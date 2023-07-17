Serendipity’s a fascinating creature who regularly guides me to unexpected places.
Reading Herodotus’ description of how that old Persian, Artabanus, tried to pass along good advice. He attempted to convince his nephew, Darius the Great, to not invade Greece until he had a dream wherein a ghost OKed the assault. He then recommended invading and he and Xerxes learned not to trusts ghosts. Earlier, Artabanus had wisely advised his brother, Xerxes the Great, to not invade Scythia, and this led to me learning about entomophagy — the eating of bugs — among other subjects of taste. According to Debra Hamel’s delightful “Reading Herodotus” (which features chapters titled “Mummy Whacking,” “6 Earless Imposters and Randy Mounts,” and “Amasis, the Flatulent Revolutionary”), Artabanus was worried about the Scythians, as well he might.
Herodotus had visited the fringes of the Scythian’s territory north of the Black Sea, but his geographical details beyond the coastal regions were shaky. As Hamel wrote, “He is more sure-footed when it comes to describing the Scythians themselves and their customs. They were, it must be said, a rather scary bunch,” for these pastoral nomads were the fiercest horseback archers of their era. They had “a penchant for turning people they didn’t like into clothing and dinnerware.” When a young Scythian warrior killed his first man, he skinned him, tanned the hide, and used it for his saddle blanket. He similarly preserved the scalp, “which was scrubbed clean with an ox rib and kneaded until soft. Herodotus describes the resulting patch of flesh as being ‘like a handtowel.’” He also peeled the victim’s hands with their nails intact to use for his quiver cover.
Bug eating entered into the narrative when Herodotus described the Scythians trying to rally nearby tribes to help resist the Persians. The invaders never caught up with the highly mobile Scythians, who employed a burned-earth policy to deplete the Persians’ supplies, and effectively harassed them with their archery. Some of the Scythians’ neighbors helped against the Persians, and those that didn’t soon found the Scythians leading the Persian horde into their lands to ravage. Among these tribes were the Taurians, “whom Herodotus calls the ‘Man-Eaters,’” the Nueri, who were considered sorcerers, and the Budini, who also “were nomads and, Herodotus says, ‘the only ones in this country to eat lice’.” Some historians believe that Herodotus was mis-translated and meant they ate fir-cones instead of lice, but “the practice of lice-eating is surprisingly widespread in both ancient and modern cultures.”
There’s more than one kind of lice, though. According to Texas Salt Water Fishing Magazine, tongue-eating lice (Cymothoa exigua) are parasites that eat and replace the tongues of their fishy hosts. They’re related to roly poly pill bugs and only prey upon certain species of fish. They “are protandrous hermaphrodites, meaning they begin life as males and mature into females.” The young “use their sense of smell to find a new host. Then they wait for the fish to pass above them and launch themselves directly upwards,” and enter through the gills. “If there is already a female in residence in the mouth, they remain in the gills as males, ready to mate with the female. However, if the tongue is still available, then the first male to mature as a female lays claim, and any others still in the gills remain male …. Their eyes shrink, their legs get longer, and their body gets three times bigger …. The method of reproduction is sexual, and females carry the eggs in a marsupium-like structure until they are ready to hatch …. The female attaches herself to the base of the fish’s tongue with the help of her seven pairs of legs, severing the blood vessels. She then feeds on the blood of the doomed part of the tongue, releasing anticoagulants so that the blood flow does not stop, until the majority of the tongue finally atrophies from lack of blood and falls off. The parasite then becomes the functional tongue of the fish, which is able to use the parasite just like a normal tongue.”
That’s interesting, but inquiring minds want to know what do human head lice taste like.
