The first pop music my parents intentionally introduced me to was a 45 rpm with “Shoofly Pie and Apple Pan Dowdy” on the A side and “Marco the Polo Pony” on the other, both in the “bubblegum” genre, and not very good. They imprinted on me at age six, and their bouncy tunes and vapid lyrics (“Shoo Fly Pie and Apple Pandowdy/ Makes your eyes light up,/ Your tummy say ‘Howdy’”) became an indelible memory, partly because it was sung nasally and high by a young Wayne Newton. It was my only “grown-up record” and a heavy hitter on my in-house playlist until hearing the next door neighbor girl’s big sister play Elvis’ “You Ain’t Nothing But A Hound Dog.” Elvis versus Newton was quite a contrast and my tastes swung heavily towards the former, and my disdain for the latter grew for 65 years, until last week.

That’s when I idly wondered about this shoofly business and looked into it, only to discovered it wasn’t Mr. Newton’s choirboy voice but that of Jimmy Boyd, who reached stardom at age 13 singing “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” in 1952, a perennial Christmas favorite that brought Boyd international fame and an acting career. The shoofly was originally “a child’s rocker having a seat between two flat sides cut in the shape of an animal” as of 1886, according to the American Heritage Dictionary, and the pie was made “with a filling of molasses and brown sugar and a crumble topping.” For the record a pandowdy is “sliced fruit baked with sugar and spices in a deep dish, with a thick top crust.” And a shoo-fly bridge is a railroad term for “a temporary track laid around a major derailment.”

Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. He can be reached at hillofbooks@gmail.com.