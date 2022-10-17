Will Rogers’ words, “If there are no dogs in Heaven, then when I die, I want to go where they went,” came to mind while musing about my beloved old dog’s recent passing, driving into town with that taste of winter on the wind, and feeling blue. Then Carl Jung and B.B. King came to my rescue.

My thoughts about canine companionship were sparked by reading a couple of recent articles. “What Do Dogs Know about Us,” a TheAtlantic.com article by Alexandra Horowitz, is more of an essay. “People wonder not just what their dogs are thinking but what they are thinking about them, whether they see through our deceits or feel the love we feel for them. Science is quiet on what they know about us. But to be sure, they are thinking about us, and it is striking to be held in their gaze.” “They learn our habits well enough to show us when we veer from them; they anticipate our actions even before we are aware of them. And yet they level no judgment, as happy to see you on the toilet as at the door … Barks, whines, and growls aside, dogs mostly talk with us through actions … Barks, whines, and growls aside, dogs mostly talk with us through actions … Not only are they very good at looking at our faces; they are also skilled at reading those faces to get information about the mind behind them. When looking at our faces, dogs appear to see more than just an array of parts; they seem to understand that our eyes — and our gazes — hold meaning. Gazes relay emotion, convey attention, and impart information.”

