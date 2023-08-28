The write way

Metro Creative

A favorite writing tool is the key to a million words. Just make sure no one else has written them before you do.

Jamie Smith, Alaska’s top cartoonist, and my friend and occasional lecture partner, recently met with me to go over cover art he created for me, and, in the course of things, he waxed poetic about his favorite new pencil, the Musgrave Tennessee Red, so-called due to being made from red cedars from that state.

Jamie’s art delighted me, but I’m a confirmed Blackwing 602 man where pencils are concerned.

Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. He can be reached at hillofbooks@gmail.com.