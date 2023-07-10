An old Peanuts comic strip arrived over the ‘net that shows Linus, Charlie Brown, and his little sister, Sally walking home from school.

Charlie asks “Why would they ban Miss Sweetstory’s book from the school library? … Maybe there are some things in her book that we don’t understand.” And Sally says, “In that case, they should also ban my math book.”

Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. He can be reached at hillofbooks@gmail.com.