first known UFO, “a mysterious entity that apparently made regular appearances in the sky over Fanliang in Yangzhou province. It was observed to open its door to emit a great light. “The spectacle was like the rising Sun, lighting up the distant sky and woods in red.” The object was nicknamed “the Pearl” by a local poet and the Pearl Pavilion was built as a viewing platform for tourists. Shen was also a royal financial administrator, civil engineer, and Assistant Minister of Imperial Hospitality, and he must have driven the Chinese sapiosexuals (“being attracted sexually to people’s minds as well as their bodies”) wild, for he was a certifiable genius (“a person of extraordinary intellect and talent”).
Be aware that Merriam-Webster’s definition includes an essay, “The Spirited Origins of Genius,” that notes that “Today, the word genius tends to carry cerebral connotations, rather than spiritual ones, but the word has its origin in ancient Roman religion, in which the genius was originally a spirit who gave continuity to a family or clan over generations, and later the attendant spirit of a person or place. When genius first made its home in the English language in the 14th century it carried this “attendant spirit” meaning. Over time, the word developed the extended sense of “an identifying character or spirit,” a meaning inspired by the fact that part of a genius’s role was to protect a person’s moral character.” By the 1640s “genius” came to refer in English to both remarkable talent or intelligence. Interestingly, “genie” entered English in 1748 from France where it was coined to translate the “Arabian Night’s” Arabic term “jinni” (the singular of “jinn”).
How did Shen acquire such varied skills? He was very observant, closely witnessing the actions of his father, also a noted court official, and he read everything he could get his hands on to expand his knowledge and awareness beyond his firsthand experiences. So, you, too, can become the object of fascination for nearby sapiosexuals by really reading – not scanning. Derek Beres’ BigThing.com article, “How Reading Rewires Your Brain For Higher Intelligence and Empathy,” states “Time and again, reading has been shown to make us healthier, smarter, and more empathic … Reading, of course, requires patience, diligence, and determination. Scanning headlines and retweeting quips is not going to make much cognitive difference … Information gathering in under 140 characters is lazy. The benefits of contemplation through narrative offer another story. The benefits are plenty, which is especially important in a distracted, smartphone age in which one-quarter of American children don’t learn to read. This not only endangers them socially and intellectually, but cognitively handicaps them for life. One 2009 study of 72 children ages eight to ten discovered that reading creates new white matter in the brain, which improves system-wide communication. White matter carries information between regions of grey matter, where any information is processed. Not only does reading increase white matter, it helps information be processed more efficiently … reading does in fact make us more intelligent. Research shows that reading not only helps with fluid intelligence, but with reading comprehension and emotional intelligence as well. You make smarter decisions about yourself and those around you.”
One of the best decisions is to utilize your public library and read, both of which activities are hallmarks of above average intelligent people. You can do it, and need to in this world of misinformation, for as former-librarian Elvis warned, “You have to be careful out in the world. It’s so easy to get turned.”
Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. He can be reached at hillofbooks@gmail.com.