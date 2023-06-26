I know something about bastards, for my father was part of a West Texas quasi-social club called the Bastards of Black Acres.
To say Abilene was a religiously-repressed place is putting it mildly, and the diverse members of the BBA were considered artistic “bohemians,” even though they had a charter and lapel pins. They were diverse but all artistically inclined and included the head of the music department at McMurray College (he built his own Moog synthesizer from scrounged parts in 1963), a western poet (who’d roomed with an ancient real-life gunfighter while in college), a noted painter (who frequented Tahiti), and a B-52 pilot (he brought the semiprecious stone-laden BBA lapel pins back from a tour in Vietnam). Alcohol, food and music were involved at the weekly, men-only meetings on the small farm they dubbed Black Acres for its black, loamy soil — a rarity in that red-clay land. I still admire them all, but the passing years have revealed a variety of less pleasant bastards.
The word traces back to the early 1200s from the French who spelled it the same way. The Online Etymology Dictionary (OED) said it’s probably a corruption of an earlier French expression. “Fils de bast,” which translates as “packsaddle son,” meaning a child conceived on an improvised bed (saddles often doubled as beds while traveling).” The OED noted that in England of the late 1300s bastard meant “a thing not pure or genuine,” but “its use as a generic vulgar term of abuse for a man is attested from 1830,” and it cited the “Halliwell-Phillips Dictionary of Archaic and Provincial Words” that includes synonyms like “chance-bairn,” “by-blow,” and “gimbo, a bastard’s bastard.” Nowadays, in the panoply of modern invectives, bastard is pretty tame, but it remains a suitable expression of contempt for a bunch of unsavory characters out there, such as the purveyors of arcade claw machines and many eBook publishers.
“Claw Machines Are Rigged — Here’s Why It’s So Hard to Grab That Stuffed Animal,” an article from Vox.com, stated that “It’s not your imagination. Those claw machines are rigged. But they’re rigged in a surprisingly clever way .… The claw is programmed to grab tightly only part of the time …. The machine’s owner can fine-tune the strength of the claw beforehand so that it only has a strong grip a fraction of the time that people play. The owner can manually adjust the ‘dropping skill,’ as well. That means that on a given number of tries, the claw will drop a prize that it’s grabbed before delivering it to you.”
Then there’s the fact that when you “buy” an eBook from Kindle or Nook, you’re really only purchasing a revokable license to look at their copy of the original book, When Kindle decides to alter the text of one of their books, or even remove it altogether, they can do so without notice. It was disturbing a few years ago when Kindle removed George Orwell’s “1984,” of all books, from all Kindle eReaders without notifying their customers. I like eBooks for travel and bedtime reading but own a Kobo. It’s side-lit instead of backlit, which can disturb sleep patterns, and when I buy a Kobo book, I get six downloads of the original book that can’t be altered or withdrawn.
“It’s Their Content, You’re Just Licensing It,” a NYTimes article by Reggie Ugwa from last April, cited unannounced changes Kindle made to parts of R.L. Stine’s “Goosebumps” books and Agatha Christie’s novels. “In each case, e-books that had been published and sold in one form were retroactively (and irrevocably) altered, highlighting what consumer rights experts say is a convention of digital publishing that customers may never notice or realize they signed up for. Buying an e-book doesn’t necessarily mean it’s yours. ‘Nobody reads the terms of service, but these companies reserve the right to go in there and change things around,’ said Jason Schultz, the director of New York University’s Technology Law and Policy Clinic …. ‘They make it feel similar to buying a physical book, but in reality, it’s 180 degrees different,’ he added. Automatic e-book updates are a common feature of many popular e-book platforms, including Amazon’s Kindle and Google Play. A typical update might change a book’s cover art to match a new film or television adaptation or add material in response to new developments in a story. But publishers can issue updates for any reason and generally don’t identify or explain them. Schultz said, ‘If these companies are going to reserve all these rights to remove or change things at any moment, that should be something they tell you right up front in big letters, not the fine print’.”
