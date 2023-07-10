An old Peanuts comic strip arrived over the ‘net that shows Linus, Charlie Brown, and his little sister, Sally walking home from school.
Charlie asks “Why would they ban Miss Sweetstory’s book from the school library? … Maybe there are some things in her book that we don’t understand.” And Sally says, “In that case, they should also ban my math book.”
That connected in my mind with other recent considerations: a research assignment that led to my library career, the strange world of mathematics and Cincinnati mangoes. We recently served stuffed bell peppers to a friend who hails from Cincinnati who referred to the peppers as mangoes. “Why do some people in Cincinnati call green peppers ‘mangoes’?,” a Cincinnati Enquirer article by Briana Rice quoted “The Dictionary of Regional English” saying “Pennsylvania, Illinois, Ohio and Indiana all use the name mango for green peppers …. in 18th-century England there was a demand for Indian-style pickles like fruit mangos stuffed with spices and kept in a vinegar brine.” Mangoes couldn’t be had in England, and bell peppers were substituted, and the English cookbooks which dominated in mid-18th century America spread the bell pepper-mango confusion.
And why do the British say “maths” instead of “math?” Thesaurus.com reports that “Both math and maths are short for the word mathematics. The word math can refer to either the discipline or subject of mathematics. It can also refer to mathematical procedures …. Math is the preferred term in the United States and Canada. Maths is the preferred term in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and other English-speaking places.” Some of us don’t take quickly to math, and being born in an English-speaking society doesn’t help. That’s described in “The Languages That Make Maths Easier,” a BBC article by David Robson that suggests, “consider the difficulties that a child may face with counting. In English, there is no systematic rule for the naming of numbers. After ten, we have ‘eleven’ and ‘twelve’ and then the teens: ‘thirteen’, ‘fourteen’, ‘fifteen’ and so on …. Even more confusingly, some English words invert the numbers they refer to: the word ‘fourteen’ puts the four first, even though it appears last in the number 14.” By contrast, in Chinese “the word for one is yi, two is er, and ten is shi. Eleven is shi yi (ten-one), twelve is shi er (ten-two) etc. Twenty is er shi (two-ten), twenty-one is er shi yi (two-ten-one). This consistent characteristic is known as linguistic transparency by psychologists.”
A promising online article that required advanced math skills to comprehend was the “Law of Cosmic Censorship” from Astro.vaporia.com, but it offered a intelligible definition: “the law of cosmic censorship (cosmic censorship hypothesis) is that the inside of a black hole cannot be observed. More specifically, it is that the singularity which would logically be at the center of the black hole cannot be observed. The American Heritage Dictionary defined singularity in physics as a “point in spacetime, such as a black hole, at which matter has infinite density and infinitesimal volume and the curvature of spacetime is infinite.” Nothing can escape from black holes’ singularities, so what’s there is invisible. Cosmic censorship reminded me about the first research assignment for my boss in the Texas Legislature, Rep. “Smiling” Dave Allred: find the definition and a concise discussion of “tyranny of the minority.” He sent me to the Legislative Reference Library, where I was helped by the director, Jim Sanders, who later encouraged me to go to library school and while at school hired me as the night reference librarian.
I learned that tyranny of the minority occurs when an extreme, highly motivated and vocal fraction of a group assumes “outsized power in the face of a majority that is either too indifferent or afraid to respond,” like during the election of the U.S. House of Representatives last January, or those self-appointed few who, say under the banner of cultural appropriation, accuse others of inappropriate words or comments since they assume representation of a group and pretend to speak for the entire group.
For example, it’s tyranny of the minority when a small group of parents, who don’t like the contents of some books or school subjects, demand they be banned from public schools and libraries, and thereby preclude the rights of other parents who want those books and topics available for their kids.
This isn’t an abstract situation. Across the country small, conservative groups are banning books, forbidding subjects like racial history and sexuality from being taught, and they don’t stop there. Alaska librarians have recently been physically and financially threatened and harassed because they have books in their libraries the book banners don’t like. In “Up Against the Wall, Librarians,” a Seattle Time article by Danny Westneat from last May, he described how “Arkansas has passed a new law making it a felony for a librarian to loan out what the state deems to be obscene or ‘harmful’ material to a minor. Idaho lawmakers approved a bill that would have subjected its libraries to civil ‘bounties’ of up to $2,500 …. Now Texas, the king of the school textbook industry, has a slew of bills at its state Capitol that target librarians. This follows the news about five incidents in which police showed up at libraries in Texas to interrogate librarians about titles in their collections. ‘The battle to criminally charge Texas librarians has started,’ reads the headline of that Houston Chronicle story.”
