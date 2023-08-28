Jamie Smith, Alaska’s top cartoonist, and my friend and occasional lecture partner, recently met with me to go over cover art he created for me, and, in the course of things, he waxed poetic about his favorite new pencil, the Musgrave Tennessee Red, so-called due to being made from red cedars from that state.
Jamie’s art delighted me, but I’m a confirmed Blackwing 602 man where pencils are concerned.
Noting that Blackwing’s are more costly than Tennessee Reds, he gave me one to try, and it is a gorgeous, natural red. It’s a nice pencil. “The imprint, ferrule, and eraser don’t call attention to themselves. This is a pencil that’s all about its beautiful, sweet-smelling wood,” according to a WritingAtLarge.com review, who added “a joy to use and would make any stationery lover smile.”
Nonetheless, I prefer my sleek, pearl-grey Palomino Blackwing 602’s imprint along its barrel with its slogan “Half the Pressure. Twice the speed” and its flattened ferrule (“a ring or cap made of metal”) keeps it from rolling and holds a thin, removable metal sleeve that allows erasers to be replaced with fresh ones that can vary in abrasion. GentlemanStationer.com’s reviewer wrote that, besides its aesthetic beauty, “the Blackwing 602 uses a firmer core of Japanese graphite, designed to maximize point retention while at the same time sacrificing as little smoothness and darkness as possible …. two Blackwing 602s, freshly sharpened to a long point, will get me through an hour-long meeting at work with heavy notetaking.” And as Wellappointeddesk.com’s reviewer asked, “If you haven’t tried a modern Blackwing, what are you waiting for?” I rest my case.
This encounter led to me pulling out a book from my donation pile, Randall Munroe’s heavily illustrated “Thing Explainer: Complicated Stuff in Simple Words,” that has a page about “Writing Sticks.” The book has some worthy sections, like the pages on “Sky Touchers” (sky scrapers) and “Rooms For Helping People” (hospital room) that would be helpful in introducing small children to the concepts. However, Munroe excludes the real names of things and strives too hard for cleverness. What sent it to the give-away pile was what to me smacked of subjective indoctrination on the Writing Stick page. The eraser is called a “problem fixer” (“made from a kind of plastic made from very old things”), the graphite is the “writing part” (“it’s made from black rocks …. It turns out a lot of the parts of writing things come from dead things”). After warning about pencils splintering, he summed up with “we’re using writing sticks less and less.” However, according to Precision Business Insights, the American pencil market is healthy and projected to keep growing by 7.7% in the next five years.
Smug know-it-alls irk me, especially books that presume to be all-encompassing, like National Geographic’s “The Knowledge Book: Everything You Need to Know to Get By in the 21st Century,” which fails to mention Ukraine, electric cars, and pandemics. It’s like Donald Trump said, “You can’t know it all yourself. Anyone who thinks they do is destined for mediocrity.”
Yet there’s one such book I admire despite its minor flaws, Bill Bryson’s “A Short History of Practically Everything.” As far as “everything” goes, Bryson delves only in the sciences and the future of the human race and where we could go throughout the course of time. In his introduction he wrote, “I grew up convinced that science was supremely dull,” but on a trans-Pacific flight he suddenly realized “I didn’t know the first thing about the only planet I was ever going to live on.” Three years later he’d summarized the sciences in a manner that’s highly digestible and amusing even to us non-scientists.
The estimable Kirkus Reviews called Bryson’s book “a resounding success,” adding that “He delivers the human-interest angle on the scientists, and he keeps the reader laughing and willing to forge ahead, even over their heads: the human body, for instance, harboring enough energy ‘to explode with the force of thirty very large hydrogen bombs, assuming you knew how to liberate it and really wished to make a point.’”
It’s hard for me to finish because of Bryson’s many diverting intellectual rabbit holes that require further exploration. As the book’s Wikipedia article notes, “A large part of the book is devoted to relating humorous stories about the scientists behind the research and discoveries and their sometimes eccentric behaviors.” Regardless, dipping into it is a pleasure, particularly after I acquired the illustrated edition so I can see Bryson’s evil scientific gargoyles, like Richard Owen, the paleontologist coiner of the word “dinosaur” whom Bryson described as being “as gaunt and sinister, like the villain in a Victorian melodrama, with long, lank hair and bulging eyes – a face to frighten babies.” Owen’s Wikipedia page says he “has been described by some as a malicious, dishonest and hateful individual. He has been described in one biography as being a ‘social experimenter with a penchant for sadism. Addicted to controversy and driven by arrogance and jealousy.’ An Oxford University professor once described Owen as ‘a damned liar. He lied for God and for malice.’”
