Conch shell trumpet

Daderot, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

 Daderot, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

Albert Einstein and I have some things in common, mainly our disordered work desks. My mind works best when I’ve amassed piles of things I’m working on since that keeps me from forgetting important things altogether; it’s part and parcel of my superpower that’s earned me the title of Captain Oblivious from my housemate for the last half century. Still, coming across a photograph of Einstein’s desk as it appeared when he died was warmly reassuring. Even more so was reading his opinion about the need to ask questions: “The important thing is not to stop questioning. Curiosity has its own reason for existing. One cannot help but be in awe when he contemplates the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvelous structure of reality. It is enough if one tries merely to comprehend a little of this mystery every day. Never lose a holy curiosity.”

There are plenty of questions to go around, like what does the sun sound like, and can reptiles fall in love? The answer to that last one is alluded to in “Who Knew Reptiles Could Be Such Romantics?,” a NY Times article by Hannah Thomsay who wrote about a monogamous Australian shingleback lizard couple named Sunny and Ned. The species is one of the rare monogamous ones, like owl monkeys, albatrosses, and prairie dogs, Thomasay wrote, noting that “Shingleback courtship is perhaps not the most romantic by human standards. ‘The male will trail the female around for a number of weeks, often a few months, and defend that female from any other male that tries to encroach,’ said Jane Melville, senior curator of terrestrial vertebrates at Museums Victoria Research Institute in Australia.” In comparing human and reptilian brains Thomsay cited the work of Villanova University neuroethologist Stephanie Campos who studies lizards’ chemical communications. “In mammals, vasopressin and oxytocin play important roles in social behaviors, and reptiles have structurally similar hormones called vasotocin and mesotocin. Although the reptilian versions have received relatively little attention, there are intriguing early studies about how they regulate reptile sociality. Dr. Campos’s research indicates that vasotocin may alter chemical communication between green anole lizards, and other researchers found that mesotocin may be related to courtship behaviors in brown anoles”

Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. He can be reached at hillofbooks@gmail.com.