In response Seattle’s librarians recently started up a pushback initiative called “Books Unbanned” that allows anybody aged 13 to 26, from anywhere in the U.S., to sign up for a Seattle Public Library card, for free, and check out anything in the library’s digital collection. The youthful age range [was chosen] to fight back at the recent book bans, which have mostly targeted teen or young adult books that are more sexually oriented, or that have gay, trans or racial themes. Seattle is the second library to go guerrilla like this, after Brooklyn.”
Westneat’s mother was a librarian and staunch defender of everyone’s intellectual freedom to make up their own minds by having all points of view represented at libraries. He noted that “One of the groups most energized about challenging library books is called, paradoxically, Moms for Liberty. They have a local chapter here, which, in addition to challenging books that feature ‘critical race theory, sexuality and gender,’ has another list of books that conservative-minded families might read instead …. Well guess what? These books are available at Seattle libraries, too. As are seven books written by Donald Trump… three books by ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson and more than a dozen by conservative favorite Dinesh D’Souza — including the debunked ‘2000 Mules’ about the 2020 election.”
There are a few bad apples in every professional barrel, even librarians and teachers, but for every Heinze Schmit — an unemployed teacher who in 1913 carried out the first documented mass use of a firearm at a school in Germany — there’s a bunch of Carter G. Woodsons. Woodson’s parents were both freed slaves when he was born in 1875. His dad was illiterate, but his mom had been taught to read by her last owner, and she taught her son. Helping work the family farm precluded attending school regularly, so his mom’s brothers, who were also literate, tutored him until he mastered the basic school subjects. After working in steel mills he attended high school at age 20, and then college until he became the second African American to win a PhD from Harvard (W.E.B. Du Bois was the first).
Woodson taught in elementary classroom, became a high school principal and eventually taught at several Black colleges. Although a dues-paying member of the American Historical Association, they wouldn’t let him attend their conferences, so he founded the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, the Journal of Negro History, and African American-owned Associated Publishers Press. And he wrote a number of Negro history texts as well as “Mis-Education of the Negro,” which documented how Black people were indoctrinated, rather than taught, during the Jim Crow Era. In the 1930s teachers like Tessie McGee, according to Harvard Magazine, secretly taught Negro “students black history and culture — stories of enslavement and oppression, rebellion and escape, achievements and contributions to the modern world,” concepts forbidden by the all-white departments of education and local school boards. McGee displayed approved official curriculum prominently on her desk but kept one of Woodson’s textbooks of African American history open on her lap reading passages from it aloud to the class and switching if anyone came into the room unexpectedly. That’s a lesson all young Americans should learn about.
At least 30 states have passed laws forbidding the teaching of Critical Race Theory, which Harvard Magazine describes as “an academic (and, until recently, narrowly defined) concept developed at Harvard Law School in the 1970s, which now has become a catch-all term to describe almost any field or subject — or book, or writer, or even individual word — related to the study of race and racism.” Some parents are so worried about teaching subjects that might make their children uncomfortable, like racism, they don’t want them taught to any students at all. As Jodi Picoult said, “There is absolutely nothing wrong with a parent deciding a certain book is not right for her child. There is a colossal problem with a parent deciding that, therefore, no child should be allowed to read that book.” According to the Washington Post Editorial Board’s “How to Block the Book Banning Bandwagon,” the “best option is to oppose book bans where they begin — at the level of local activists and school boards — by pushing educational officials to respect students’ interest to learn.” The censorship issue is beginning to be taken to the state level in Illinois where Governor Pritzker recently signed a new law wherein public libraries in that state could lose state funding if they remove books and other materials from their shelves “for partisan or doctrinal reasons.” The Governor said, “Book bans are about censorship, marginalizing ideas and facts. Regimes ban books, not democracies.”
As author Laurie Halse Anderson said, “Censorship is the child of fear, the father of ignorance, and the weapon of tyrants.” Amen.