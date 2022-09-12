History’s proven that tyrants are almost always terrible people, in some form or fashion.
Take, for example, that Egyptian rascal Psammetichus who was pharaoh for 54 years beginning in 664 BCE. Psammetichus was what the Greeks called him, and how Herodotus named him, but he called himself Psamtik. Even though he was the pharaoh, he was actually a client-king of the mighty Assyrians who conquered Egypt seven years earlier, but he could still fulfill even his cruelest his whims. For instance, once Psammetichus wanted to prove that Egyptian was the oldest language, and, therefore, Egypt the oldest civilization.
Writing for the Society for Classical Studies, Rachel Wong wrote that the second book of Herodotus’ “The History” is “marked by a lively account of a linguistic experiment involving two children raised among goats, a goatherd, and an Egyptian king inquiring after the origin of mankind. Psammetichus asks the goatherd to report the first word that the children utter, and when it turns out that this word is ‘bekos,’ a Phrygian for ‘bread’, the Egyptians reluctantly cede that the Phrygians are the race from which all others have descended. On the question of whether Herodotus really believed the children were speaking Phrygian, or else meant his readers to divine that they were bleating like goats, ancient and modern scholarship has been divided.”
Psammetichus wasn’t alone in infant language experimentation. The Mughal Emperor Akbar the great tried to see if babies raised without hearing speech would be mute, and around 1500 the Scottish King James IV supposedly tried it, too, to see if language was innate or learned. And in the 13th century CE the Holy Roman Emperor Frederick II attempted the same experiment to determine what language Adam and Eve spoke, but both infants died early on.
More recently, Nicolae Ceausescu, the Romanian despot, believed that population growth equaled economic development and forbade all contraception and abortions. In the 1960s the Romanian Communist Party attempted to increase the country’s population by 50% by passing “Decree 770” which made all abortions illegal, except for women over 45, women who’d already had four children who’d lived to at least age 5, women whose health would be threatened by childbirth, and women pregnant through rape and/or incest. My oh my — but doesn’t that seem downright leftwing compared to the our nation’s recent court rulings and state law? As the Wikipedia summary of Decree 770 accurately states, “In the 1970s, birth rates declined again. Economic pressure on families remained, and people began to seek ways to circumvent the decree. Wealthier women were able to obtain contraceptives illegally, or bribed doctors to give diagnoses which made abortion possible. Especially among the less educated and poorer women there were many unwanted pregnancies. These women could only utilize primitive methods of abortion, which led to infection, sterility or even their own death. The mortality among pregnant women became the highest of Europe during the reign of Ceausescu.”
However, “while the childbed mortality rate kept declining over the years in neighboring countries, in Romania it increased to more than ten times that of its neighbors. Many children born in this period became malnourished, were severely physically disabled, or ended up in care under grievous conditions, which led to a rise in child mortality.
This led to tremendous popular resentment, and some observers (like “Freakanomics” authors Steven Levitt and Stephen Dubner) point out that “Romania was the only east-European communist country with strict anti-abortion and anti-contraception laws at the time, and also the only country whose ruler was violently overthrown and killed at the end of the Cold War.” And while “shortly after abortion was legalized, the abortion rate was very high, it has gradually decreased, as more couples started using contraception, and the economy also started to improve.” In fact, the National Institute of Statistics reported that since contraceptives were legalized, the abortion rate per 1,000 Romanian women since 1990 fell from 177.6 to 10.1 in 2017.
“Because of the neglect the children suffered,” the Wikipedia report continued, “many grew up with physical and mental delays. Children with obvious mental delays or disorders were given false diagnoses from untrained nurses or doctors. According to Jon Hamilton, “A lot of what scientists know about parental bonding and the brain comes from studies of children who spent time in Romanian orphanages during the 1980s and 1990s.” The conditions of the orphanages showed that not only is nutrition vital to a child’s development, but also basic human contact. Due to lack of human contact, babies developed without stimulation, which led to self stimulation such as hand flapping or rocking back and forth. With these characteristics, children were often misdiagnosed to have mental disabilities and forced to move to another institution. They were also given psychiatric medication to treat their behaviors, or they were tied to their beds to prevent self-harm.” Before Decree 770 was reversed, half a million Romanian children were raised in the rawest of orphanages, and the number of street children swelled, along with the crime rate.
Most of us realize that healthy babies need loving attention as much as food, but some simply don’t care. For those that do, an Indiana study reported in “Babies’ First Words Can Be Predicted Based on Visual Attention,” a ScienceDaily.com article, “that a baby’s most likely first words are based upon their visual experience … Visual memory may be the initial key to getting words stuck on objects — familiar visual objects like table, shirt, bottle or spoon,” she added. “It’s an aggregated experience; those very first words may be learned — slowly and incrementally — for a few visually pervasive objects. This may be how infants begin to break into language before their first birthday.”
Another relevant article by NY Times’ Oliver Wang, “‘Parentese’ Is Truly a Lingua Franca, Global Study Finds,” described how “researchers recently determined that this sing-songy baby talk — more technically known as ‘parentese’ — seems to be nearly universal to humans around the world. In the most wide-ranging study of its kind, more than 40 scientists helped to gather and analyze 1,615 voice recordings from 410 parents on six continents, in 18 languages from diverse communities: rural and urban, isolated and cosmopolitan, internet savvy and off the grid, from hunter gatherers in Tanzania to urban dwellers in Beijing. The results, published recently in the journal Nature Human Behavior, showed that in every one of these cultures, the way parents spoke and sang to their infants differed from the way they communicated with adults — and that those differences were profoundly similar from group to group … parentese can help some infants remember words better, and it allows them to piece together sounds with mouth shapes, which gives sense to the chaos around them. Also, lullabies can soothe a crying infant, and a higher pitched voice can hold their attention better. “You can push air through your vocal tract, create these tones and rhythms, and it’s like giving the baby an analgesic.”
Reading to babies or every age greatly boosts their development. As the Cleveland Clinic article “The Benefits of Reading to Babies” notes, “Even though your baby can’t grasp a book or sound out the letters of the alphabet, it’s not too soon to introduce your little one to the magic of books.” The benefits they describe include language skills (“Hearing words read aloud helps babies’ blossoming language skills really start to bloom”), bonding (“Snuggling up to read a book together signals safety, love and emotional connection”), and “emotional learning” (Babies aren’t just looking at the pictures in their favorite books. They’re also watching you frown when a book character is frustrated or smile at the happy ending. “Your baby mimics your expressions and the sounds you make”).