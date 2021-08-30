A recent poignant political cartoon showed the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse currently making the rounds – War, Famine, Pestilence, and Death – being joined by a fifth: Misinformation.
Look no further than how spurious news sources encourage ignorant viewers to take cow worming medication to ward off Covid while simultaneously vilifying vaccinations and masking despite their statistically proven efficacy.
As Isaac Asimov once pointed out, “There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there has always been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.”
Ah, but how to combat ignorance? The journalist’s Five Ws – “who,” “what,” “when,” “where,” and “why” (and don’t forget “how”) are a good place to start. Also known as “the elements of circumstances,” they were originally described by Aristotle as the best method of determining what should be done or has been done.
In the 1880s American Professor William Cleaver Wilkinson promoted the “Three Ws” (what, why, and what of it) to assist in Bible study, and these were soon enlarged to five Ws by journalists and then “how” was added.
Rudyard Kipling’s 1902 “Just So Stories” includes this versified reminder: “I keep six honest serving men/ (They taught me all I knew);/ Their names are What and Why and When/ And How and Where and Who.”
For example, let’s apply Aristotle’s method to the NPR.org statement that “To the ranks of sweet, sour, bitter, , and umami, there is a sixth taste – “oleogustus,” which is Latin for “taste for fat.” Rick Mattes, a Purdue professor of nutrition science [the “who”], authored a report in the journal Chemical Senses [“where”] in 2015 [“when”] on how our mouths’ fat receptors are triggered by fatty acids to convey the “mouthfeels” of richness, creaminess, and viscosity [“what”] by having test subjects taste “lookalike mixtures with different tastes” [“how”].
More than half of them could distinguish fatty acids from other tastes, which is a key determiner of whether a certain taste is distinct from other tastes [“why”].
A little oleogustus goes a long way, and even a smidgen too much is repellent. It’s “found in high concentrations in rancid food” and, like bitterness, “operates as a protective mechanism,” from hunter-gatherer days to now. The mild bitterness of wine and coffee is enticing, but a bit too much and “no, thank you!”
Duck fat’s a form of oleogustus – and umami – that I’m particularly enamored with after encountering it in its hotbed: Southwestern France. As WebMD.com states, “Butters and oils may be go-to options for cooking your favorite dishes, but a variety of other choices can add extra flavor and nutrition. Duck fat, in particular, delivers a rich taste as well as an attractive golden hue that otherwise might be difficult to achieve ... Duck fat is a rich source of linoleic acid. This polyunsaturated fat is also found in canola oil, walnuts, and a variety of other foods. While researchers disagree on the ideal level of linoleic acid in a healthy diet, many believe it can be beneficial for heart health. Duck fat also includes high levels of oleic acid, which is also found in olive oil. Preliminary research suggests that oleic acid may have a beneficial impact on inflammation and immune response.”
Unsaturated fats are good, saturated ones aren’t, and compared to butter (2.9 unsaturated fats and 7.2 saturated), a tablespoon of duck fat has 6.3 grams of unsaturated fat and 4.2 of saturated fats.
Olive oil has more unsaturated fat (9.8) and less saturated (1.9), but its chemistry changes at high temperatures making it unsuitable for frying, while duck fat fries great (try it with potatoes) and can even be strained and reused later.
Though not an official “W,” “how” is crucial in investigative reporting. Oxford’s online dictionary says “how” can ask “in what way or manner; by what means” (how does it work”), the condition or quality of something, the extent of something (“how old are you”), and among other questions. But there’s confusion over whether “how” was an actual Native American word.
Wikipedia says that “The word ‘How’ is a pop culture Anglicization of the Lakota word ‘hau,’ a Lakota language greeting by men to men.”
The entertainment industry changed the spelling it to “how” and the misnomer stuck. “How” also looms large in the origin of the Cleveland Indian’s team name, which last July was changed to the Cleveland Guardians in honor of the four statues known as the Guardians of Traffic that adorn the Cuyahoga River bridge.
The team was known as the “Spiders” in 1897 when a phenom named Louis Sockalexis joined them and became the first Native American and minority American professional ball player.
Sockalexis was a strapping member of Maine’s Penobscot tribe and was faster, stronger, and more agile than anyone in his tribe. He played baseball for Ricker Classical Institute in his home state of Maine in 1884, and that summer he played semi-pro ball for a seaside resort.
That team included Mike (Doc) Powers, who was also captain of the College of the Holy Cross baseball team, and Powers convinced Sockalexis, a devout Catholic, to transfer to his Jesuit school. His two seasons there saw Sockalexis hit an impressive .436 and .444, but more importantly, two of his Holy Cross coaches played for the Cleveland Spiders, according to the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR).
Sockalexis was wooed away to play for Notre Dame University but was soon expelled for drunken brawling. He then signed up to play for the Spiders and manager Patsy Tebeau.
Sockalexis was an instant novelty and underwent Jackie Robinson levels of verbal abuse from fans and other players. The team was derisively called Tebeau’s Indians by many, including the Cleveland Plain Dealer newspaper.
“By the end of the month,” SABR.org reported, “the Spiders moniker was virtually forgotten, and the Cleveland club became the Indians.” Sockalexis wowed everyone with his bat, speed, and strong arm, including The Sporting News, who wrote, “Everybody in Cleveland as well as in other league cities, for that matter, are talking about Sockalexis, and if the young Indian isn’t the best advertised new man that ever entered the big organization, then it will not be the fault of the paragraphers of the press.
They have discovered a novelty in it … it will be his appearance that will draw the greatest number of curious people.”
The crowds did come to see him, but those racist times in our country are hard to fully grasp today. The abuse heaped on Sockalexis, as well as the incredible culture shock he underwent, took a terrible toll.
His drinking soon became a problem and after two years he was fired. He knocked around minor league ball briefly before returning to home to Maine, where Sockalexis “suffered from attacks of rheumatism and appeared much older than his years,” and died of a heart attack at age 42.
Meanwhile, the Cleveland team had joined the new American League and became known as the Naps, after their star player-manager Napoleon Lajoie. When “Nap” left the team in 1914 the team owner consulted with local sportswriters and decided to try to recapture the magic that Sockalexis brought to the city by naming his ball club “the Indians” to honor the team’s first star.
Now traffic statues are memorialized instead. As Mark Twain said, “All you need in this life is ignorance and confidence, and then success is sure.”