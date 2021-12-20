A local library commissioner who’s a language-lover and a personal friend, recently professed curiosity about the confusing terms “flammable” and “inflammable,” and I muddied the water further by mentioning I’d encountered “ininflammable.” Dictionary.com was curious, too, asking “Why are these two words so confusing? Well, flammable and inflammable both mean ‘able to be set on fire.’ Strangely, the in- prefix in inflammable doesn’t make the word mean ‘not flammable,’ as you might think … The prefix in- can have a variety of meanings: in- can have the force of the English preposition in, such as in inland or inward, in- can have the force of the Latin preposition in, also meaning ‘in,’ such as intonation or infatuation …. in- can also serve to negate … as seen in words like inexpensive or impossible.” The Online Etymology Dictionary says inflammable entered the English lexicon from French around 1600, while flammable (“apparently an English-language coinage”) appeared in 1813 from the Latin “flammare — to set on fire.” Dictionary.com adds that “as early as the 1920s, the eagle-eyed language guardians of the National Fire Protection Association realized that many people were viewing the in- in inflammable as a negative prefix and were at risk of consequently incinerating themselves.” The French solution was to add an extra in-, creating “ininflammable.”
Library commissioners represent the public in helping the library administrators chart the course for our beloved public libraries. Therefore, I consider the commissioners to be librarians since we in the profession cast a wide net when including others as one of us. For example, Mao Tse Tung, Casanova, and J. Edgar Hoover were all paid at some point to work in libraries, and we also claim Elvis, who was a helper in his high school library. Another librarian in my book, Benjamin Franklin, founded the first American library in 1731, the Library Company of Philadelphia and wrote urging a debtor to help someone else in need instead of repaying him, i.e. “paying it forward.. It’s in Shaun Usher’s “Letters of Note: An Eclectic Collection of Correspondence Deserving of a Wider Audience,” a library book that makes wonderful browsing, included several letters involving Elvis. The oversized volume includes photocopies of the original missives, like the 1956 correspondence from three Montana teenagers who self-identified as “Elvis Presley Lovers.” They wrote President Eisenhower begging him to not have the just-drafted singer’s hair cut to regulation length (“if you cut his sideburns off, we will just die”). In another, Presley, “an avid collector of police badges,” wrote and hand-delivered a letter to President Nixon asking to be appointed a “federal agent in charge” with the Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs. He presented the president with a Colt 45 pistol and received his coveted badge.
Usher includes dozens of intriguing letters from throughout history: young Leonardo da Vinci’s successful letter to the ruler of Milan extolling his engineering and artistic talents, “Peanuts” creator Charles Schulz’s 1955 reply to a young reader’s complaint about Charlotte Braun, an irascible character he consequently cut from his comic strip, and noir crime novelist Raymond Chandler’s caustic letter asking his publisher tell his overbearing proofreader, “I write in a sort of broken down patois which is something like the way a Swiss waiter talks, and that when I split an infinitive, God damn it, I split it so it will stay split.” A very short missive to the London Times from Alfred David Wintle, author of the autobiography “The Last Englishman,” sparked some research. Here’s the entire 1946 letter: “Sir, I have just written you a long letter. On reading it over, I have thrown it into the wastepaper basket. Hoping this will meet your approval, I am, Sir, Your obedient servant, A.D. Wintle.” The framed letter still hangs on the Times’ wall, for Wintle was, as Usher described him, “opinionated, brave, intelligent, and hugely entertaining — a true character.”
Lieutenant Colonel A.D. Wintle was raised in France and always longed to be a soldier, so much so that when WWI broke out, the seventeen-year-old convinced his father to let him attend the Royal Military Academy. Four months later he was commissioned a lieutenant and sent to the front lines. He was being introduced to his unit’s sergeant when a shell exploded nearby, splattering Wintle with the man’s remains. As described by History.co.uk.com, “As more shells exploded around him, a petrified Wintle knew he had to pull himself together. So, he stood to attention and saluted … ‘Within thirty seconds I was able to become again an Englishman of action and to carry out calmly the duties I had been trained to perform.’”
Did he ever. Wintle fought in battles all along the Western Front, even capturing a German-held village single-handed. His luck ran out in 1917 when he was helping drag a field gun out of a crater and an unexploded shell blew up under him.” He awoke in a military hospital missing a kneecap and several fingers, and blind in one eye with the other badly damaged. Told his war was over, he escaped from the hospital several times (once dressing as a nurse but his mustache and monocle gave him away) and convinced a friend’s father to sign papers shipping him back to France. Wintle recalled having another “moderately successful year of action,” capturing thirty-five German soldiers single-handed, among other exploits, and winning the Military Cross. The years between the world wars were “intensely boring,” but, being fluent in French, he filled the late 1930s as a lecturer at a French military academy where he became close friends with some French pilots who agreed that if France fell, they’d lead their air squadrons to England. When the Germans overran France in 1940, he requisitioned a English plane using another English flying officer’s name, to meet his French friends in Bordeaux. That officer was at the airbase at the time and refused him a craft, whereupon Wintle pulled his service revolver and threatened to shoot him before being overpowered and imprisoned in London’s Tower and was soon reprimanded and sent to Syria to gather military intelligence.
Next Wintle was smuggled into Vichy France disguised as a teacher, but his contact turned out to be an informant. Instead of being shot as a spy, he was sent to a Vichy prison where, after a year’s confinement, he began a hunger strike to protest his captors’ slovenly appearance. After two weeks of unsuccessfully tempting Wintle with classy meals, Maurice Molia, the prison commandant, caved, smartened his men up, and allowed Wintle to hold inspections. During the inspections Wintle scouted the prison surroundings and planned his escape. Using a bed spring he sawed through his cell window’s bars, dropped into a garbage cart he’d noticed making regular visits, and made his way to neutral Spain and then England. Later Molia reported that his entire command subsequently joined the Resistance.
“The last great battle of A.D. Wintle’s life began in 1947 when a shyster lawyer named Nye convinced Wintle’s second cousin to sign over her entire estate to himself. Wintle’s complaint against Nye languished for eight years; to generate publicity, “he invited Nye to a meeting to discuss the case. Nye agreed and when he arrived, Wintle forced the solicitor to remove his trousers and submit to being photographed.” Wintle got his publicity but also six months in prison but continued pursuing Nye legally. Finally, he took his case to the House of Lords where he became the first non-lawyer to win an unanimous verdict in his favor. Then Wintle “spent the rest of his life writing books and indulging his hobby of mixing concrete.” As Boris Yeltsin noted, “A man must live like a great brilliant flame and burn as brightly as he can.”