Timesof Israel.com adds that “Lice have accompanied mankind’s many evolutionary forms for 6-7 million years” and includes “a sprinkling of fun lice facts.” For example, there are three types that dine on humans, for the critters specialize on either the head, body or pubic areas, they bite and feed about five times per day, and they can’t jump or fly. But, more to the point, PetWhisperer.com says they are “very small insects with little meat, and their taste is similar to shrimp.” Cicadas are meatier bugs, according to FarmersAlmanac.com’s “10 Best Edible Insects We Dare You to Try,” and they’re so “delicious roasted over an open fire” they’re called “the shrimp of the land.” Scorpions, on the other hand, are skewered, fried, and roasted over open coals in China and Thailand and taste “similar to softshell crab.” And “it takes a lot of ants to make a meal,” and “their flavor is sour, more like vinegar, while fattier Thai wax worms are “somewhat like pine nuts when roasted.” However, woodlice (our pill bugs) also taste shrimpy.
Leonid Brezhnev was a man of strong appetites. In fact he once lamented, “One sits the whole day at the desk and appetite is standing next to me. ‘Away with you,” I say. But Comrade Appetite does not budge.” It might take a hike when confronted with rodeo-flavored handsoaps — viz. Texas Rodeo, Texas Rodeo Snowcone and Texas Rodeo Funnelcake — marketed by the Texas grocery store chain H-E-B. I’ve been around enough rodeos to not want those suds near me. Nonetheless, they’re nowhere near items listed in ScienceAlert.com’s “These Are The Worst Smells in The World, According to Science.” These include the planet Uranus (it’s blanketed in hydrogen sulfide and smells like rotten eggs), the lesser anteater (“five to seven times smellier than the infamous skunk”), and Vieux Boulogne, “the smelliest cheese in the world” (“like a cow’s behind”). Speaking of which, the founder of the H-E-B stores was Howard Edward Butt from Kerrville, Texas. His father had TB and his mother supported the family by opening a small store with a $60 stock in 1905. Howard delivered groceries on horseback and began managing the store when he was 16. After graduating from high school, he hitchhiked to California, stopped by Jack London’s ranch and introduced himself, and picked grapes for his return train fare. Back home he expanded the Butt Grocery to other Texas towns, and by 1940s he’d air conditioned the stores and changed the company name to the more palatable H-E-B. By 1976 the H-E-B milk plant and bakery were largest in the state, and today H-E-B’s 400 stores make them one of the nation’s largest independently owned food retailers.
There’s a reason H-E-B regularly ranks first in the nation among all grocery chains by the respected dunnhumby polls: It is notably community conscious. When Covid first emerged, the H-E-B emergency preparedness team began tracking the virus’s spread, established a command center, and ran simulations of how the pandemic might impact their operations. According to “Grocer of the Year: H-E-B,” a grocerydive.com article, it “maintained a steady hand amid the chaos that eventually struck Texas and the rest of the U.S. It rolled out initiatives like social distancing and traffic metering before other chains. Its stores experienced empty shelves just like other retailers, but it kept supplies strong in core categories like meat, produce and dairy, in no small part thanks to owning many of its own manufacturing plants and having strategically placed warehouses throughout the Lone Star State.”
That strikes home to those of us living where there’s only a five-day supply of essential foods. In addition, “H-E-B established a dedicated delivery service for people aged 60 and older,” and “while other grocers were winding down their employee raises, it instituted permanent wage increases for its team members. In October, eight months after the pandemic began in earnest, it gave workers a $500 bonus.” As a NYTimes headline stated after the ice storm that crippled Texas in 2022, “Texans Needed Food and Comfort After a Brutal Storm. As Usual, They Found It at H-E-B.” The article noted that people buy T-shirts that say “H-E-B for President” because the stores have “made a conscious choice to stay rooted to the idea of being a good neighbor. ‘It’s like H-E-B is the moral center of Texas,’ said Stephen Harrigan, a novelist and journalist who lives in Austin. ‘There seems to be in our state a lack of real leadership, a lack of real efficiency, on the political level. But on the business level, when it comes to a grocery store, all of those things are in place.’”
It’s too bad H-E-B limits themselves mostly to Texas. A glance at Alaska’s food supply crisis, the reduced inventories and unresponsiveness of local grocery store chains, and the lack of leadership in Juneau all show that we could sure use a better moral center hereabouts.
As the Duchess told Alice in her “Adventures in Wonderland,” “Everything’s got a moral, if only you can find it.”