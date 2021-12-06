Learning new things isn’t limited to childhood, as my mother recently proved when she insisted that I read a Better Homes and Gardens article, “Perfecting the Egg.” Like most moms, mine introduced me to an immeasurable number of discoveries about the world, and she’s still doing it.
Now I know the best ways to open eggs (tap them on flat surfaces instead of edges of bowls or pans to keep shell shards out of the egg whites), to determine freshness (put them in a glass of water to see if they lay flat, an indication of freshness, or if the large end floats up, a sign of aging), and to make “hardboiled” eggs (steam them instead of boiling them).
Parting from mom’s nest means we have to devise our own methods of coping with life’s challenges by relying on our own creativity and inventiveness. Plato, that old Greek know-it-all, is credited with the “Necessity is the mother of invention” homily, but he actually phrased it, “Our need will be the creator.” On the other hand, Ambrose Bierce, that old American cynic, said “Doubt is the father of invention,” and, according to the Norwegian-American economist Thorstein Veblen, “Invention is the mother of necessity.”
Some inventions are better than others, and some worse. George Dyson’s giant kayak was one of the latter. Wikipedia describes Dyson as “an American non-fiction author and historian of technology” who “has written on a wide range of topics, including the history of computing, the development of algorithms and intelligence communications systems, space exploration, and the design of watercraft.”
In the early 1970s, at age 16 Dyson dropped out of school and moved into a British Columbia treehouse 90 feet above the ground and studied kayaks. Five years later he began constructing an enormous 48-foot kayak complete with dragon’s head on the bow to beat the 30-footers made by Russian explorers of the Northwest.
“While his 48-footer, when rigged with sails, moved well downwind, it was difficult to maneuver at other times.” When he subsequently relocated to Bellingham, WA, Dyson left his mega-kayak in the BC woods, “but the cradle rotted and the kayak fell to the ground where it provided shelter for a stinky otter.
Otherwise, it was in good shape.” He towed the craft to Bellingham, and today Dyson’s big boat resides in his office basement.
New basketball and soccer ball designs are affecting how their sports are played. Etched on my memory is the first day of practice for the first soccer team at my alma mater, Austin College, home of the Fightin’ Kangaroos and the oldest college in Texas.
Only one of us had ever seen a soccer ball before: the foreign student from Albania who owned the ball. Our first game was against the NAIA national champs, and the rest of that initial season was equally hard, as were the balls.
Back in the early 70s, all soccer balls were made of leather, and one of our first lessons was how heavy and slippery the ball became when moist due to rain or dew; seeing guys knocked out by heading wet balls that first season made an impression, so to speak.
In the early 1800s inflated leather balls were made by blowing up pigs’ bladders encased in leather using a piece of clay pipe stem.
In 1862 inflatable rubber bladders for soccer balls were invented by an English leatherworker and part-time ball-maker named H.J. Lindon. It’s worth noting that Lindon was inspired to invent rubber bladders after his wife died from lung disease after blowing up hundreds of pig’s bladders for his old-style balls.
Before Lindon’s innovation, human skulls, hogs’ heads, and bundles of cloth sufficed as balls but couldn’t be kicked far or accurately.
Waterproof synthetic soccer balls were introduced in the 1980s, and they changed the game dramatically.
The new balls had enormous “sweet spots,” enabling kicks to travel much farther and more precisely. The balls were also tackier, and today kickers spin them like baseball pitchers.
Suddenly, balls were not only moving farther and faster, but also curving and dipping, allowing players like David Beckham to “bend” their shots into places impossible for goalies to reach.
The sport’s strategy and tactics changed accordingly, and the game I played 50 years ago differs profoundly from today’s.
Similarly, this year the NBA is using a new ball invented by Wilson instead of the usual Spalding ball which was “softer” and had a different feel, and players’ shooting accuracy has dropped noticeably.
Tuberculosis was raging in the U.S. in the 1890s when the German bacteriologist, Carl Flugge, started looking into ways to curtail it. Using new-fangled (for the 19th century) photography techniques, Flugge studied how far droplets flew from coughers and sneezers.
He divided the droplets into two categories, large ones that flew between 3-6 feet, and small ones that evaporated. That’s where the idea originated of staying 6 feet away from people would mitigate infection.
Now we know that tiny droplets can hang in the air for a considerable time, and if humidity is low, like in Interior Alaska, the large drops can shrink and be airborne longer. Depending on ventilation and air currents, some recent studies show the drops travel up to 26 feet from an infected person.
According to a New Yorker article by Brooke Jarvis, “What Happens When You Breath” Hermann Biggs, a New York City doctor and medical innovator, suggested requiring all suspected cases of TB to be reported to the local health department and tracking everyone the TB patients had been in contact with.
“He also pushed for people to cover their mouths when coughing, and for patients infected with TB to be isolated from healthy people. Twenty years later, even with no advances in medication, Biggs’ careful attention to the sharing of air had helped cut the number of TB cases in the city in half.”
However, Biggs was castigated by other politicians and doctors calling Biggs’ recommendations “aggressive tyrannies” and “offensively dictatorial,” terms similar to those employed by opponents of masking and vaccinations today.
“Eventually, effective antibiotics were introduced, and by the nineteen-fifties TB was considered, in the United States, anyway, to have been more or less conquered by modern medicine. But, in the decades that followed, with the old precautions abandoned, the disease began to spread anew in New York, and there was an additional problem: incomplete treatment could lead to strains that resisted the drugs.
The number of cases per capita doubled between 1980 and 1990. Pulmonologist Michael J. Stephen writes about the debacle in his wide-ranging new book, “Breath Taking: The Power, Fragility, and Future of Our Extraordinary Lungs”: “In a time when we had our most powerful antibiotics, New York was doing worse than Dr. Biggs had done ninety years before, with education and no antibiotics at all.” Invention
Misleading and confusing information abounds in this pandemic era. Fortunately, the American public library was also invented in the late 1800s to provide knowledge that can be relied upon.
They’re packed with dependable sources of information on the most current topics and staffed with highly trained librarians as guides through the information jungle.
If you’re “doing your own research,” the public library is your pal. Seeing how much intentional lies and obfuscations permeate all the medias, and especially the social variety, a recent Pearls Before Swine comic strip came to mind. First panel: Rat says, “Well Pig, I’ve discovered a vaccine.” Pig asks, “For the virus?” Second panel: Rat holds up a book and replies, “Stupidity. It’s called reading.” Third panel: Pig asks, “Does my Facebook feed count?” “Yeah,” Rat responds, “That worsens things.”