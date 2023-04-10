Happiness is a warm puppy

MetroCreative

A four-panel Peanuts comic strip by Charles Schulz that was destined for immortality ran on April 25, 1960. First Lucy Van Pelt (“for whom the word ‘crabby’ was practically invented,” according to Wallace Bain, the Santa Cruz Sentinel arts editor) sees Snoopy and smiles; she walks up and pets him; then she gives him a big hug and smiles broadly as he lays his head on her shoulder, and she walks on saying “Happiness is a warm puppy.” Bain notes that “the core message there was if even sour little Lucy can find happiness in the simple things, why can’t you?” That’s been reaffirmed recently in my household with the arrival of a warm, fat, 9-week-old, little standard poodle named Pluto who awakens bounding and full of joy.

“Most of us spend much of our waking hours either trying to find happiness or to hold on to it,” Bain wrote, “and the methods to get there are as diverse as the colors of the rainbow — flower gardening, tai chi, Xanax … But the Buddhists will tell you that happiness is not something to find out in the world. It’s a way of perceiving the world in front of you. Happiness can really be measured by the distance between what you expect from any given situation and what you really get. You can’t always control the latter, so the only way you can be consistently happy is to re-examine your expectations and adjust them accordingly.”

Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. He can be reached at hillofbooks@gmail.com.