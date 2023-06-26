Rigged

It should come as no surprise. Yes, that claw machine at the arcade is rigged.

I know something about bastards, for my father was part of a West Texas quasi-social club called the Bastards of Black Acres.

To say Abilene was a religiously-repressed place is putting it mildly, and the diverse members of the BBA were considered artistic “bohemians,” even though they had a charter and lapel pins. They were diverse but all artistically inclined and included the head of the music department at McMurray College (he built his own Moog synthesizer from scrounged parts in 1963), a western poet (who’d roomed with an ancient real-life gunfighter while in college), a noted painter (who frequented Tahiti), and a B-52 pilot (he brought the semiprecious stone-laden BBA lapel pins back from a tour in Vietnam). Alcohol, food and music were involved at the weekly, men-only meetings on the small farm they dubbed Black Acres for its black, loamy soil — a rarity in that red-clay land. I still admire them all, but the passing years have revealed a variety of less pleasant bastards.

Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. He can be reached at hillofbooks@gmail.com.