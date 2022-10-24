Museum of the North

The Museum of the North. UAF photo

Museums are among my favorite places to be, and I agree with Sister Wendy Beckett that “A country that has few museums is both materially poor and spiritually poor … Museums, like theaters and libraries, are a means to freedom.”

It’s also true I still carry a torch for Sister Wendy Beckett, despite her passing in 2018, for through her books and documentaries she swept me off my feet, taking me to the world’s great museums and enlightening me about fascinating aspects of works of art through her gentle, concise commentaries. I’m not alone in my admiration for this nun; her fanbase is multinational and huge. American professor and political commentator Robert Reich agreed with Sister Wendy and me, writing that “A society — any society — is defined as a set of mutual benefits and duties embodied most visibly in public institutions: public schools, public libraries, public transportation, public hospitals, public parks, public museums, public universities, and so on.”

Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. He can be reached at hillofbooks@gmail.com.