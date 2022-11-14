Political forum

The Atlantic magazine referred to Ambrose Bierce, the civil war veteran and author as “The American Cynic,” and for good cause, as readers of his “Devil’s Dictionary” can attest.

That was named by the American Revolution Bicentennial Administration as one of “the 100 Greatest Masterpieces of American Literature,” and it’s free online at the DevilsDictionary.com and in print at our public library, including an edition illustrated by Gahan Wilson. A cynic? Bierce’s definition of “love” was “a temporary insanity curable by marriage,” and politeness: “the most acceptable hypocrisy.” Perhaps Bierce had reason for looking at the world through grim, suspicious eyes. He enlisted as a private during the war and received battlefield commissions and “an astonishing 15 commendations for bravery under fire … and saw ferocious combat through nearly the entire length of the war, including at Shiloh (his regiment sustained the most casualties of any that fought in that battle, one of the war’s bloodiest), Chickamauga, and Kennesaw Mountain — where he was nearly killed when his skull was ‘broken like a walnut’ by a Confederate bullet.”

