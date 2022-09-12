History’s proven that tyrants are almost always terrible people, in some form or fashion.

Take, for example, that Egyptian rascal Psammetichus who was pharaoh for 54 years beginning in 664 BCE. Psammetichus was what the Greeks called him, and how Herodotus named him, but he called himself Psamtik. Even though he was the pharaoh, he was actually a client-king of the mighty Assyrians who conquered Egypt seven years earlier, but he could still fulfill even his cruelest his whims. For instance, once Psammetichus wanted to prove that Egyptian was the oldest language, and, therefore, Egypt the oldest civilization.

