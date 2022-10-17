Will Rogers’ words, “If there are no dogs in Heaven, then when I die, I want to go where they went,” came to mind while musing about my beloved old dog’s recent passing, driving into town with that taste of winter on the wind, and feeling blue. Then Carl Jung and B.B. King came to my rescue.
My thoughts about canine companionship were sparked by reading a couple of recent articles. “What Do Dogs Know about Us,” a TheAtlantic.com article by Alexandra Horowitz, is more of an essay. “People wonder not just what their dogs are thinking but what they are thinking about them, whether they see through our deceits or feel the love we feel for them. Science is quiet on what they know about us. But to be sure, they are thinking about us, and it is striking to be held in their gaze.” “They learn our habits well enough to show us when we veer from them; they anticipate our actions even before we are aware of them. And yet they level no judgment, as happy to see you on the toilet as at the door … Barks, whines, and growls aside, dogs mostly talk with us through actions … Barks, whines, and growls aside, dogs mostly talk with us through actions … Not only are they very good at looking at our faces; they are also skilled at reading those faces to get information about the mind behind them. When looking at our faces, dogs appear to see more than just an array of parts; they seem to understand that our eyes — and our gazes — hold meaning. Gazes relay emotion, convey attention, and impart information.”
The second article, “The Animal Translators,” by the NYTimes’ Emily Anthes, is straight reporting on how scientists are deciphering the languages of animals. She begins by describing research on naked mole lingo. “The wrinkled, whiskered rodents, which live, like many ants do, in large, underground colonies, have an elaborate vocal repertoire. They whistle, trill and twitter; grunt, hiccup and hiss. And when two of the voluble rats meet in a dark tunnel, they exchange a standard salutation. They’ll make a soft chirp, and then a repeating soft chirp … They have a little conversation.”
Recordings from seven mole rat colonies showed that “Not only did each mole rat have its own vocal signature, but each colony had its own distinct dialect, which was passed down, culturally, over generations. During times of social instability — as in the weeks after a colony’s queen was violently deposed — these cohesive dialects fell apart. When a new queen began her reign, a new dialect appeared to take hold.”
This sort of artificial intelligence breakthrough is due to the advent of machine-learning systems “which use algorithms to detect patterns in large collections of data,” and “have excelled at analyzing human language, giving rise to voice assistants that recognize speech, transcription software that converts speech to text and digital tools that translate between human languages.” University of Washington researchers developed “DeepSqueak” software that can “distinguish between the complex, songlike calls that the animals make when they’re feeling good and the long, flat ones they make when they are not.” It’s also been adapted for other species, such as lemurs and marine mammals.
Carl Jung and B.B. King were in the car with me driving into town; B.B. was on the music playlist I was listening to, and under the seat was my copy of “The Portable Jung,” edited by Joseph Campbell. There’s a copy at our own well-appointed Noel Wien Library, too, as well there should be, for Jung was nothing if not a translator of human consciousness. Oh, he had his foibles — cigars and womanizing among them — but he was a great man with many marvelous insights into the fundaments of how our thinking and awareness evolve as we age. As described in an AcademyOfIdeas.com article, “Jung believed that most cases of anxiety and depression are not the product of a faulty brain, but of a faulty way of life. The first step in Jung’s method of treatment, therefore, was not a drug prescription, but a dose of psychological insight — insight regarding what to expect from life and insight into what it takes to change. With respect to the former, Jung noted that many people believe that life should be easy, suffering kept to a minimum and difficulties avoided. But Jung would be blunt with his patients telling them that life is not easy, and comfort and peace are not our natural state. Or as Jung wrote: ‘In the last resort it is highly improbable that there could ever be a therapy that got rid of all difficulties. Man needs difficulty; they are necessary for health. What concerns us here is only an excessive amount of them.’”
“Senior Circles: Jung’s Theories Give Meaning to an Aging Population,” a Baltimore Sun article by Pat Farmer, said that “Jung offers a positive, life-enhancing approach to aging in which psychological and spiritual development is possible across the life span. People in the second half of life can work toward the possibility of continuing creativity and fulfillment, and a deepening of spirituality. The key is to turn inward during the second half of life. It is a journey of self-exploration and inner discovery that Jung called “individuation,” which is the central concept of analytical psychology. We can discover and build on our inner life, opening ourselves up to new ideas and experiences, continuing to grow and learn as we age, leading to a new sense of meaning and purpose in our life. This process of looking inward can open us to new ways of thinking about ourselves, our identities and the past and lead to the formation of new values and goals that can bring vitality and energy to our lives as we age. We can be open to conscious grieving and let go of goals that we did not achieve earlier in life. We can refocus our energy on those things that we can still achieve during the second half of life.”
We are mighty fortunate to have an excellent public library packed with interesting sure to grab and hold our interest, and an animal shelter with plenty of dogs who need loving homes. Jung wrote that “we cannot live the afternoon of life according to the program of life’s morning; for what was great in the morning will be little in the evening, and what in the morning was true will at evening have become a lie.” As UCLA’s Kathy Gottberg wrote in “Carl Jung and the Art of Aging Well,” “Instead of glorifying the roles we played in the ‘morning’ of our lives, Jung recommends that we let go of what we were and optimistically welcome where we are and where we are going, “He said, ‘... an old man who cannot bid farewell to life appears as feeble and sickly as a young man who is unable to embrace it. And as a matter of fact, it is in many cases a question of the selfsame childish greediness, the same fear, the same defiance and willfulness, in the one as in the other.’”
That’s pretty much what B.B. King told me and Queen Elizabeth in his admonitory song, “Better Not Look Down”.
“I was walking down the street at sunrise one morning in London, England./ And there was a very large Rolls Royce Limousine/ Pulling slowly along the street./ And in that Rolls Royce was the Queen of England, Looking tired,/ Just got back from a party,/ And the Queen leaned out and/ She said: Aren’t you B.B. King? She said: Oh B.B., sometimes it’s so hard to pull things together./ Could you tell me what you think I ought to do?/ And I said: You better not look down/ If you want to keep on flying/ Put the hammer down./ Keep it full speed ahead./ You better not look back,/ Or you might just wind up crying./ You can keep it moving/ If you don’t look down!”
Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. He can be reached at hillofbooks@gmail.com.