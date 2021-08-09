Smithsonian Magazine’s monthly “Ask Smithsonian” column recently included a query about the origin of the human gag reflex, who responded, “Scientists believe the gag reflex evolved when Homo sapiens started trying new foods between two million and four million years ago.
Those who had a gag reflex were less likely to consume rotting meat … Now the trait is so reliable that even smells can trigger it.”
While rodents and horses can gag on large objects, they can’t vomit, but humans and most mammals are able to do both. That includes monkeys, who are anatomically built to produce many sounds, just like us, yet can’t speak. “Think of it kind of like hardware versus software,” Cari Romm wrote in “Monkeys’ Mouths Are Built for Speech – Only Their Brains Are Holding Them Back,” a NYMag.com article. “The structure of the vocal tract is what makes speech physically possible, and the brain contains the code to make it a reality.” For example, Romm cited a study involving a long-tailed macaque monkey who made five distinguishably different vowel sounds, but it lacked the necessary mental wiring for speech like all other non-human primates.
We’re so good at speech that even when our personal vocabularies are large, flexible, and varied we still keep coming up with new words, especially when we’re around our closest acquaintances, like our families. Many families have a cache of words and jargon peculiar to their shared experiences. In TheGuardian.com review of “Kitchen Table Lingo,” Harriet Powney recounted how British linguist David Crystal, described in the book’s afterword “these dialects of the home” as “familects.” “Although family words are often funny,” Powney wrote, “they’re also shorthand for moments from a shared past and as such carry an emotional resonance.” When people gather around the Hill dinner table, for instance, and someone says, “Ring the bell!” it means somebody’s brought up a topic unworthy of our shared dining experience.
We all immediately roar with laughter, recalling the memorable Thanksgiving, several decades ago, when a guest told a truly horrendous joke, shamefully realized her error, and later presented us with a little bell to ring to forestall her future attempts at humor.
Families often play large roles in literature, as is the Case of Arthur Conan Doyle’s Heirs. Doyle died in 1930 and bequeathed his popular and lucrative literary properties to his three children under the direction of Denis, his eldest. He branched into Holmes films featuring Basil Rathbone, leading to the Guinness Book of Records to name Sherlock Holmes as “the most portrayed movie character,” with 70 actors playing him in over 200 films. Denis died in 1955, whereupon the second son, Adrian, took over. Doyle’s daughter Jean assumed control when Adrian died in 1970, but then Denis’ widow sued and won control of the properties. Her company, Baskervilles Investments, soon collapsed and the Royal Bank of Scotland took receivership before selling the rights to an American producer.
The original British copyright for Doyle’s works entered the public domain in 1980, but not in the U.S. where the Copyright Law of 1976 extended copyrights to the life of the author plus 50 years, but then Congressman Sonny Bono (of Cher fame) got his Copyright Extension Act of 1998 passed.
This act said that works created in 1923 or later wouldn’t enter the public domain until 2019 and sequentially by year thereafter.
This pleased the Disney Corporation (HQed in Bono’s home state of California) so much that Mickey Mouse, which was created in 1928, won’t enter the public domain until 2024. That’s why pundits often refer to Bono’s act as “the Mickey Mouse Protection Act.”
Doyle’s daughter, Jean, a retired commandant in the Women’s Royal Air Force, retained her father’s American rights, “was said to be fiercely loyal to her father’s literary vision,” and on her deathbed she bequeathed the Doyle copyrights to the Royal National Institute of Blind People, who sold the rights back to the nine remaining Doyle heirs (none of whom is the author’s direct descendent) , who established a family-owned company to manage the properties. However, only nine of Doyle’s later short stories remain protected by copyright, and they will expire in the years leading up to 2023.
John Steinbeck’s estate took a different tack by refusing to allow publication of the author’s unpublished “Murder at Full Moon,” a werewolf mystery written under the pen name Peter Pym in the early 1920s. Steinbeck destroyed two other unpublished novels, but retained this one, and the manuscript even has two original drawings by the author, so many literary experts believe Steinbeck intended its publication someday.
The Steinbeck estate’s literary agents obstinately refuse by claiming, “Steinbeck wrote Murder at Full Moon under a pseudonym and did not choose to publish the work in his lifetime.”
Fortunately, the estate and their agents can’t destroy the manuscript because it’s owned by the Harry Ransom Center (HRC) at the University of Texas Austin. This institution (which is also the home of my library school) was originally called the Humanities Resource Center, but the name was changed to that of its founder, Harry Ramson, a “visionary English professor who became the university’s dean, vice president, provost, president, and chancellor.” According to the HRC webpage, Ransom “wanted the Center to be more than a collection of rare books, and his ideas marked a shift in the practice of developing research libraries.” Since many older, more established libraries had such a head start on collecting rare books, Ranson “plunged the University into the collecting of modern English and American literature, including the works of living writers … Ransom decided to acquire literary manuscripts as much as, or more than, rare books … he sought to acquire entire working archives rather than individual manuscripts … he believed study should begin with the archival trail an author leaves behind: the journals, outlines, notes, multiple drafts, and correspondence … all the recorded material that is directly or indirectly involved in the creative process.”
Such acquisitions are obviously hard to come by and can require special wheeler dealer skills. “Here’s the Best Way to Ask Someone a Favor,” another NYMag.com article by Cari Romm, said that in making such requests, “it can be tempting to hide behind the safety of your email” which for the asker is “less uncomfortable, easier on the ego.
However, she cited a study described in the Association for Psychological Science that found that asking for something face-to-face is far more effective than via email.
“People who asked for their favors in person were seen as more trustworthy, and thus were better at securing the ‘yes’” since “those on the receiving end of the request also felt more uncomfortable in face-to-face interactions.”
Ms. Romm also provides the flipside to these transactions in her article, “Here’s the Most Effective Way to Say No to Things You Don’t Want to Do.” She suggests that you “choose your words carefully. A refusal that includes ‘don’t’ – as in, ‘I don’t answer emails on Saturday night’ – is more powerful than once centered around ‘can’t’.” This is based on a 2012 Journal of Consumer Research study “which found that the way a statement was framed had an effect on how well people thought they could stick to it.” This is because “don’t” statements leave less room for changing your mind. But as you’re preparing to “can’t” and “don’t” someone keep in mind Steinbeck’s observations that “Man is the only kind of varmint that sets his own trap, baits it, then steps in it.”
