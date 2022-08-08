Corpse Talk

DK Publishing

Historical monarchs and rulers are interviewed from the grave in the children’s graphic novel, “Corpse Talk: Kings and Queens and other Royal Rotters” by Adam and Lisa Murphy.

She was known as Maud to the Saxon serfs, and Matilda in the Latin by the nobility, but either way she was the ill-tempered empress of the English-Normandy empire that was established by her granddad, William, whom his Saxon serfs called The Conqueror. Matilda was overly acerbic, according to the public library’s nonfiction graphic novel titled “Corpse Talk: Queens & Kings and Other Royal Rotters” by Adam and Lisa Murphy. She had some cause for her irritability; at age 8 she was married off to the Holy Roman Emperor, Henry V, but she loved that part of her life. As the Murphys suppose she said, “I was the first lady of Europe’s most powerful empire! I was loved and respected, and everyone had to do what I said.” Then her worm turned when her big brother died in the White Ship Disaster.

The White Ship was the vessel carrying William, the 17-year old heir to the English throne, from Normandy to England while his dad, Henry I, was on another, faster ship. William and the entire crew became wildly drunk, decided to take a shortcut to overtake his father, hit a rock and drowned — “sort of a medieval joyriding accident” — and her dad named Matilda the heir apparent. As described in Brewer’s Dictionary of Fact & Fable, the White Ship Disaster was disastrous to the country as well, since William’s “death led to the conflict for the crown between Stephen, who was the grandson of William the Conqueror, and Matilda, or Maud, the daughter of Henry I.” This period was known as the Anarchy; it wasn’t the first Plantagenet civil war — her uncles had one following the Conqueror’s death — but this conflict ground on for 15 years, during which Matilda punched the King of Scotland, her uncle, in the head for suggesting she act more civilly, and she was kicked out of London in a popular uprising. Nevertheless, her son won the war and eventually became King Henry II.

Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. He can be reached at hillofbooks@gmail.com.

