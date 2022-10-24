Museums are among my favorite places to be, and I agree with Sister Wendy Beckett that “A country that has few museums is both materially poor and spiritually poor … Museums, like theaters and libraries, are a means to freedom.”
It’s also true I still carry a torch for Sister Wendy Beckett, despite her passing in 2018, for through her books and documentaries she swept me off my feet, taking me to the world’s great museums and enlightening me about fascinating aspects of works of art through her gentle, concise commentaries. I’m not alone in my admiration for this nun; her fanbase is multinational and huge. American professor and political commentator Robert Reich agreed with Sister Wendy and me, writing that “A society — any society — is defined as a set of mutual benefits and duties embodied most visibly in public institutions: public schools, public libraries, public transportation, public hospitals, public parks, public museums, public universities, and so on.”
Wendy Beckett was born in South Africa in 1930 and was educated in England, graduating with highest honors from Oxford, which took some doing since she’d joined the Sisters of Notre Dame lived in a convent and maintained a strict code of silence. She returned to South Africa to teach, but her health forced her to move back to England in 1970. There she received papal permission to become a consecrated virgin and hermit and, living thereafter in prayerful silence in an isolated trailer, her only human contact coming when she received food deliveries from her prioress. However, Sister Wendy allotted herself two daily hours of work to earn her living. In 1980, after decades of focusing on translating Latin, she decided to turn to a subject that had interested her: art.
In 1988 Sister Wendy’s book, “Contemporary Women Artists,” was published, the first of 39. During the book’s writing, she needed weekly medical treatments, and a BBC television chef named Delia Smith, who’d converted to Catholicism, volunteered to drive her to the hospital and to visit the artists for researching her first book. They also visited museums, where Sister Wendy described aspects of the paintings to Delia. A film crew overheard her commentaries and asked to tape her, the recording was passed to a BBC producer, and that led to her first documentary: “Sister Wendy’s Odyssey,” a tour of six of Britain’s finest art museums. Seven more documentaries followed, and, with her deep insights, obvious affection for her subject, and her endearing voice, each is a thoroughly enjoyable treat (and freely available at our public library).
In my mind, museums and libraries are both synonymous with memory; they not only create memories for their visitors, but in a sense they themselves are filled with memories, for that’s one way of describing the art and artifacts they contain. However, what exactly is memory? According to “How Memory Works,” an article from Harvard’s Derek Bok Center for Teaching and Learning, “In its simplest form, memory refers to the continued process of information retention over time. It is an integral part of human cognition, since it allows individuals to recall and draw upon past events to frame their understanding of and behavior within the present … a framework through which to make sense of the present and future” and “There are three main processes that characterize how memory works.” These are encoding (“the process through which information is learned”), storage (“how, where, how much, and how long encoded information is retained within the memory system”), and retrieval, “the process through which individuals access stored information.” The encoding, storage, and recall of memories certainly all apply to the museum and library experiences.
Some places are richer in those memory troves than others. Paris leads the pack with 297 museums with Moscow close behind with 261. New York City is a piker by comparison with only 140, while Fairbanks only has 18, and poor Anchorage only 15. But there are museums and there are museums; consider the strange ones in Kobe, Japan. Andrew Baggarly’s article in TheAthletic.com reports that it’s home to the Kobe Lamp Museum which “showcases the history of lighting,” and the Lampwork Glass Museum, “the only museum in the world that exhibits glassworks created by a technique known as lampworking, which Wikipedia describes as “a type of glasswork in which a torch or lamp is used to melt the glass. Once in a molten state, the glass is formed by blowing and shaping with tools and hand movements ... the earliest verifiable lampworked glass is probably a collection of beads thought to date to the fifth century BC.”
You can make your own modern bead there, but don’t expect free samples at the Kobe Beef Gallery, but they do have a restaurant. “Two small cups” of coffee can be obtained by visiting the UCC Coffee Museum (UCC is Japan’s largest coffee company) but their “ultra-rare pour-over from the French Island of Reunion will run you 10,000 yen (about $70). The “wonders of technology” and “importance of craftsmanship” are on display at the Kawasaki Good Times World — besides motorcycles, Kawasaki manufactures heavy equipment, aerospace and defense equipment, robots, turbines and much more. A livelier time can be had at the Anpanman Children’s Museum. Anpanman is a beloved character in books and anime films; his head’s made of anpan, a sweet roll filled with bean paste, and he’s forever battling Baikinman, “an anthropomorphic Demonic germ who looks like a fly with large teeth, pink eyes, purple lips, two antennas, fly-like wings, a purple nose, a zigzag-shaped tail, a black furry body, and a slimy blue tongue.” But that’s not all! Kobe’s home to the Rokko International Music Box Museum,the Takenaka Carpentry Tools Museum, the Japanese Museum of Anesthesiology (free admission and a complimentary keychain featuring Hello Kitty in surgical scrubs), the Kobe Trick-Art Museum that features optical illusion, and a museum of parasitology.
Baseball fans of the Texas Rangers, Chicago White Sox, and LA Dodgers might remember that Yu Darvish, the Japanese pitcher who played for those teams, hails from Kobe. Sure enough, there the Yu Darvish Museum features all his childhood awards, diagrams of his hand and foot size, a virtual batting cage where you can try to hit some of Darvish’s 14 types of pitches, plus a number of amazingly lifelike full-size models. In one, “Darvish is frozen in mid-delivery in a Texas Rangers uniform, his jaw clenched in considerable effort. There are beads of perspiration on his upper lip. There is hair on his arms.” Every single hair.
Back in Fairbanks, “one of the more dangerous parts of the country” and “the worst city to live in Alaska,” according to 247wallst.com (“an independent financial news and opinion website focused on the US and global equity markets), we’re disparaged because of our high crime rate (double the national average) and the fact that “Fairbanks residents are more likely to be financially disadvantaged than those in the rest of Alaska.” They add that “It is important to note that the cities on this list rank poorly compared to other places within their respective state and do not necessarily rank poorly on a national level.”
That horrible assessment comes from looking at our community through only a couple of arbitrary lenses. When I consider life in Fairbanks, I remember that we possess the best public library and highest level of library use in the state, the most vibrant cultural scene per capita, and a true sense of community, not to mention the outstanding Museum of the North, and many other attributes that the Wall Street pundits forgot to include. Like libraries, museums are filled with past greatness, and are worth unhurried, open-minded visits.
As Winston Churchill noted, “The farther backward you can look, the farther forward you are likely to see.”
Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. He can be reached at hillofbooks@gmail.com.