An internet meme making the rounds purports to come from Sigmund Freud; it reads “Before you diagnose yourself with depression or low self-esteem, first make sure you are not, in fact, surrounded by assholes.” That might be decent advice, but Freud didn’t say it.
Like any decent reference librarian, I turned to Snopes.com, which, since its origin in 1994 has proven a reliable, free debunker and/or verifier of questionable “facts” circulating in social media who cites its sources. Snopes reported that the quote’s been attributed to Freud in many places, including SciFi writer William Gibson, who tweeted in response, “This is misattributed to me. I didn’t write it. It’s obviously funny on first glance, but not really smart about depression, imo ... What’s it like having a now viral quote incorrectly attributed to yourself? Very 21st Century.”
After checking with the Sigmund Freud Museum in Vienna (“There is no written evidence nor any other reliable source confirming that this would be a Freud quote. Also the wording speaks against Sigmund Freud.”) and the Library of Congress Archives, Snopes reported that “it seemed unlikely, just based on the language, that these were the words of an Austrian man who lived during the 19th and early-20th century ... and we found that it was not in fact Freud who said it, but possibly just a person on the internet.”
Using Quote Investigator, a website specializing in tracing questionable quotes, Snopes said “the earliest version of this quote was claimed by a now-deleted Twitter user @debihope” in a 2010 tweet, and summarized: “Given that we know this is not a Freud quote, and a now-deleted Twitter account said it was the source, we rate this claim as ‘Misattributed.’”
So why should we care about which side we part our hair on? “It turns out that there is a widespread cultural belief circulating in fashion websites and magazines concerning how hair parts change a person’s looks ... parting on one’s left makes a person look competent and masculine, whereas parting on the right makes a person look warm and feminine,” according to “Is it Better to Part your Hair on the Left or the Right?” an online article by Jeremy Frimer.
He tested the left-vs-right assumption by taking photos of people’s smiling and unsmiling faces that he photoshopped, switching their hair to the other side while keeping their faces the same. He had 800 Americans look at the unchanged photos and another 800 see the altered ones. “The results were surprising. I found virtually identical and statistically indistinguishable appearance ratings for the photos with left-parted and right-parted hair. It didn’t matter if the subject was male or female, or had a neutral expression or was smiling. I then computed the odds that the location of the hair parts matter, and, statistically speaking, the odds that they don’t matter was 25 times more likely than the popular belief that hair parts do matter.”
This falls under the heading of “positive illusions” which Wikipedia defines as “unrealistically favorable attitudes that people have towards themselves or to people that are close to them. Positive illusions are a form of self-deception or self-enhancement that feel good; maintain self-esteem; or avoid discomfort, at least in the short term.” Positive illusions come in three flavors: inflated assessment of your own abilities, unrealistic optimism of the future (AKA “optimism bias” which “overestimates the likelihood of experiencing a wide variety of pleasant events”), and an illusion of being in control.
You can always boost the reality of your positive illusions by consulting the internet, as with BBC.com’s “The Tricks to Make Yourself Effortlessly Charming” by Tiffanie Wen. She cites Alexander Todorov, a professor of psychology at Princeton, who “has shown that people can make judgements about someone’s likeability, trustworthiness and competence after seeing their face for less than a tenth of a second.” Fortunately, this snap judgment can be altered when we “put on a happy face.” “People will perceive a smiling face as more trustworthy, warmer and sociable,” explains Todorov. “One of the major inputs to these impressions is emotional expression. If you look at our models and manipulate the faces to become more trustworthy or extroverted, you see the emotional expression emerge—the face becomes happy.”
Raising eyebrows works wonders, too. “The three major things we do when we approach somebody that signal we are not a threat are: an eyebrow flash — a quick up and down movement of the eyebrow that lasts about a sixth of a second — a slight head tilt, and a smile.” Being charming helps in the job market; for proof look at the Greek hero Odysseus.
The Wall Street Journal wrote last April that the best jobs in America included genetic counselor, occupational therapist, university professor, and, number one, data scientist. All pay very well and are low-stress jobs. The worst jobs include nuclear decontamination technician, newspaper reporter, and, the worst, taxi driver. But enlisted military personnel was fifth worst, which Odysseus’ crew would have agreed with, since he was the only survivor of his famous voyage.
The kerykes, the ancient Greek heralds, might have felt they were in the same boat, so to speak. In Robert Starassler’s in wonderful “The Landmark Thucydides,” he notes that ancient heralds “operated under the protection of the god Hermes and were easily identified by the staff they carried. They alone could travel unmolested between states or armies during wartime in order to deliver messages, take back replies, and make perfunctory arrangements.” They also competed in the Olympic games but it’s not clear from this remove how the winner was decided. AncientOlympic.arts reports that it “was certainly not a contest about beauty. Not the herald with the most agreeable voice, but the man who could shout both louder and clearer than the others would win.” Their actual status was that of “demiourgoi,” or “public workers.” Besides shouting and negotiating, Kerykes were expected to serve more noble Greeks “as cooks, fire-kindlers, wine-pourers, and waiters during feasts and symposia, as scavengers of corpses on the battlefield for cremation or as umpires during funeral games.”
Strassler’s Landmark editions of ancient historians are to receive an excellent college-level education on the subject. Each volume is packed with maps (well over 100) so all the arcane placenames can be figured out, extensive appendices and footnotes, and even helpful illustrations. And old Thucydides is called the father of modern history for a reason. Herodotus wrote about what he’d heard, while Thucydides described what he saw, interviewed both sides of the war between Sparta and Athens and described the events dispassionately, and looked for natural explanations rather than religious or superstitious ones. He contracted and described in terrifying detail the awful plague that crippled Athens during the war, and beyond that pandemic, so many of those ancient events have parallels with today.
Late in the war, at the urging of Alcibiades, a rich, popular demagogue, Athens invaded Sicily, which they perceived to be “politically weak,” “easily divided,” and full of Sicilians ready to collaborate with Athens. In “How Putin Badly Misjudged the West,” a recent NYTimes.com article, Russia specialist Timothy Snyder cites the “victory statement” prematurely published February 26 by the Russian press agency: “What they say is that the West just basically needed one more push to fall into total disarray ... The Russians really have been fixated on Jan. 6. They thought a successful military operation in Ukraine would be that nudge: We’d feel helpless, we’d fall into conflict, it would help in the U.S., it would help populists around the world … Trump’s attempt to overthrow the election on Jan. 6 made the American system look fragile.” The Sicilians kicked Athenian butt, Alcibiades defected to Sparta, and, when it comes to current history, sign me up for optimism bias.