Owen was truly a horrible, though talented person. Another of Owen’s many foul traits was his plagiarism, which Macmillan Dictionary defines as “the process of taking another person’s work, ideas, or words, and using them as if they were your own.” Merriam-Webster’s adds “Plagiarize (and plagiarism) comes from the Latin plagiarius, “kidnapper.” This word, derived from the Latin plaga (“a net used by hunters to catch game”), extended its meaning in Latin to include “a person who stole the words, rather than the children, of another.” But how can any book attempting to describe everything avoid plagiarizing? Bryson cites hundreds of his sources, but if charges of plagiarism are taken to extreme, can anyone be free of unknowingly using words, phrases or concepts others have previously uttered?
When George Harrison composed his song, “My Sweet Lord” in 1970, he didn’t realize he’d subconsciously copied the melody of “He’s So Fine,” the 1963 hit composed by the Chiffon’s lead singer Ronnie Mack. Litigation ensued until 1998 when a judge decided in favor of Mack, who died in 1963, even though Harrison only copied her subliminally. So it was Harrison versos Bright Tunes, who owned Mack’s rights, and as Ringo Starr noted, “George was very unlucky …. that someone wanted to make it a test case in court.”
George wasn’t the first. Samuel Johnson, creator of the 1755 landmark “A Dictionary of the English Language,” (Noel Wien Library has a second edition in its antiquarian collection) ironically defined plagiarism as “a thief in literature; one who steals the thoughts or writings of another” since he “borrowed” numerous definitions from preceding dictionaries. “Vitruvian Man,” Leonardo Da Vinci’s famous diagram of ideal body proportions of a nude, spread-eagled man inside a circle and a square, was actually Leonardo’s copy of a friend’s drawing. And don’t forget that old Roman Fidentinus, who in 80 CE was justly accused of presenting Martial’s poetry as his own and became the first known plagiarist in history.
In 2014, British artist Anish Kapoor stirred up a plagiaristic anthill when he negotiated an exclusive use deal with Surrey NaboSystems, manufacturers of Vantablack, a paint so black it absorbs 99.965% of visible light. As described in TheCollector.com’s article, “The Vantablack Controversy: Anish Kapoor vs. Stuart Semple,” a single artist prohibiting other artists from using a color outraged Semple, another well-known British artist. Semple founded Culture Hustle, his own paint development company, in 2016, and created Pink Lit, the “pinkest pink,” Diamond Dust, “the world’s glitteriest glitter,” and White 2.0, “the world’s brightest white.” He also sells Black.3.0, “the world’s blackest paint” that costs $44.99 for five fluid ounces and, like his other hues, requires purchasers to sign affidavits confirmed that stated, “ “By adding this product to your cart you confirm that you are not Anish Kapoor, you are in no way affiliated to Anish Kapoor, you are not purchasing this item on behalf of Anish Kapoor or an associate of Anish Kapoor. To the best of your knowledge, information and belief this paint will not make its way into the hands of Anish Kapoor.”
Vantablack costs $4,512. per kilo, but other competitors have more affordable options. For example, Japan’s Musou Black runs $238. per kilo, and NanoLab’s Singularity is $800 for 5 gallons. Like Vantablack, Singularity was created for the space industry and “is a nanotube-filled, solvent-based paint that has exceptionally strong absorption in the visible, and is similar in performance to the vertically aligned arrays of nanotubes that are the blackest items known to mankind.” And in 2019 MIT researchers produced a black that surpasses Vantablack and Singularity by absorbing 99.995% of light. The MIT press release said, “The project can also be interpreted as a statement against British artist Anish Kapoor’s purchase of exclusive rights to a formula of carbon nanotubes as a material for artworks,” adding that their paint will be available for any artist to use.”
When it comes to shedding light over darkness, there’s no better place than your public library. As writer Sidney Sheldon put it, ““Libraries store the energy that fuels the imagination. They open up windows to the world and inspire us to explore and achieve and contribute to improving our quality of life.”