We Kobo users have one less regret to fret over, but there are plenty of regrets to rue, as discussed in “The Biggest Wastes of Time We Regret When We’re Older,” an online column by Kristen Wong, including “not asking for help,” “trying to make bad relationships work,” and especially “dwelling on your mistakes and shortcomings.” So, I won’t regret purchasing a used copy of “The Bedtime Books of Bastards” on a whim, even though it contains no foreword (“written by someone other than the author and tells the reader why they should read the book”), preface (“written by the author and tells the readers how and why the book came into being”), or introduction (“introduces readers to the main topics”). It does possess a misleading explanatory subtitle: “A Rich Collection of Counterirritants to the Exasperations of Contemporary Life.” It’s actually a series of brief, chatty biographies of bad people from remote history, and not particularly rich nor much of a counterirritant, especially for bedtime reading. Nonetheless, one inclusion among the bastards, Titus Oates, leaped out since I’m an admirer of Samuel Pepys, the 17th century author of the greatest diary, which he kept from 1660-1669. Pepys rose from being a naval clerk to reorganizing and building the British navy and becoming one of King James II’s closest advisors. Then he was accused of being a covert Catholic and trying to assassinate the King. Titus Oates, a chronic criminal and liar, almost singlehandedly fueled what became known as the Popish Plot, the Restoration equivalent of Q-Anon, and caused the deaths of hundreds of innocent people.
Oates was notable for his prodigious memory and his ugly mug, which the poet John Dryden described in verse as “Sunk were his eyes, his voice was harsh and loud.” Most everyone who knew him were less kind. He was born into a family of ribbon weavers, but his father was a Cambridge man. So was Titus for several years before being asked to leave (his tutor referred to him as “the great dunce”). Nonetheless, he claimed a degree in London, was ordained in the Anglican Church and decided to become a schoolmaster. After unsuccessfully spreading a rumor that the schoolmaster he hoped to replace was having an illicit affair with a student, he was charged with perjury and skedaddled to London where he acquired a naval chaplain position. Within a year Oates was convicted of sodomy at sea, a hanging offense in the British Navy, but they didn’t hang the clergymen and dismissed him. Then, at age 28, Oates converted to Catholicism, attended two Jesuit seminaries in Europe but was expelled from both. Back in London, Oates hooked up with Israel Tonge, a rabid anti-Catholic, who gave him money and helped write a manuscript that claimed Oates had infiltrated the Jesuits and learned of their plans to assassinate King Charles II. You can read Oates’ “An exact discovery of the mystery of iniquity as it is now in practice amongst the Jesuits and other their emissaries : with a particular account of their antichristian and devillish policy” courtesy of the University of Pennsylvania libraries, but it’s hardly worth it, being almost completely false. Oates accused hundreds of innocent Englishmen as assassination plotters (including Sam Pepys), even high-born persons. Other real bastards sought to advance themselves by eliminating competition for power through joining Oates’ bandwagon. They avidly whipped up public support for what became infamously known as “the Popish Plot.”
As defined by Litcharts.com, a division of SparkNotes, a CliffsNotes competitor, the Popish Plot was “a conspiracy engineered by Titus Oates between 1678 and 1681 in England, in which he maintained that a Catholic conspiracy to assassinate King Charles II was underway. The Popish Plot was a farce, and no evidence was ever found to support it, but it resulted in the execution of 22 innocent people and led directly to the Exclusion Crisis. For three years Oates led a bloody purge before being convicted of sedition and “sentenced for life with the added caveat of being whipped on the streets of the city for five days every year.” Dryden tried to use his poetry to illuminate the ridiculousness of Oates’ deadly antics and besought the people of England to see them as a sham concocted to drum up anti-Catholic sentiment.
An allegory between the Popish Plot and Jan. 6, 2021 is easy to make, and fitting to Bret Harte’s poetry about regretting: “If, of all sad words of tongue or pen, The saddest are, ‘It might have been,’ More sad are those we daily see, ‘It is, but it hadn’t ought to be.’”
