“‘Plethora’ comes from a similar Greek word meaning ‘fullness’,” according to Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary. “It was first used in English in the 16th century to describe a supposed medical condition marked by an excess volume of blood causing swelling and a reddish complexion … These days, however, ‘plethora’ is more often used in a general, non-medical sense, with the meaning “excess” or ‘abundance’.” They go on to itemize a plethora of synonyms for the term, including “superabundance,” “cornucopia,” “fecundity,” and “bellyful,” and some near-misses, like “superfluity” (“something adding to pleasure or comfort but not absolutely necessary” and “overage” (“the state or an instance of going beyond what is usual, proper, or needed”). Lately a few subjects have cropped up that led to a plethora of intriguing mental rabbit holes.
“Karst,” for example, was a spelling word in the Literacy Council of Alaska’s recent BizBee competition that means “an irregular limestone region with sinkholes, underground streams, and caverns”; the word-use example for the spellers was “Mammoth Cave is the largest cave in the world with 400 miles of mapped passages.” Wikipedia adds an “estimated additional 600 unmapped miles.“ Nonetheless, Vietnam’s Son Doong Cave “is considered to be the largest cave in the world, based on volume” with a capacity of 38.5 million cubic meters, according to oxalisadventure.com. However, Smithsonian Magazine states that “Precise laser measurements proved that Miao Room is the largest known cave chamber in the world by volume, measuring 380.7 million cubic feet.” Meanwhile, another Chinese cave, the Sarawak Chamber, “measures 600 meters (2,000 ft) long, 435 meters (1,427 ft) wide and a maximum of 115 meters (377 ft) high and was estimated as three times the size of the Big Room in Carlsbad Caverns National Park, New Mexico, then thought to be the largest underground chamber. Its volume and area were checked by laser scanning in 2011 and were found to be 9,579,205 cubic meters (338,286,400 cu ft),” so says Wikipedia, but it’s confirmed by UNESCO’s World Heritage site.
On a more mundane level, the European Hydration Institute reports that Canadians are more hydrated than Americans (54% of Canada’s population are not chronically dehydrated vs. 43% of us), but we’re way ahead of the Japanese and Chinese (11% and 4% fully hydrated, respectively). It takes only a 2% loss of our body’s water content before thirst kicks in, and by then you’re already in a dehydrated state, according to the Baylor College of Medicine. Perspiring is a major cause of dehydration, and it’s worth noting that the soles of each of our feet has approximately 125,000 sweat glands, and each foot cranks out a half pint of sweat per day, according to the University of California at San Diego Health site, which goes on to add that in a child’s first year, their feet grow a half size larger every two months, people rarely possess two feet the same size, and “If you lose a fingernail, it will regrow completely in four to six months; a toenail will take a year or more to do the same.”
Water and fruit juice are good for hydrating, and apparently most other liquids aren’t, including milk. But how long can milk sit out before spoiling, and how do master criminal Al Capone and platypus sweat figure in? It began with an Internet meme, naturally; this one was a close-up of a smirking Scarface (aka Capone) with the caption “Al Capone is the reason we have expiration dates on milk bottles.” That’s flawed, like oh-so-many Google claims. First, how many milk bottles have you touched since cartons became ubiquitous? And second, Capone’s responsibility has been questioned. Since Prohibition had just ended and Capone had liquor bottle labeling equipment sitting idle, he successfully lobbied the Chicago City Council to require “use by” dates on milk bottle caps, and he quickly cornered the Northern Illinois bottle cap market, supposedly over his concern for infants’ well-being. Capone had been mighty naughty up to then, beginning with expulsion from school for attacking a teacher. He dropped out altogether and joined a series of New York City youth gangs: the South Brooklyn Rangers, Forty Thieves Junior, and the James Street Boys. The latter was led by Johnny “the Fox” Torio who introduced Capone to the big time Five Points gang leader, Frankie Yale, who hired Capone as a bar tender and bouncer. It was in that capacity while working in one of Yale’s brothels that Capone insulted the sister of minor gangster Frank Galluccio, who slashed his face three times with a pocketknife, and Capone thereby gained the nickname “Scarface”.
