The college where I matriculated, Austin College (Texas’ oldest college — Sam Houston was a founder) is a small liberal arts school.
It’s under the auspices of the Presbyterian Church which, like many modern institutions, has changed a lot over the centuries. Religious services weren’t required, but everyone had to attend at least some of the monthly “convocations” at which prominent people from all sorts of endeavors held fourth for an hour. The first convocation I attended featured the seminal thinker Buckminster Fuller, the American architect, designer, philosopher, and futurist who’s best known as the creator of the geodesic dome.
Fuller held dozens of U.S. patents and authored over 30 books, including one published shortly before the aforementioned talk that’s highly relevant to today’s climate crisis, “Operating Manual for the Spaceship Earth.” In it, Fuller described Earth as a solar-powered spaceship that’s amazingly resilient but only equipped with a finite amount of resources — air, water, etc. — for sustaining life, and he urged working toward harboring those reserves globally. Fuller’s convocation speech touched upon other profound considerations as well, bouncing from one to another until a sort of capstone thought unified them with a bang. Listening took some doing, for he was ancient, wearing Coke-bottle lens glasses, with hearing aid wires bowing out of each ear, and he spoke in a soft monotone that wasn’t helped by the auditorium’s poor sound system. Yet his message was profound. I immediately bought a copy of “Spaceship Earth,” had some of my mental doors cracked ajar, and it resides today among my “most important books.”
Just like the librarians of 5,000 years ago, modern librarians collect information, organize and protect it, and disseminate it to those having access to it. But in some respects libraries have changed enormously in how they go about those fundamental functions, especially since the computer age arose. That’s why you can now experience “Everything I Know: Buckminster Fuller’s Visionary Lectures Free Online” courtesy of OpenCulture.com. According to their website, “Open Culture scours the web for the best educational media. We find the free courses and audio books you need, the language lessons & educational videos you want, and plenty of enlightenment in between.” That includes the full 42 hours of “Everything I Know” on video recordings. Open Culture presentations include those by Carl Sagan, Joseph Campbell, Leonard Bernstein, Toni Morrison and many others, as well as 1,700 free courses, 1,150 movies, 1,000 audio books, as well as podcasts, textbooks, even degree programs.
Open Culture is part of the larger Internet Archive, a San Francisco nonprofit, which describes itself as “a digital library of Internet sites and other cultural artifacts in digital form. Like a paper library, we provide free access to researchers, historians, scholars, people with print disabilities, and the general public. Our mission is to provide Universal Access to All Knowledge.” It was founded in 1996 to archive the Internet since, “Like newspapers, the content published on the web was ephemeral — but unlike newspapers, no one was saving it. Today we have 25-plus years of web history accessible through the Wayback Machine and we work with 950-plus library and other partners through our ‘Archive-It’ program to identify important web pages.” That includes 625 billion web pages, 38 million books, 14 million audio recordings (including 240,000 concerts), 7 million videos (including 2 million television news programs, and 70,000 software applications. The Wayback Machine is the Internet Archive’s portal to freely search for webpages from the past. A search for “climate crisis,” for example, produced, among scores of other organization’s pages, “ClimateCrisisCoalition.org,” where that site’s 1,797 different webpages and 128 images are listed.
It is an amazing time for libraries and information technology, but so was 800 CE, when Harun al-Rashid, the Abbasid Caliph in Baghdad (who’s often considered to be the founder of the Islamic Golden Age), created his “House of Wisdom,” one of the greatest ancient libraries. He also cut a wide swath outside of his empire; Harun had diplomatic relations with the Tang Emperor in China, who wanted his help fighting the Tibetans, and he exchanged embassies with Charlemagne, who sought Harun’s support against a mutual Muslim rival, the Emirate of Spanish Cordoba, whose army invaded Gaul periodically. In one such incursion in 778 CE, one of Charlemagne’s favorites, Roland, died fighting a rear-guard action and wound up a literary hero in “The Song of Roland.” Charlemagne and Harun exchanged ambassadors and gifts, including an elaborate water clock Harun gave his fellow ruler. As described in Lapham’s Quarterly, it was “a mechanical clock powered by water. At noon a weight dropped, bells sounded, and twelve brass horsemen emerged from twelve windows.” The Franks were flummoxed and assumed the clock was possessed with magical properties.
Harun was a successful general, conquering most of the Eastern Roman Empire’s eastern lands, and the resulting booty allowed construction of his great library. He also figures prominently in the classic “One Thousand and One Nights.” Many of its earliest stories were set in Harun’s fabulous court, and King Sharyar, the ruler for whom Scheherazade spun her nightly tales, was based on Harun. He certainly enjoyed feminine company; his Wikipedia article itemizes six favorite wives and 24 concubines from his entourage. His House of Wisdom proved prolific, too, inspiring the founding of similar libraries throughout the Islamic world.
It’s popular among many of today’s architects to design large, urban main libraries that sacrifice the functionality of those institutions to create strikingly beautiful edifices. There’s no reason to not have both attributes, but that union is depressingly rare. It was my good fortune to attend the tough University of Texas Austin graduate library school when Sam Whitten taught there. After the required introductory class, half the incoming class left school one way or the other. The public library section of the class was taught by Sam, whose descriptions of the higher purposes of public libraries — “the people’s university,” “the nation’s defender of intellectual freedom,” “the children’s doorway to reading” — resonated so that I switched from a career in special, for-profit libraries to public libraries with Sam as my advisor.
Sam worked in public libraries far longer than he taught librarians, and his classes were immensely practical. For example, we were given hypothetical budgets and building sites and told to design a public library while accounting for a plethora of considerations (the population to be served, lighting, road access, nearness of schools, available parking, etc.). Satisfying all those aspects is crucial to having efficient, lean-staffed institutions, and our Noel Wien and North Pole Libraries achieve that. Contrast them with the beautiful but poorly designed Loussac Library in Anchorage; it’s a gorgeous edifice that has a number of design faults, the worst being the building’s main power core rising up the middle of all five stories. That means librarians can’t see from one side to the other, so more staff are needed to ward off control, safety, and vandalism concerns; in our local libraries the staff can easily observe most of the public spaces.
The remodel of Noel Wien Library has been kicked down the road since 2005 but is finally being addressed. This old librarian is happy to report that the proposed design is excellent, retaining the library’s balance between beauty and functionality. For as Buckminster Fuller admonished, “We are called to be architects of the future, not its victims.”