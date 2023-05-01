Albert Einstein and I have some things in common, mainly our disordered work desks. My mind works best when I’ve amassed piles of things I’m working on since that keeps me from forgetting important things altogether; it’s part and parcel of my superpower that’s earned me the title of Captain Oblivious from my housemate for the last half century. Still, coming across a photograph of Einstein’s desk as it appeared when he died was warmly reassuring. Even more so was reading his opinion about the need to ask questions: “The important thing is not to stop questioning. Curiosity has its own reason for existing. One cannot help but be in awe when he contemplates the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvelous structure of reality. It is enough if one tries merely to comprehend a little of this mystery every day. Never lose a holy curiosity.”
There are plenty of questions to go around, like what does the sun sound like, and can reptiles fall in love? The answer to that last one is alluded to in “Who Knew Reptiles Could Be Such Romantics?,” a NY Times article by Hannah Thomsay who wrote about a monogamous Australian shingleback lizard couple named Sunny and Ned. The species is one of the rare monogamous ones, like owl monkeys, albatrosses, and prairie dogs, Thomasay wrote, noting that “Shingleback courtship is perhaps not the most romantic by human standards. ‘The male will trail the female around for a number of weeks, often a few months, and defend that female from any other male that tries to encroach,’ said Jane Melville, senior curator of terrestrial vertebrates at Museums Victoria Research Institute in Australia.” In comparing human and reptilian brains Thomsay cited the work of Villanova University neuroethologist Stephanie Campos who studies lizards’ chemical communications. “In mammals, vasopressin and oxytocin play important roles in social behaviors, and reptiles have structurally similar hormones called vasotocin and mesotocin. Although the reptilian versions have received relatively little attention, there are intriguing early studies about how they regulate reptile sociality. Dr. Campos’s research indicates that vasotocin may alter chemical communication between green anole lizards, and other researchers found that mesotocin may be related to courtship behaviors in brown anoles”
In “What Would the Sun Sound Like If We Could Hear It On Earth?,” a Discovery.com article by Nathaniel Scharping, he posited “let’s assume for a moment that sound can travel through space like it does through the atmosphere here on Earth. In this world, the sun would no longer be a silent ball of fire hanging in the sky. Instead, it would be a perpetual white-noise machine, blaring with the intensity of a rock concert at all hours of the day … The sun would be absolutely deafening. This is because the sun, though it may look smooth and calm from Earth, is actually a maelstrom of superheated plasma. The nuclear reactions that power a star cause massive convection cells of superheated gas to rise and fall constantly across its surface. On our sun, there are about a million of these at any given time, each about the size of Texas.” He quoted heliophysicist Craig DeForest: “You have to imagine something the size of Texas emerging from below the surface, burning out and sinking, all in the space of five minutes,” and “He calculates each of these cells emits about 100 to 300 watts of sound energy per square meter, about the same as a police siren. And because the sun’s surface area is around 10,000 times larger than Earth, ‘Imagine 10,000 Earths covered in police sirens, all screaming’.”
Well, then, what did prehistoric music sound like? It was immensely more pleasant than the unfiltered sun, according to “Hear the Sound of a Seashell Horn Found in an Ancient French Cave,” a NYTimes article by Katherine Kornel. Recent study of a 17,000 year-old conch shell that was originally discovered in 1931 has revealed that “the shell had been deliberately chipped and punctured to turn it into a musical instrument. It’s an extremely rare example of a “seashell horn” from the Paleolithic period, the team concluded. And it still works.” Some ancient human broke off the top part of the shell with repeated blows, drilled a half-inch hole that pierced the insides, and smoothed the shell’s outer lip, making it easier to hold. A French musicologist found that blowing in it produces three notes: C, C-sharp, and D, and the article includes a link to hear it.
What would that have sounded like to Neanderthal listeners? Pretty much like it sounds to us. Sabrina Imbler wrote in another NYTimes article, “Neanderthals Listened to the World Much Like Us,” that researchers have reconstructed a Neanderthal inner and outer ear and “found that Neanderthals had the anatomical ability to perceive a similar range of sounds as modern Homo sapiens, including upper speech frequencies that mainly involve consonant production, and that was a clue to how they talked since hearing and speech are often coupled in the animal kingdom.” But did they possess a language? Neanderthals did have a horseshoe-shaped hyoid bone, “which sits in the vocal tract, [it] is small, fragile and not connected to any other bone.” So, they certainly vocalized noises, but if Neanderthals possessed a spoken language remains an open question.
Librarians are asked lots of questions, and have plenty of their own, but they also know certain tricks of their trade for getting to answers, and, in that regard, one of our heroes is George Boole, a self-educated English Victorian mathematician and logician who wrote “The Laws of Thought” in 1854 that presented the Boolean logic we studied in library school that sets us apart from most other Googlers. According to Tim Fisher’s lifewire.com article, “What Is Boolean Search?” “A Boolean search, in the context of a search engine, is a type of search where you can use special words or symbols to limit, widen, or define your search. This is possible through Boolean operators such as AND, OR, NOT, and NEAR, as well as the symbols + (add) and — (subtract).” For example, use AND or + to ensure all your search terms show in the results, as in football AND concussions, or use football + concussions, and you can add more terms as desired (football AND peewee AND concussions). Use OR to find articles on either term (football OR concussions); and using NOT finds articles that don’t include terms, as in football AND peewee AND concussions NOT soccer.
You, too, can search the web with the rapidity of a librarian! But you don’t have to take my word for it; as Muhammad Bello Aliyu wrote in his American Journal of Engineering Research article, “Efficiency of Boolean Search Strings for Information Retrieval,” using “Boolean search strings technique returns more relevant articles compared to the free text query by at least 77% and in shorter time frame. Hence, Boolean search strings are very useful for information retrieval.”
There’s always a crowd wanting to tell you what’s what, but many are misinformed, ill-intentioned, or confused, and plenty of people prefer having someone else do their thinking for them. A recent news report from Juneau describes a new bill before the Legislature that requires parents of Alaska public school students to “OK every lesson taught by their child’s teacher under newly revised legislation approved Wednesday by the House Education Committee. Without permission, the student would be held out of field trips, extracurricular activities, and even basic lessons on algebra, biology and history.” This “would create a huge administrative burden for school administrators and raises questions about what will happen to students whose parents opt them out of lessons,” and “there’s the practical considerations — requiring parental approval for any changes would prevent teachers from incorporating new material during the school year,” among the many other concerns this ill-conceived proposal engenders. For one thing, overworked, underpaid Alaskan teachers would leave in droves and there’s already a critical shortage. Nonetheless, the same people proposing these crippling educational restrictions want to tell us all what to think, read, say, and question. That’s why we need public libraries where all those things are allowed to be decided on an individual basis. But as Martin Luther King, Jr. said, all too “Rarely do we find men who willingly engage in hard, solid thinking. There is an almost universal quest to find easy answers and half-baked solutions. Nothing pains some people more than having to think.”
Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. He can be reached at hillofbooks@gmail.com.