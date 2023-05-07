Milk jug

“‘Plethora’ comes from a similar Greek word meaning ‘fullness’,” according to Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary. “It was first used in English in the 16th century to describe a supposed medical condition marked by an excess volume of blood causing swelling and a reddish complexion … These days, however, ‘plethora’ is more often used in a general, non-medical sense, with the meaning “excess” or ‘abundance’.” They go on to itemize a plethora of synonyms for the term, including “superabundance,” “cornucopia,” “fecundity,” and “bellyful,” and some near-misses, like “superfluity” (“something adding to pleasure or comfort but not absolutely necessary” and “overage” (“the state or an instance of going beyond what is usual, proper, or needed”). Lately a few subjects have cropped up that led to a plethora of intriguing mental rabbit holes.

“Karst,” for example, was a spelling word in the Literacy Council of Alaska’s recent BizBee competition that means “an irregular limestone region with sinkholes, underground streams, and caverns”; the word-use example for the spellers was “Mammoth Cave is the largest cave in the world with 400 miles of mapped passages.” Wikipedia adds an “estimated additional 600 unmapped miles.“ Nonetheless, Vietnam’s Son Doong Cave “is considered to be the largest cave in the world, based on volume” with a capacity of 38.5 million cubic meters, according to oxalisadventure.com. However, Smithsonian Magazine states that “Precise laser measurements proved that Miao Room is the largest known cave chamber in the world by volume, measuring 380.7 million cubic feet.” Meanwhile, another Chinese cave, the Sarawak Chamber, “measures 600 meters (2,000 ft) long, 435 meters (1,427 ft) wide and a maximum of 115 meters (377 ft) high and was estimated as three times the size of the Big Room in Carlsbad Caverns National Park, New Mexico, then thought to be the largest underground chamber. Its volume and area were checked by laser scanning in 2011 and were found to be 9,579,205 cubic meters (338,286,400 cu ft),” so says Wikipedia, but it’s confirmed by UNESCO’s World Heritage site.

Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. He can be reached at hillofbooks@gmail.com.