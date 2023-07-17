H-E-B

According to Dunnhumby, a customer data science company, H-E-B ranked No. 1 overall in 2022 in their grocery Retailer Preference Index. The index features 63 of the largest retails in the country that sells both food and non-food household items.

Serendipity’s a fascinating creature who regularly guides me to unexpected places.

Reading Herodotus’ description of how that old Persian, Artabanus, tried to pass along good advice. He attempted to convince his nephew, Darius the Great, to not invade Greece until he had a dream wherein a ghost OKed the assault. He then recommended invading and he and Xerxes learned not to trusts ghosts. Earlier, Artabanus had wisely advised his brother, Xerxes the Great, to not invade Scythia, and this led to me learning about entomophagy — the eating of bugs — among other subjects of taste. According to Debra Hamel’s delightful “Reading Herodotus” (which features chapters titled “Mummy Whacking,” “6 Earless Imposters and Randy Mounts,” and “Amasis, the Flatulent Revolutionary”), Artabanus was worried about the Scythians, as well he might.

Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. He can be reached at hillofbooks@gmail.com.