By then Torio had relocated to Chicago to work as aide de camp for prostitution lord Big Jim Colomino who resisted getting into bootlegging when Prohibition began, despite Torino’s urgings. Consequently, Torino arranged Colomino’s assassination and took over the gang. Nine years later he invited Capone to be his right-hand man. Severely injured by his own assassination attempt by the rival North Side Gang, Torio retired and turned over his gang, known as “the Outfit,” to Capone, who quickly ensured that seven leading North Side members kept dates with tommy guns in the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre. The sartorially-inclined Scarface abhorred that moniker, preferring “Snorky,” which is British slang for “elegant, well-dressed.” And, interestingly, he also hired Frank Galluccio, who’d slashed him years before, as his bodyguard. Now wealthy, Snorky moved to Miami but found his neighbors unwelcoming. The local newspapers slandered him, city officials leaned on him with 24-7 surveillance and investigations, and the Feds, who could never nail him on criminal charges, developed an air-tight tax evasion case. Capone was sentenced to Alcatraz, and while there his syphilis infection started affecting his mind, and when he was released in 1939 his doctors judged found his mental capacity that of a 12-year-old.
Now, what about platypus sweat? Looking into Capone’s milk expiration story unearthed a BBC article, “Udder-ly Astounding Stories About Milk,” that mentioned Capone’s milk labels, and also how Russians used to dip frogs into their milk to preserve it (“The Russian brown frog secretes a surprising amount of chemicals through its outer layer, including peptides” which inhibit bacteria, but the notion’s “been given short shrift by today’s scientists”), and “dromedary dairies” where camels are milked by hand to produce milk that “contains twice as much vitamin C as the cow equivalent, and it is said that anyone can live on drinking two liters of the stuff each day.” The platypus is a monotreme, a mammal that lays eggs, but has no nipples to feed its young. “Therefore, when they produce milk, they collect it in their skin so that any of their baby platypuses in need of a drink can suck it up through the fur.” Topping that was learning that pigeons are “capable of producing some form of nutrients for their young which, while not officially ‘milk’, bears some similarities ... Both male and female pigeons (they are birds renowned for sharing the parental workload) produce a liquid called crop milk, which is found in the crop, a sac at the base of their necks. Around two days before pigeon eggs hatch, the crop fills with a fluid full of good stuff to pass on to the squabs, as baby pigeons are called. It’s what their young live on for the first few days of their life and it makes for a very healthy start. When chickens were fed with crop milk as an experiment, their growth rate shot up by almost 40%.”
Surpassing that for gag-worthy milk trivia, consider “cockroach ‘milk’.” A Healthline report, “What Is Cockroach Milk?,” describes this as “a protein rich, crystallized substance produced by a specific type of cockroach called Diploptera punctata. This species is unique because it gives birth to live offspring. Members make ‘milk’ in the form of protein crystals to serve as food for their developing young. In recent years, scientists have discovered that this milk-like crystalline substance is nutritious and considered a complete food, as it’s a good source of protein, carbs, and fats. Additionally, cockroach milk is considered a complete protein source, as it provides all nine essential amino acids — the building blocks of protein that can only be attained through your diet. This fact is important because most non-meat foods lack one or more of the nine essential amino acids, which is why cockroach milk has gained buzz as a nondairy milk alternative.” After you.
They didn’t knowingly serve cockroach milk in the world’s oldest bar, which archeologists recently uncovered in the ruins of Lagash in Southeastern Iraq. It featured seven rooms, a courtyard with benches, a 10-foot wide oven, a primitive “zeer” refrigerator that used dehydration to cool, bowls of ready-to-eat food, and beer jugs. No beer will be served at the new coffee bar that’s coming to the refurbished Noel Wien Library when it’s remodeling is complete and it reopens sometime next year, which from here seems plenteous (“abundant, copious”) days away.