There was a cute woman in Ester,
Who thought that her hubby might fester.
As a true devotee
Of the great PO’B
So she sent him where he’d cease to pester.
It’s true, my housemate for the past half-century admires my admiration of Patrick O’Brian, the great English author, without sharing it to the same lofty extent, and for my 50th birthday she packed me off to Portsmouth, England to attend a symposium on him. While visiting London beforehand for a few days, I stayed at the Lear House, a most pleasant B&B two blocks from Hyde Park, where ornithological artwork by Edward Lear, a former owner, graced the walls, and my single room was as tiny as the traditional English breakfast was enormous. Every inch a Victorian, Lear was among the leading artists of birdlife as well as an accomplished musician and composer, but his lasting fame came from popularizing limericks, which was only a sideline hobby. A limerick is, “a humorous verse form of 5 anapestic lines with a rhyme scheme aabba,” according to Macmillan Dictionary, with “anapestic” being an adjective describing the metric foot of a poem as being “characterized by two short syllables followed by a long one.”
Here’s an anonymous example:
“The limerick packs laughs anatomical
Into space that is quite economical.
But the good ones I’ve seen.
So seldom are clean.
And the clean ones so seldom are comical.”
Lear’s limericks are hardly knee-slappers to modern readers, but his 1846 bestseller “A Book of Nonsense,” was enormously popular. The Oxford English Dictionary describes Lear as “the parent of modern nonsense writers,” and an OxfordBibliographies.com article by Anna Barton adds that “it is certainly the case that ‘modern nonsense’ originates with Lear and Lewis Carroll in the mid-19th century. However, it is equally true that the work of Lear and Carroll also belongs to a much older literary tradition that might be traced back to 11th-century England or even further.”
Here are a couple of Lear’s most popular:
“There was an Old Man with a beard,
Who said, ‘It is just as I feared!
Two Owls and a Hen,
Four Larks and a Wren,
Have all built their nests in my beard!’” and “There was an Old Person of Buda,
Whose conduct grew ruder and ruder;
Till at last, with a hammer,
They silenced his clamour,
By smashing that Person of Buda.”
Getting 21st century brains around what made those lines hilarious to Victorians takes some doing. The Arts and Popular Culture Encyclopedia article on “Literary Nonsense” makes a good stab at it, saying it “uses sensical and nonsensical elements to defy language conventions or logical reasoning ... The effect of nonsense is often caused by an excess of meaning, rather than a lack of it … Nonsense literature is effective because of the human desire to find meaning everywhere, in everything, and where perhaps none exists.” Or as the poet T.S. Eliot said, nonsense “is not a vacuity or sense; it is a parody of sense, and that is the sense of it.”
The origins of literary nonsense, like the limerick, “are divided into two branches. The first and older branch is traced back to the folk tradition, folktales, dramas, rhymes, songs, and games, such as the nursery rhyme ‘Hey Diddle Diddle’ … The second, newer branch of literary nonsense has its origins in the intellectual absurdities of court poets, scholars, and intellectuals of various kinds. These writers often created sophisticated nonsense forms of Latin parodies, religious travesties and political satire. Today’s literary nonsense comes from a combination of both branches. Though not the first to write this hybrid kind of nonsense, Edward Lear developed and popularized it.” Lear, the 20th of his mother’s 21 children, was sickly and sad throughout his life. His stockbroker father went broke and died when Lear was four, leaving his big brood penniless, and he and his sister Ann had to leave the family home. She was 21 years older and raised and lived with him for 50 years, nursing him through his epileptic seizures, bronchitis, asthma, and partial blindness. Details of his sad personal life can be found in a good biography in our library: “Mr. Lear: A Life of Art and Nonsense” by Jenny Unglow.
For plain old limericks, let me direct you to “The Omnificent English Dictionary In Limerick Form,” (OEDLIF), whose “primary goal in compiling this dictionary is to write at least one limerick for each meaning of each and every word in the English language. Our best limericks will clearly define their words in a humorous or interesting way, although some may provide more entertainment than definition, or vice versa.” Anyone can submit suitable limericks, but so far the site’s only accepting limericks describing words beginning with the letter Aa-Hi, and the “estimated date of completion of The OEDILF is 3 Nov 2063.”
Here’s a sample of the “acicular” entries:
“One rule that deserves strict adherence:
From pointy things, keep a safe clearance.
I avoid, in particular,
Any object acicular
(‘Resembling a pin in appearance.’)”
A personal favorite is,
“A mosquito cried out in pain:
‘A chemist has poisoned my brain!’
The cause of his sorrow
was para-dichloro-
diphenyltrichloroethane” (aka DDT).
We have to extract humor where we can in this world of woe, but when it comes to literary nonsense, I prefer the gentler version provided by Carl Sandberg. Sandberg’s one of our nation’s greatest poets, but before earning a living with his pen, he left school at 13 in 1891 to drive a milk wagon, then worked as a hotel porter, brick layer, farm laborer, hotel servant, and coal-heaver before breaking into newspapers. He became an ardent socialist and met his wife Lillian, sister to photographer Edward Steichen, through working for the party. They had three daughters whom he nicknamed Spink, Skabootch, and Swipes, and entertained with made-up tales that were published in 1922 as “Rootabaga Stories.”
These yarns, according to Wikipedia, “were born of Sandburg’s desire for ‘American fairy tales’ to match American childhood. He felt that the European stories involving royalty and knights were inappropriate, and so set his stories in a fictionalized American Midwest called “the Rootabaga country” with fairy-tale concepts such as corn fairies mixed with farms, trains, sidewalks, and skyscrapers. A large number of the stories are told by the Potato Face Blind Man, an old minstrel of the Village of Liver-and-Onions who hangs out in front of the local post office” who “knows, it seems, that young people are young no matter how many years they live; that there are children born old and brought up to be full of fear; that a young heart keeps young by a certain measure of fooling as the years go by; that men and women old in years sometimes keep a fresh child heart and, to the last, salute the dawn and the morning with a mixture of reverence and laughter.”